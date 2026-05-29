LegalZoom vs. LawDepot for online legal documents
LegalZoom vs. LawDepot for online legal documents
LegalZoom vs. LawDepot
LegalZoom vs. LawDepot
LegalZoom helps you create, sign, and manage legal documents online, with attorney review available when you want more than a completed draft.
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Create legal docs with more confidence
Create legal docs with more confidence
Both LegalZoom and LawDepot can help you create legal documents without starting from scratch. The key difference is that LegalZoom can also help with the next step—getting attorney guidance before you rely on the finished document.
Get attorney-drafted templates from LegalZoom
Get attorney-drafted templates from LegalZoom
Get affordable attorney support from LegalZoom
Get affordable attorney support from LegalZoom
$59
|Single document purchase
$7.50–$119
$99
|Unlimited document access (1 yr.)
$155.88
150+
|Templates drafted by U.S.-licensed attorneys
❌
|Business documents
|Real estate documents
|Financial documents
|Family and personal documents
|eSignatures
|Cloud storage
Available with attorney plan
|Attorney review
❌
|Business attorney plans
❌
|Personal attorney plans
❌
|Unlimited 30-min consults on new legal matters
❌
|Legal doc library access + eSignatures
|Document review
❌
|25% discount on additional attorney services
❌
Start with a document, then get support when you need it
Sometimes you just need the document. Other times, you want to talk it through before you sign or send it. LegalZoom gives you both options.
If you want a self-service option, LegalZoom’s Forms & eSign lets you create legal documents on your own, whether you just need a single-document or an annual unlimited plan. You can create, edit, sign, track, and store documents online, so the process doesn’t stop once the template is filled out.
If you want more support, LegalZoom’s Business Attorney Plan includes access to the same legal form library, plus unlimited 30-minute consultations on new matters. That means you can start with the document, then get legal guidance when you need help understanding, reviewing, or revising it to fit your needs.
#1 choice for online attorney services*
Trusted by 1.7M+ people
Experienced attorney network
Licensed in all 50 states
Ongoing attorney access
Get support for about $1/day
A legal safety net for your business and beyond
A legal safety net for your business and beyond
Business Attorney Plan
/mo billed every 6 months at $259** /mo billed annually at $469**
- Unlimited 30-minute attorney consults on new legal matters†
- Attorney review for contracts and key documents (10 pages included)‡
One-hour annual consultation to keep your business on track, available after 6 months
Library of 150+ frequently used business and personal legal templates
Rich editor to customize our LegalZoom forms
Unlimited access to eSignature
One copyright registration per month§
Get 10% off filings, trademarks, and other LegalZoom services
25% off additional attorney services through our attorney network
29 Years
Licensed in North Carolina
Why choose LegalZoom over LawDepot?
A legal document is rarely just paperwork. It may be tied to a new business, a contractor relationship, a lease, a hiring decision, or another moment where the details matter. LegalZoom stands out because it can help with the document itself—and connect you with an experienced business attorney who can review it, suggest changes, and offer guidance to help you avoid headaches down the road.
Attorney review when the details matter
A template can help you create a legal document faster. But when the details affect your business, money, property, or legal obligations, the bigger question is whether it fits your situation.
LegalZoom gives you a clear way to take the next step. With attorney support available through our Business Attorney Plan, you can get help reviewing the document, drafting changes, and deciding how to move forward before you sign or use it.
LawDepot’s FAQ page says it does not provide advice specific to an individual’s situation or tailor contracts for a person’s specific facts. That’s an important distinction for any self-service document tool—a template can help you get started, but it may not answer every question about how the document applies to your situation.
Get the document tools you need, too
Choosing LegalZoom for attorney support does not mean giving up self-service convenience. LegalZoom offers 150+ legal templates drafted by experienced attorneys licensed in the U.S., along with eSignature tools that help you create, edit, sign, track, and store documents online.
That transparency matters when you’re relying on a template for a business or personal matter. LawDepot also offers a large document library, but it’s less clear whether its templates are drafted by U.S.-licensed attorneys. Either way, you're still on your own to pick the right form and fill it out correctly. With LegalZoom, you get the document tools you came for, and a clearer path forward when the details need a closer look.
Built for the next era of legal documents
Legal documents are no longer limited to static templates and fill-in-the-blank forms. More people are using AI to draft, review, summarize, and spot issues in documents before deciding what to do next.
LegalZoom is already building for this shift. Through our Claude Connector, users can start working through a document with AI, then bring in a LegalZoom network attorney when the legal matter calls for human judgment. The attorney gets the document and conversation context, so the consultation can start with the background already in place.
Long-term support as your needs change
Your legal needs may not stop once the document is signed. Over time, you may need to update an agreement, ask a legal question, file business paperwork, protect a brand, or create another document as your situation changes.
Along with legal document tools and attorney support, LegalZoom offers services to help with your next step, including business formation, compliance support, trademark registration, and estate plans.
LawDepot may be a strong choice for creating a legal document, but it’s not the best fit for people whose legal needs continue to evolve after the document is finalized.
Attorney review when the details matter
A template can help you create a legal document faster. But when the details affect your business, money, property, or legal obligations, the bigger question is whether it fits your situation.
LegalZoom gives you a clear way to take the next step. With attorney support available through our Business Attorney Plan, you can get help reviewing the document, drafting changes, and deciding how to move forward before you sign or use it.
LawDepot’s FAQ page says it does not provide advice specific to an individual’s situation or tailor contracts for a person’s specific facts. That’s an important distinction for any self-service document tool—a template can help you get started, but it may not answer every question about how the document applies to your situation.
Get the document tools you need, too
Choosing LegalZoom for attorney support does not mean giving up self-service convenience. LegalZoom offers 150+ legal templates drafted by experienced attorneys licensed in the U.S., along with eSignature tools that help you create, edit, sign, track, and store documents online.
That transparency matters when you’re relying on a template for a business or personal matter. LawDepot also offers a large document library, but it’s less clear whether its templates are drafted by U.S.-licensed attorneys. Either way, you're still on your own to pick the right form and fill it out correctly. With LegalZoom, you get the document tools you came for, and a clearer path forward when the details need a closer look.
Built for the next era of legal documents
Legal documents are no longer limited to static templates and fill-in-the-blank forms. More people are using AI to draft, review, summarize, and spot issues in documents before deciding what to do next.
LegalZoom is already building for this shift. Through our Claude Connector, users can start working through a document with AI, then bring in a LegalZoom network attorney when the legal matter calls for human judgment. The attorney gets the document and conversation context, so the consultation can start with the background already in place.
Long-term support as your needs change
Your legal needs may not stop once the document is signed. Over time, you may need to update an agreement, ask a legal question, file business paperwork, protect a brand, or create another document as your situation changes.
Along with legal document tools and attorney support, LegalZoom offers services to help with your next step, including business formation, compliance support, trademark registration, and estate plans.
LawDepot may be a strong choice for creating a legal document, but it’s not the best fit for people whose legal needs continue to evolve after the document is finalized.
Ways our Business Attorney Plans can help
Business formation
When starting a business, an attorney can help you choose the right entity, review your operating agreement, and answer key setup questions.
Business growth
As your business expands, an attorney can advise on bringing in investors, hiring decisions, or reviewing a lease for a new location.
Day-to-day business
Get ongoing help with the legal tasks that keep your business running—like reviewing contracts, NDAs, or navigating state laws.
Compliance issues
Stay in good standing and avoid penalties with help from an attorney who can guide you through state specific filing requirements.
Litigation risk
If your business is sued, an attorney can walk you through the process and help you understand what steps you'll need to take to respond.
Intellectual property
To protect your business name, logo, or creative work, an attorney can point you in the right direction for trademark or patent needs.
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LegalZoom vs. LawDepot: Which service is better for document creation?
Both LegalZoom and LawDepot can help you create legal documents online, but the better choice depends on what you want out of the service.
Choose LegalZoom if you want:
Choose LegalZoom if you want:
Annual document access for $99 per year, compared to LawDepot’s $155.88 annual subscription
Tried-and-true legal templates drafted by U.S.-licensed attorneys
eSignature, editing, tracking, and secure storage in one workflow
Attorney review available when you want help before signing or using a document
Choose LawDepot if you want:
Choose LawDepot if you want:
A broad self-service legal document library
Document tools like eSignatures without other legal services
A starting draft you can review independently or bring to your own lawyer
For most people comparing legal document services, LegalZoom is the stronger choice because it gives you more ways to move from draft to done. LawDepot may be enough if your goal is simply to generate a draft, but LegalZoom is better suited to help you with what often comes next.
Ready to start drafting your legal documents?
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Frequently asked questions
What is the main difference between LegalZoom and LawDepot?
The main difference is the type of services each brand provides. LawDepot is primarily a self-service legal document provider, while LegalZoom offers a comparable form library, attorney plan options, and other business and personal legal services in one place.
There’s also a meaningful difference in how each company describes its templates. LegalZoom states that its legal templates are attorney-drafted. LawDepot, by contrast, says its templates are built by “legally trained professionals,” but stops short of saying they're drafted by U.S.-licensed attorneys or lawyers. When you’re relying on a legal document for your business or personal needs, it helps to know who created it and what level of legal experience is behind it.
Which is cheaper, LegalZoom or LawDepot?
It depends on what kind of access you need. LawDepot offers single-document licenses from $7.50 to $119, and a 1-year subscription for $155.88. It also offers category-specific document subscriptions, generally ranging from about $108 to $132 per year.
LegalZoom is more predictable if you only want document access—$59 for a single document or $99 per year for unlimited access through Forms & eSign. That can make LegalZoom the lower-cost option for annual self-service document access.
The bigger difference is attorney support, which LawDepot doesn't offer. LegalZoom’s attorney plans start at $16.59/month for personal plans and $39.09/month for business plans when billed annually. But compared to hiring a U.S. attorney separately at around $350 per hour, LegalZoom’s built-in consultations, document review, and document library access can offer a much stronger value.
Can LegalZoom or LawDepot tailor legal documents to my specific situation?
Not automatically. Both services offer legal document tools that let you create and edit documents, but a self-service template is not the same as personalized legal advice.
The difference is that LegalZoom can connect you with an experienced attorney through our legal plans. During your consultations, you can ask a network attorney to review the documents you create, answer your questions, and provide guidance based on your situation. Just keep in mind that attorney review is not included with LegalZoom’s standalone Forms & eSign annual plan.
When should I use a template instead of asking an attorney?
Generally speaking, a template can be helpful when you need a straightforward document and understand what information to include. For example, a simple, low-risk document may not require the same level of legal review as a contract involving significant money, property, business obligations, or long-term consequences.
When the document matters, it’s always wise to have an attorney review it before you finalize it. Templates can help you get started, but an attorney can help you understand whether the document fits your situation, whether changes are needed, and whether a different approach may be better.
Get helpful tips and information
*Based on research comparing LegalZoom to other online legal service providers such as LegalShield and Rocket Lawyer, LegalZoom holds the largest market share.
**The service renews automatically at the purchase rate each term and is billed to your card. You may cancel online or by calling. Attorney services are fulfilled through Business Advantage Pro. For more details, please see our Contract Terms and Subscription Terms.
†You can schedule unlimited 30-minute consultations on any new legal topic. A new legal matter is a specific legal issue or document that you haven’t spoken to a network attorney about before. Our attorney plans are set up to cover the most common areas. If you need to retain an attorney for more complex or ongoing legal matters, the attorney plans provide a 25% discount on your consulting attorney’s hourly rate.
‡The plan attorneys will review documents longer than 10 pages on a flat-rate schedule, at the attorney’s discretion. 11-15 page documents: $69; 16-25 page documents: $149; 26+ page documents: Attorney will contact you to agree on a price (which will include your 25% discount)
All registered trademarks used on this page are the property of the respective owner. All prices are accurate as of 5/29/2026.