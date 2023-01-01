Trademark Monitoring Pricing - Trademark Monitoring Fees and Services

Trademark Monitoring pricing

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.

Our Trademark Monitoring pricing includes:

Comprehensive

Detailed monthly reports

$175*

per year
Active monitoring of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database.
 available
Personalized monitoring strategy designed to watch for potentially conflicting trademarks across multiple classes of goods and services.
 available
Monitoring for deceptively similar trademarks, such as those that sound alike or differ in spelling by 1 or 2 letters.
 available
Detailed reports delivered by email each month (12 reports).
 available

How It Works

Our 3-step process is fast and easy.
For a more detailed view of our trademark monitoring process, click here.

Complete our trademark monitoring questionnaire

1. Complete our trademark monitoring questionnaire

We set up a customized trademark monitoring query

2. We set up a customized trademark monitoring query

We send you a detailed monitoring report every month

3. We send you a detailed monitoring report every month

* The service renews automatically each year, billed to your credit card, for the service price (currently $175), but you may cancel online or by calling 855-533-9867. For more details, click here.

As a trademark owner, it's up to you to actively monitor current trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that may conflict with your trademark, or you could risk losing your rights. With LegalZoom trademark monitoring, you'll be notified of potentially infringing trademark applications up to one year before they are published in the Official Gazette.