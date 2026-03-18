LegalZoom vs. LegalShield: More support for your business
LegalZoom vs. LegalShield: More support for your business
LegalZoom vs. LegalShield
LegalZoom vs. LegalShield
LegalZoom is the #1 choice for online attorney services, offering ongoing legal guidance plus practical tools to help you start, run, and protect your business.
Get legal advice
Get the most out of your legal plan
Get the most out of your legal plan
LegalShield offers prepaid legal plans primarily for disputes and specific legal issues. LegalZoom gives you attorney access for everyday business needs, plus tools like forms, formation services, compliance coverage, and IP protection when you need to take the next step.
Get affordable attorney support from LegalZoom
Get affordable attorney support from LegalZoom
Set your business up for success with LegalZoom
Set your business up for success with LegalZoom
Business Attorney Plan
Small Business Basic
$259 ($43.17/mo)
|6-month subscription
$359.7 ($59.95/mo)
$469 ($39.09/mo)
|12-month subscription
$647.46 ($53.95/mo)
|Unlimited consults
|Legal doc library
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|Doc review
|Unlimited eSignatures
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|Copyright registration
❌
|Business health check
|Debt collection letters
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|IRS audit help
❌
|Trial defense hours
25%
|Discount on additional attorney services
15%
|Business formation
❌
|Business compliance coverage
❌
|Legal doc library
❌
|Registered agent
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|Virtual mail
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|Intellectual property protection
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|Attorney support
Legal support you can count on
When you're busy running a business, it helps to know someone has your back. LegalZoom’s Business Attorney Plan connects you with an experienced attorney to help you work through everyday legal matters, such as contracts, compliance, hiring, collections, and day-to-day operational questions.
And when your needs go beyond a single question, LegalZoom makes it easier to keep moving. You can get help reviewing documents, use ready-to-go legal forms, and tap into the broader business services many owners need next—all in one place.
#1 choice for online attorney services
Trusted by 1.7M+ people*
Experienced attorney network
Licensed in all 50 states
Ongoing attorney access
Get support for about $1/day
Basic
View all plan featuresView fewer features
- Articles of organization
- Name check service
- Tax consult from 1-800Accountant
Pro
Best for those planning to start and operate a business or side hustle.
View all plan featuresView fewer features
Articles of organization
Name check service
Tax consult from 1-800Accountant
Operating agreement
Employer identification number (EIN)
One month of unlimited 30-minute attorney consults
Hands-on guidance
Legal document library
Unlimited eSignatures
Customizable website powered by .
Premium
Best for those who want to operate a business and easily manage cash flow.
View all plan featuresView fewer features
Articles of organization
Name check service
Tax consult from 1-800Accountant
Operating agreement
Employer identification number (EIN)
One month of unlimited 30-minute attorney consults
Hands-on guidance
Legal document library
Unlimited eSignatures
Bookkeeping tools
Customizable templates
Income and expense tracking software
Mileage tracking
Customizable website powered by .
A legal safety net for your business and beyond
Business Attorney Plan
/mo billed every 6 months at $259** /mo billed annually at $469**
- Unlimited 30-minute attorney consults on new legal matters†
- Attorney review for contracts and key documents (10 pages included)‡
One-hour annual consultation to keep your business on track, available after 6 months
Library of 150+ frequently used business and personal legal templates
Rich editor to customize our LegalZoom forms
Unlimited access to eSignature
One copyright registration per month§
Get 10% off filings, trademarks, and other LegalZoom services
25% off additional attorney services through our attorney network
29 Years
Licensed in North Carolina
Start your LLC with LegalZoom
If you’re looking for a simple way to start an LLC that gives you access to extensive legal templates, comprehensive customer support, and ongoing legal guidance from trusted business attorneys at a fraction of the price of hiring a lawyer, LegalZoom is a great choice.
When you use LegalZoom to form your LLC, you’ll be able to take advantage of the suite of services we’ve developed over our 25+ years of experience helping people form businesses. We offer a wide variety of options that let you tailor your experience to fit your unique needs and budget.
Real businesses. Real support. Real results.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible. I have already referred several people to use this service!
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
Great help
"Five stars! Setting up the legal side of a new business can be overwhelming, but LegalZoom made filing my DBA completely painless. As I was getting No Stressing Me off the ground, I needed a service I could trust to handle the details right the first time. Their step-by-step guidance was clear, the pricing was transparent, and the turnaround time was surprisingly fast. They gave me total peace of mind so I could focus on designing and building my brand. I will absolutely use them again for future business needs."
SO VERY EASY!
LegalZoom made licensing and setting up a DBA so very simple, it took less than 10 minutes.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
Showing selected reviews
Why choose LegalZoom over LegalShield?
Since 2001, LegalZoom has helped customers achieve more than nine million legal milestones. With LegalZoom, you choose the service that fits the legal task in front of you, whether that’s forming a business, managing compliance, protecting your intellectual property, or getting ongoing legal support through the Business Attorney Plan.
LegalShield primarily offers prepaid legal plans, divided into three tiers with varying benefits, limits, and exclusions. The plan structure makes it harder to know what you’re paying for—or whether you need to upgrade to get the support you expected.
Better fit for new business owners
Most business owners need help with setup and day-to-day decisions before they need trial defense hours or debt collection letters. LegalZoom is built for that earlier, broader stretch of the journey, pairing attorney access with formation services that support owners as they launch and grow.
LegalShield is more narrowly built around prepaid legal coverage, which can be valuable later, but is arguably not as well-matched to what most founders need out of the gate.
More value and plan flexibility
Traditional legal help can get expensive fast, with average business attorney rates in the U.S. around $377 per hour. LegalZoom’s Business Attorney Plan gives business owners a more affordable way to get ongoing legal guidance, starting at about $39 to $43 per month.
LegalShield’s business plans start at $53.95 per month and climb as high as $169.95 per month, which can easily cost you thousands over the course of a year.
If your legal issue requires more assistance than the Business Attorney Plan covers, LegalZoom can still help you save more. Plan members get a flat 25% discount when they hire a network attorney for additional legal work. LegalShield also offers savings on out-of-plan services, but only its most expensive subscription tier matches LegalZoom’s 25% rate.
Built-in documents, templates, and eSign
LegalZoom includes 150+ attorney-drafted templates and unlimited eSignature tools, so business owners can create, customize, and sign common legal documents in one place—then have a LegalZoom network attorney review them when they need it.
LegalShield doesn’t offer a comparable form library, and you’re limited to the document checks and lawyer-created letters included in your tier. Its basic plan also includes only one eSignature per year, so you’ll need to upgrade to a higher tier to get unlimited signing capabilities.
Long-term support as your business expands
LegalZoom knows that a founder’s needs don’t stop at legal advice. As your business grows, you may need annual filings, foreign qualifications, trademarks, and ongoing compliance support. LegalShield gives you attorney access, but LegalZoom pairs attorney access with the products and services your business needs for its next chapter.
Trusted by business owners for decades
With more than 25 years of experience, LegalZoom has helped millions of entrepreneurs start, run, and protect their businesses with confidence. Our network attorneys are licensed in all 50 states, with an average of 15 years of experience and a 4.8 out of 5 customer rating. For business owners looking for more than just a legal plan, we offer the scale and credibility of a provider built for the long haul.
Better fit for new business owners
Most business owners need help with setup and day-to-day decisions before they need trial defense hours or debt collection letters. LegalZoom is built for that earlier, broader stretch of the journey, pairing attorney access with formation services that support owners as they launch and grow.
LegalShield is more narrowly built around prepaid legal coverage, which can be valuable later, but is not as arguably well-matched to what most founders need out of the gate.
More value and plan flexibility
Traditional legal help can get expensive fast, with average business attorney rates in the U.S. around $377 per hour. LegalZoom’s Business Attorney Plan gives business owners a more affordable way to get ongoing legal guidance, starting at about $39 to $43 per month.
LegalShield’s business plans start at $53.95 per month and climb as high as $169.95 per month, which can easily cost you thousands over the course of a year.
If your legal issue requires more assistance than the Business Attorney Plan covers, LegalZoom can still help you save more. Plan members get a flat 25% discount when they hire a network attorney for additional legal work. LegalShield also offers savings on out-of-plan services, but only its most expensive subscription tier matches LegalZoom’s 25% rate.
Built-in documents, templates, and eSign
LegalZoom includes 150+ attorney-drafted templates and unlimited eSignature tools, so business owners can create, customize, and sign common legal documents in one place—then have a LegalZoom network attorney review them when they need it.
LegalShield doesn’t offer a comparable form library, and you’re limited to the document checks and lawyer-created letters included in your tier. Its basic plan also includes only one eSignature per year, so you’ll need to upgrade to a higher tier to get unlimited signing capabilities.
Long-term support as your business expands
LegalZoom knows that a founder’s needs don’t stop at legal advice. As your business grows, you may need annual filings, foreign qualifications, trademarks, and ongoing compliance support. LegalShield gives you attorney access, but LegalZoom pairs attorney access with the products and services your business needs for its next chapter.
Trusted by business owners for decades
With more than 25 years of experience, LegalZoom has helped millions of entrepreneurs start, run, and protect their businesses with confidence. Our network attorneys are licensed in all 50 states, with an average of 15 years of experience and a 4.8 out of 5 customer rating. For business owners looking for more than just a legal plan, we offer the scale and credibility of a provider built for the long haul.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
Ways our Business Attorney Plans can help
Business formation
When starting a business, an attorney can help you choose the right entity, review your operating agreement, and answer key setup questions.
Business growth
As your business expands, an attorney can advise on bringing in investors, hiring decisions, or reviewing a lease for a new location.
Day-to-day business
Get ongoing help with the legal tasks that keep your business running—like reviewing contracts, NDAs, or navigating state laws.
Compliance issues
Stay in good standing and avoid penalties with help from an attorney who can guide you through state specific filing requirements.
Litigation risk
If your business is sued, an attorney can walk you through the process and help you understand what steps you'll need to take to respond.
Intellectual property
To protect your business name, logo, or creative work, an attorney can point you in the right direction for trademark or patent needs.
Start my plan
LegalZoom vs. LegalShield: Which service is better for your business?
The best choice comes down to the kind of legal support you want for your business: proactive guidance for everyday decisions, or coverage for more specific legal issues and disputes when they come up.
Choose LegalZoom if you want:
Choose LegalZoom if you want:
Affordable ongoing attorney access for everyday business questions and legal needs
150+ customizable legal forms and unlimited eSignatures to quickly create and execute your documents
One platform that can also support formation, expansion, compliance, and IP needs
Choose LegalShield if you want:
Choose LegalShield if you want:
Protection for future legal disputes or conflicts
Collections letters, lawyer calls, and trial-defense coverage, depending on the tier
Third item here
For most founders, LegalZoom’s Business Attorney Plan is the better overall value, because it helps with the legal work you’re more likely to face every week, not just the legal fights you may face later.
Ready to have a trusted legal partner by your side?
Start my plan
Frequently asked questions
What is the main difference between LegalZoom and LegalShield?
LegalZoom is a broader online legal service for individuals and businesses. In addition to prepaid legal access with unlimited 30-minute consultations, LegalZoom offers business formation, compliance, intellectual property, estate plan, and virtual mail services. LegalShield is primarily a prepaid legal plan provider—you pay for access to a law firm for consultations, document review, and certain attorney services included in your tier.
Is LegalZoom cheaper than LegalShield for business legal help?
It depends on the kind of support you need, since the plans are structured differently. But for many common business needs, such as asking legal questions, getting documents reviewed, or signing and executing documents, LegalZoom’s Business Attorney Plan is the more affordable option, starting at $39.09/month (billed annually at $469) compared to LegalShield’s $53.95/month (billed annually at $647.46) starting price.
What happens if I need legal help beyond what’s included in the plan?
LegalZoom and LegalShield offer discounts on legal work that falls outside the scope of their plans. LegalShield’s discount varies by tier (15%–25%), while LegalZoom offers a flat 25% discount on additional attorney services through our network.
Is LegalZoom or LegalShield better for trademark registration?
LegalZoom is the better choice for trademark registration. We handle trademark filings through LZ Legal Services, our in-house law firm focusing on small business intellectual property protection. LegalShield does not offer trademark registration as a direct service, so you’re generally limited to asking legal questions or getting guidance rather than having the filing handled for you.
LZ Legal Services is also the #1 law firm filer by volume for U.S.-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which gives business owners added confidence that they’re working with a team with deep experience in trademark filings.
Do LegalZoom or LegalShield offer estate plan services?
Yes, but they’re structured differently. LegalZoom offers comprehensive estate plan packages for wills, revocable living trusts, powers of attorney, and advance directives, with one year of attorney support included in our premium plans. LegalShield offers most of these documents in all personal legal plans, but living trusts are only included with its premium tier—and you need to pay an additional $250/person to draft the document after subscribing.
Can I cancel LegalShield’s subscription anytime?
According to LegalShield’s cancellation policy, you can cancel your prepaid monthly subscription at any time by sending a written request to their Customer Service Team. However, if you have an annual membership, you’re only eligible to cancel your membership after your first 12 months. All cancellation requests must be in writing. You cannot cancel over the phone or online.