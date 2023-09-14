Nearly every business requires at least one license to operate.





For example, if you want to operate your business from home, you may need a home occupation permit. A restaurant typically needs a health permit in addition to an alcohol and food service license—and may even want a music license to host shows. If you open a shop, you may need a seller's permit and a sales tax license.





Licenses and permits protect your business from penalties and risk of closure, as well as help customers feel reassured it's safe to do business with you.