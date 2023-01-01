Each LegalZoom trademark search is backed by our LZ Guarantee and comes with lifetime customer support.*
The trademark search packages include:
A basic search of the federal trademark database for direct conflicts with your trademark.
Search of pending, active, and inactive federal trademarks to uncover potential conflicts including those with different spellings  
Search trademarks in related classes of products ('goods') and services  
Search results ranked using statistical analysis based on data of real conflicts  
Search of more than 20 million Secretary of State business entity filings for identical or similar names    
Search of active and state registered trademarks    
Search of common law trademarks being used online and on social media networks    
Search of identical and very similar internet domain name registrations    
Search of pending applications (where available) and registered international trademarks including:
  • Canada
  • The United Kingdom
  • The European community
  • World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)
      

