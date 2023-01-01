Patent Search Pricing

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
Our Patent Search Pricing includes:

Patent Search

Quick and comprehensive

$299

*
Comprehensive search strategy uncovers prior inventions in related fields.
 available
Reports compiled and bound for quick reference.
 available
Helpful guide to understand search results.
 available
Rapid results - sent via 2-day shipping.
 available

Patent Search

Quick and comprehensive

$299

availableComprehensive search strategy uncovers prior inventions in related fields.

availableReports compiled and bound for quick reference.

availableHelpful guide to understand search results.

availableRapid results - sent via 2-day shipping.

View details

How It Works

Our 3-step process is fast and easy.

Complete our simple online questionnaire

1. Complete our simple online questionnaire

We conduct a comprehensive search based on your specifications

2. We conduct a comprehensive search based on your specifications

You receive a detailed search report by mail

3. You receive a detailed search report by mail

Ask away. We have answers.

A specialist is here to help

Customer Care

(866) 738-2980

We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT, Weekends 7am-4pm PT.

Speak with an attorney

Attorney

Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.

Patent Search Pricing - Utility Patent Search Services and Fees

A patent search is recommended before spending time and money preparing a patent application. LegalZoom can help you perform a USPTO patent search to identify existing utility patents or published applications that contain inventions similar to yours.  The Patent search cost includes a comprehensive search strategy that uncovers prior inventions in related fields, reports compiled and bound for quick reference, a helpful guide to understand search results, and rapid results - sent via two-day shipping. Services covered by the patent search fee are backed by a LZ Guarantee and lifetime customer support.  Perform a patent application search through LegalZoom before you apply for a utility patent. LegalZoom's patent search pricing package offers exceptional value. 