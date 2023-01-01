You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
|You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
|
Rush Processing
|Compare our 501c3 packages and pricing
|
Standard
$595
|
Expedited
$795
|
Creation of 501c3 paperwork
|
Immediately marked for special handling
|
Expedited process generally completed within 7 business days
$595
$795
1. We take complexity out of the paperwork
2. Simply answer a series of questions online
3. We will complete the application and necessary schedules for you to file with the IRS
(866) 738-2980
We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT, Weekends 7am-4pm PT.
Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.