LegalZoom vs. LawDepot for online legal documents

Sometimes you just need the document. Other times, you want to talk it through before you sign or send it. LegalZoom gives you both options.





If you want a self-service option, LegalZoom’s Forms & eSign lets you create legal documents on your own, whether you just need a single-document or an annual unlimited plan. You can create, edit, sign, track, and store documents online, so the process doesn’t stop once the template is filled out.



