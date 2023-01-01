The trademark search packages include:

A basic search of the federal trademark database for direct conflicts with your trademark.

Search of pending, active, and inactive federal trademarks to uncover potential conflicts including those with different spellings

Search trademarks in related classes of products ('goods') and services

Search results ranked using statistical analysis based on data of real conflicts

Search of more than 20 million Secretary of State business entity filings for identical or similar names

Search of active and state registered trademarks

Search of common law trademarks being used online and on social media networks

Search of identical and very similar internet domain name registrations