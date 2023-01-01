501c3 pricing

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.

Rush Processing
Compare our 501c3 packages and pricing

Standard

$595

Expedited

$795
Creation of 501c3 paperwork
Immediately marked for special handling
Expedited process generally completed within 7 business days
How it works

We take complexity out of the paperwork

Simply answer a series of questions online

We will complete the application and necessary schedules for you to file with the IRS

501(c)(3) Pricing—501c3 Tax-Exempt Application Services and Fees

According to the IRS, it takes the average person over five hours to learn about federal tax-exempt Form 1023 for 501c3 nonprofit organizations,and another nine hours to fill it out and return it.** LegalZoom simplifies the process of filing a 501c3 application. To begin the 501c3 application process through LegalZoom, start by completing an online questionnaire. We will complete the application and necessary schedules for you, and ship the application to you. There are two packages to choose from when applying for 501c3 status through LegalZoom. The standard package 501c3 cost includes processing and shipping of your application. Depending on the complexity of your nonprofit corporation and how quickly we receive any requested information from you, we will process your application and ship the documents to you in approximately 20-30 business days. With the expedited package, we'll ship your documents within seven business days. There are several benefits of having 501c3 tax-exempt status, including tax-deductible donations for donors, eligibility to receive private and public grants and lower postage rates on corporate mailings. Get started on your application for 501c3 today and let LegalZoom handle the details so you can focus on the things that matter most to you. 

**Source: Instructions for Form 1023 - Notices 