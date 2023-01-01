Trademark Monitoring Pricing - Trademark Monitoring Fees and Services

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
|You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
|Our Trademark Monitoring pricing includes:
|
Comprehensive
Detailed monthly reports
$175*
per year
|
Active monitoring of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database.
|
Personalized monitoring strategy designed to watch for potentially conflicting trademarks across multiple classes of goods and services.
|
Monitoring for deceptively similar trademarks, such as those that sound alike or differ in spelling by 1 or 2 letters.
|
Detailed reports delivered by email each month (12 reports).
Detailed monthly reports
$175*
per year
Our 3-step process is fast and easy.
For a more detailed view of our trademark monitoring process, click here.
1. Complete our trademark monitoring questionnaire
2. We set up a customized trademark monitoring query
3. We send you a detailed monitoring report every month
(866) 738-2980
We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT, Weekends 7am-4pm PT.
Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.
* The service renews automatically each year, billed to your credit card, for the service price (currently $175), but you may cancel online or by calling 855-533-9867. For more details, click here.