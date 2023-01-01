Professional Patent Drawings

Depict your invention with accuracy and clarity

The USPTO requires drawings of an invention to accompany a patent application whenever they’re necessary for the understanding of the invention. Professional drawings can also be used to help develop prototypes and to show your invention to its best advantage.

Reasons to have professional patent drawings

Help the USPTO understand your invention

While drawings aren’t strictly required for all U.S. patent applications, they are required for any application when necessary for the USPTO examiner to understand your invention. In practice, this means that almost every application needs drawings—even those containing a process or method.

Present your invention clearly and accurately

A professional technical illustrator can create accurate drawings for your invention that meet USPTO requirements, and help you best communicate your invention to the examiner.

Make the process as efficient as possible

Utility patent applications can have strict requirements, and insufficient drawings may cause your nonprovisional application to be considered incomplete, or lead to the loss of your provisional application’s priority filing date.

How it works

Our 3-step process is fast and easy.

1. Complete our simple online questionnaire

2. Send us sketches, photos or other images of your invention

3. We send you professional technical drawings of your invention

Ask away. We have answers.

Common questions

Why do I need professional patent drawings?
While drawings aren’t strictly required for all U.S. patent applications, they are required for any application when necessary for the USPTO examiner to understand your invention. In practice, this means that almost every application needs drawings—even those containing a process or method.

If you don’t include drawings in your provisional application for patent, the USPTO may have trouble determining whether the invention disclosed in your provisional application and any corresponding nonprovisional application is the same or similar enough for you to receive your priority filing date. In short, no application should be submitted without drawings.
Can I create my own drawings for a patent application?
Provisional applications for patent don’t have strict requirements for drawings. However, using a professional technical illustrator can create more accurate drawings for your invention, helping you best communicate your invention to the USPTO if and when the time comes for your provisional application to be compared to a nonprovisional filing.

Nonprovisional utility patent applications have much stricter requirements, such as the scaling of images, types of views, and formatting of pages. Insufficient drawings may cause your application to be considered incomplete and no application filing date will be granted by the USPTO until your drawings are completed to its satisfaction. Our professional technical illustrators can create drawings of your invention that will meet USPTO requirements.
Are there guidelines for drawings that are included with utility patent applications?
The USPTO has very specific rules governing the appearance of technical drawings accompanying patent applications. Generally, the USPTO will require drawings in black. Color drawings are permitted only if necessitated by the invention and are typically not permitted with electronic filings. Photographs are acceptable only if drawings are insufficient, as may be the case for particular molecular structures, for example.
What will you need from me?
After you complete our online questionnaire, we’ll ask you to send us the following information to complete your drawings:
  • What you want the drawings to convey
  • Any specific elements you want included
  • Any sketches or photographs you've made or taken of your invention

