Free Accounting Services Agreement Template

This Accounting Service Agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Agreement") is made for the purpose of rendering Accounting Services by [Sender Company] to [Client Company] and shall stand effective as of [Effective Date] (hereinafter referred to as the "Effective Date"),
By and Between
[Sender Company] (hereinafter referred to as "Company") residing at [Sender Company Address]; and;
[Client Company] (hereinafter referred to as the "Client") with the official address at [Client Company Address].
Hereinafter, the Company and Client shall be collectively regarded as the "Parties" and individually as the "Party."
Now, therefore, in consideration of the foregoing and mutual promises and covenants herein the Agreement, both parties hereby agree to abide by the following terms and conditions:
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
1. INTRODUCTION.
The Accounting Department has set out in this Agreement the Company's basic terms and conditions of business (the "Terms"), which will apply to all work undertaken by the Company for the Client in connection with this engagement. These terms govern the entire agreement between the Company and the Client.
For the purposes of these Terms, the term "Company" refers to the Company itself as well as its partners, employees, subcontractors, advisors, and all related entities.
2. INFORMATION.
The quality of the Company's services will depend on full and timely instructions from the Client. The Company will rely on the accuracy and completeness of the information the Client provides them. The Company will not independently verify the information unless requested to do so as a term of this engagement.
The Company shall be entitled to rely upon the accuracy of all information provided by the Client or by others on their behalf without independently verifying it.
The Client shall retain responsibility for the use of, or reliance on, advice or recommendations supplied by the Company in the delivery of the services.
The Client undertakes that if anything occurs after the information is provided by the Client to render such information untrue, unfair, or misleading, the Client will promptly notify the Company and, if required by the Company, take all necessary steps to correct any announcement, communication or document issued which contains, refers to or is based upon such information.
The Company acknowledges that information made available by the Client, or by others on their behalf, or which is otherwise known by partners or staff of the Company who are not engaged in the provision of the Services shall not be deemed to have been made available to the individuals within the Company who are engaged in the provision of the Services.
3. DELAYS.
The Client will not hold the Company responsible for any failure or delay in connection with their engagement caused by anything outside of the Company's control. This could include another person's actions or omissions. The Company's fees may reflect any additional cost that the Company incurs from such a delay. If the delay is substantial, the Client may terminate the Company's appointment.
4. RESOURCES.
To deliver the best work, the Company may require access to the Client's files, records, information technology systems, premises, and people. Other resources may be required to ensure timely approval, development, and sign-off of all project plans, specifications, accounts, and deliverables. The Company would require the Client to provide them with reasonable access to these resources without charge.
5. ESTIMATES.
The fees for services under this Agreement are based on estimates made in good faith, using the information available at the time. The final fees and costs may differ from the estimate. For example, the scope or nature of the appointment may change, or unforeseen circumstances may arise. Any estimate will be based on the information the Client has provided and may be given subject to assumptions. The Company will promptly inform the Client of any increased costs.
6. FEES AND PAYMENT TERMS.
The Company will charge a fixed fee of [Payment Amount] for [Name of the specific services]. The payment schedule requires a [Deposit Percentage] deposit upon engagement, with the balance due upon completion of the services. Payment should be made within [Payment Period and Frequency] of the invoice date. The mode of payment shall be [Mode of Payment] or any other method agreed upon by both parties.
If payment is not received within [Payment Period and Frequency], a late fee of [Late Fee Percentage] will be charged for every [Late Fee Interval] the payment is overdue until the balance is paid in full.
7. FEE ADJUSTMENTS.
The Company may review the quoted fees if the Client does not proceed with the engagement within [Agreement Acceptance Period] day(s) of the agreement or if the Company is still performing services more than [Service Period Extension] day(s) beyond the official end date of the engagement. Any time-based fees quoted will remain in effect until [Quoted Fees Expiration Date] and may be adjusted for work continuing beyond that date.
8. DISBURSEMENTS.
In addition to the Company's fees, the Client agrees to pay other reasonable extra expenses that may be incurred in the course of rendering the services. These may include copying/printing, call costs, and travel. Details of all applicable disbursements will be itemized on the Company's invoices, issued as per the payment terms.
The Company will charge the Client at the Company's standard billing rate if they are required to produce documents or attend court as a result of this appointment at proceedings to which they are not a party. This may include reasonable legal fees incurred in responding to such requests.
9. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY.
The Company will not acquire any ownership rights over any information the Client provides them with. Except as provided below, on payment of all amounts, the Client owes the Company. However, the Client irrevocably grants the Company a free worldwide license to use, copy, modify, adapt, and exploit those deliverables, so long as doing so would not disclose any of the Client's confidential information.
The processes, know-how, ideas, concepts, and techniques used and developed by the Company in the course of providing services to the Client are confidential to the Company. The Company retains sole and exclusive rights to them.
The Company will also retain all copyright and other intellectual property rights in:
(a) Data, designs, models, methodologies, analysis frameworks, leading practices, specifications, and other elements of the deliverables which the Company owned or developed before, or independently from, this appointment; and
(b) All tools (and any enhancement, improvement, or other derivatives of those tools), including but not limited to the software and working paper.
The Company will retain all interests and rights to their working papers and other internal documents and information.
10. ARBITRATION.
In the event of any dispute arising in and out of this Agreement between the Parties, it shall be resolved by arbitration. There shall be [Number of Arbitrators] arbitrators, who shall be appointed by [Arbitration Appointing Party Name]. The venue of arbitration shall be [Location of Arbitration], and the Seat shall be [State of Seat]. The arbitrators' decision shall be final and binding on both Parties.
11. TERMINATION.
Unless otherwise specified elsewhere in this agreement, the Initial Term of this Agreement is for a period of [Agreement Term] year(s) from the date that this Agreement is accepted by the Parties.
Unless otherwise specified elsewhere in this agreement, after the Initial Term of this Agreement, either of the Parties may terminate the engagement by giving [Termination Notice Period in Days] day(s) written notice or immediately in the case of a material breach by the other. If this happens, the Client agrees to pay Company fees and disbursements incurred up to the termination and for any work that the Company is required to undertake after the termination.
If at any time during the Initial or Subsequent Term of this Agreement, the Client ceases to use Company services or wishes to terminate this agreement without notice, for any reason other than any material breach, the Client agrees to pay the Company the remaining fees due under this Agreement to the end of the Term, as a Termination Payment.
12. INDEMNITY.
The Company hereby agrees to indemnify the Client against any damages and losses as well as legal fees or any cost incurred as a direct consequence of the act or omission by the Company. The Client hereby agrees to indemnify the Company against any damages and losses that arise as a result of any act or omission on the part of the Client.
13. CONFIDENTIALITY.
The Parties understand that they are vulnerable to the sharing of information or documentation, written or oral, that is considered confidential or unpublished in nature. By accepting this clause, the Parties agree to keep all confidential information obtained during the term of this Agreement private and not disclose it to any third party without the written consent of the other Party.
14. GOVERNING LAW.
The Agreement herein shall be governed by and construed with the jurisdiction laws of the State of [Governing Law].
15. NOTICES.
Any notice that is required by this Agreement shall be in writing and shall be given to the appropriate Party by personal delivery, certified mail, prepaid postage, or any such agreed-upon delivery service.
16. MODIFICATIONS.
The terms mentioned herein in the Agreement shall not be reformed, modified, or changed without the prior written consent of the parties respectively.
17. FORCE MAJEURE.
Neither of the Parties shall be liable for any failure in performance of any obligation under this Agreement due to causes beyond that Party's reasonable control (including and not limited to any pandemic, fire, strike, war, or order of public authority and other acts of God) during the pendency of such event.
18. SEVERABILITY.
In the event that any provision in this Agreement is held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, such invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this Agreement and all other provisions will remain in full force and effect.
19. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.
The parties acknowledge that this agreement sets forth and represents the entire agreement between both parties. If the parties are willing to change/add/modify any terms, they shall be in writing and signed by both parties.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Parties hereby agree to have executed this Accounting Services Agreement on the mentioned date.
[Sender Company]
[Client Company]
Name
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
