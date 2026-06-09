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LegalZoom vs. DIY LLC Filing: Which Method Is Right for You?
LegalZoom vs. DIY LLC Filing: Which Method Is Right for You?
LegalZoom vs. DIY LLC Filing
LegalZoom vs. DIY LLC Filing
You can file your LLC directly with the state. Or you can have LegalZoom handle it for the same price—and without the guesswork.
Form your LLC
Get the most out of your formation
Get the most out of your formation
Submitting articles of organization on your own is only one part of forming an LLC. You still need to confirm your state’s rules, get the details right, plan for what happens next, and know where to turn if something goes wrong. LegalZoom guides you through all of it for $0 plus state fees, backed by a 100% Accurate Filing Guarantee.
LLC plans
Direct state filing
$0 for Basic; paid plans available
|Service fee
$0
$35–$500
|State filing fee
$35–$500
|Guided questionnaire
❌
You interpret requirements
|Name check
❌
You check independently
|Filing review
❌
You're responsible for final review
|Post-formation next steps
❌
You track deadlines independently
Pro/Premium plans
|Operating agreement + EIN
❌
You handle separately after filing
Pro/Premium plans
|Attorney guidance
❌
You find one independently
|Filing accuracy guarantee
❌
You handle corrections
7 days/week
|Customer support
Varies by state
Support you can count on
When you file directly with your state, you're on your own. If your filing gets rejected or a detail comes back incorrect, the state won't walk you through it. You'll need to figure out the fix, resubmit your forms, and absorb any additional fees that may come with it.
When you form your LLC with LegalZoom, you can count on our 100% Accurate Filing Guarantee. If we make a mistake, we correct it at no extra cost. And if you have questions at any point during the process, our customer support team is available by phone and live chat seven days a week.
LegalZoom customer support:
Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. ET
Sat–Sun: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. ET
5M+ businesses launched
Backed by 25+ years of experience
Fast & easy LLC formation
Kickstart your LLC in 5 minutes
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We fix it for free if we make a mistake
Basic
View all plan featuresView fewer features
- Articles of organization
- Name check service
- Tax consult from 1-800Accountant
Pro
Best for those planning to start and operate a business or side hustle.
View all plan featuresView fewer features
Articles of organization
Name check service
Tax consult from 1-800Accountant
Operating agreement
Employer identification number (EIN)
One month of unlimited 30-minute attorney consults
Hands-on guidance
Legal document library
Unlimited eSignatures
Customizable website powered by .
Premium
Best for those who want to operate a business and easily manage cash flow.
View all plan featuresView fewer features
Articles of organization
Name check service
Tax consult from 1-800Accountant
Operating agreement
Employer identification number (EIN)
One month of unlimited 30-minute attorney consults
Hands-on guidance
Legal document library
Unlimited eSignatures
Bookkeeping tools
Customizable templates
Income and expense tracking software
Mileage tracking
Customizable website powered by .
What DIY filing really asks you to manage
"Just file with the state" can sound like one simple step. In practice, you're responsible for a lot more than filling out the form.
Find the correct state portal and LLC form
Save your approval documents in a safe place
Research state business naming rules and check name availability
Create an operating agreement
Choose a registered agent and business address
Get an EIN if your business needs one, which most LLCs do
Prepare and submit articles of organization
Research licenses, permits, compliance, and tax obligations
Track state fees, processing times, and confirmation documents
Create a system to monitor compliance requirements and meet filing deadlines
Real businesses. Real support. Real results.
VERY SATISFIED !!
I have had to contact a number of times since starting my new LLC and EVERY TIME has been a very positive experience, resulting in the resolution of whatever problem or question I had. I am very satisfied with Legal Zoom.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
VERY SATISFIED !!
I have had to contact a number of times since starting my new LLC and EVERY TIME has been a very positive experience, resulting in the resolution of whatever problem or question I had. I am very satisfied with Legal Zoom.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Why choose LegalZoom over filing yourself?
DIY LLC filing can be a practical choice if you know your state's process and just need the form submitted. For everyone else, LegalZoom offers something the state portal doesn't—a guided experience, filing review, and a team that has your back if something goes wrong.
The process is harder than it looks
Not all state filing websites are created equal. Some are straightforward. Others are outdated, use confusing language, and assume you already know which form applies to your situation. Either way, the state's job is to accept your filing. What happens before you submit it is up to you.
LegalZoom puts a guided formation flow at the start of the process. Before your filing reaches the state, we walk you through the decisions behind it—confirming your business name meets state requirements, helping you appoint a registered agent, and organizing your paperwork so nothing's missing. Your LLC still forms through the appropriate state agency. We just make sure you're ready before you get there.
Filing through LegalZoom costs nothing extra
Starting your LLC through LegalZoom can be free. You’ll still pay your state’s fee—that part is unavoidable no matter how you file—but LegalZoom’s formation service starts at $0. No markup or extra processing fee on top of what the state charges.
You can add more support if you need it, such as our registered agent service, an operating agreement, an EIN, attorney support, and more. But those services are optional. If you just want help preparing and submitting your formation documents, LegalZoom’s Basic plan covers that.
The state fee is the same either way, so why file on your own when LegalZoom can help you get it done at no extra cost and back you with our 100% Accurate Filing Guarantee?
More support when basic filing isn’t enough
Free formation is enough for many business owners. But once your LLC is filed, new questions can come up, such as how to structure ownership, what to include in your operating agreement, whether you need licenses or permits, and which state filings are due next.
That’s where LegalZoom’s paid services add real value. You can connect with an experienced attorney for advice, use our library of 150+ legal documents to help run your business, and get compliance help for required state filings.
And if you want more hands-on support, LegalZoom can go further. Our compliance services can help with required state filings, and higher-touch options pair you with a Business Manager for end-to-end support. Simply put, LegalZoom helps you set up your business to stay compliant and supported well after you launch.
A track record that speaks for itself
LegalZoom practically invented online business formation. We’ve helped entrepreneurs launch more than 5 million businesses over 25+ years, giving us decades of experience with state filing rules, formation requirements, and the questions business owners face after launch. That kind of track record is something you want in your corner. LegalZoom brings the tools, support, and know-how to help you move forward after your LLC is approved.
The process is harder than it looks
Not all state filing websites are created equal. Some are straightforward. Others are outdated, use confusing language, and assume you already know which form applies to your situation. Either way, the state's job is to accept your filing. What happens before you submit it is up to you.
LegalZoom puts a guided formation flow at the start of the process. Before your filing reaches the state, we walk you through the decisions behind it—confirming your business name meets state requirements, helping you appoint a registered agent, and organizing your paperwork so nothing's missing. Your LLC still forms through the appropriate state agency. We just make sure you're ready before you get there.
Filing through LegalZoom costs nothing extra
Starting your LLC through LegalZoom can be free. You’ll still pay your state’s fee—that part is unavoidable no matter how you file—but LegalZoom’s formation service starts at $0. No markup or extra processing fee on top of what the state charges.
You can add more support if you need it, such as our registered agent service, an operating agreement, an EIN, attorney support, and more. But those services are optional. If you just want help preparing and submitting your formation documents, LegalZoom’s Basic plan covers that.
The state fee is the same either way, so why file on your own when LegalZoom can help you get it done at no extra cost and back you with our 100% Accurate Filing Guarantee?
More support when basic filing isn’t enough
Free formation is enough for many business owners. But once your LLC is filed, new questions can come up, such as how to structure ownership, what to include in your operating agreement, whether you need licenses or permits, and which state filings are due next.
That’s where LegalZoom’s paid services add real value. You can connect with an experienced attorney for advice, use our library of 150+ legal documents to help run your business, and get compliance help.
And if you want more hands-on support, LegalZoom can go further. Our compliance services can help with required state filings, and higher-touch options pair you with a Business Manager for end-to-end support. Simply put, LegalZoom helps you set up your business to stay compliant and supported well after you launch.
A track record that speaks for itself
LegalZoom practically invented online business formation. We’ve helped entrepreneurs launch more than 5 million businesses over 25+ years, giving us decades of experience with state filing rules, formation requirements, and the questions business owners face after launch. That kind of track record is something you want in your corner. LegalZoom brings the tools, support, and know-how to help you move forward after your LLC is approved.
"During my time in the Secretary of State’s office, I saw that most formation issues weren’t caused by complicated legal problems. They stemmed from business owners trying to navigate requirements they didn’t fully understand. The rejected filings were due to minor issues—a business name that was already taken, registered agent information that didn’t meet our standards, or inconsistencies on the filing form. Most of it was avoidable. Those are exactly the kind of issues a good formation service reviews before a filing reaches the state."
Allison DeSantis
Senior Director of Product Counsel at LegalZoom
Compare service cost and support
LegalZoom Basic keeps formation costs minimal while providing a guided filing path. Pro and Premium offer more support for business owners who want help with the steps after the state approves the LLC.
Direct state filing
Cost: State filing fees only
File directly with the state
Figure out the right forms and requirements yourself
Handle next steps like your operating agreement, EIN, registered agent, licenses, taxes, and compliance on your own
LegalZoom Basic
Cost: State filing fees only
Guided LLC formation with no added service fee
Name check support before filing
Articles of organization filing
Free tax consultation with 1800-Accountant
LegalZoom Pro
Cost: $249
Includes Basic, plus an operating agreement and EIN
Adds 30 days of attorney consults for new business legal topics
Includes access to legal documents, eSignatures, and formation document changes for 30 days
LegalZoom Premium
Cost: $299
Includes Pro, plus tools for bookkeeping and cash-flow management
Helps with custom invoices, expense tracking, and mileage capture
The best fit if you want formation support plus tools to manage the business after launch
Which path is better for LLC formation:
DIY or LegalZoom?
Both options can get your LLC filed with the state. The better choice depends on how much of the process you want to handle yourself—and how much support you want before and after your filing is submitted.
Filing yourself makes sense if…
You've formed LLCs before
You know your state's filing portal and requirements
You only need your articles of organization filed
You're comfortable handling errors and responding to the state directly
Filing through LegalZoom makes sense if…
You'd rather have a guided process than figure out the portal on your own
You want your business name checked before you file
You need help preparing, reviewing, and submitting your documents
You want support if something needs correction after filing
You're thinking beyond formation—attorney support, compliance, and business tools for what comes next
It’s not impossible to start an LLC yourself. Plenty of people do it. But between the state portal, making sure everything is right, and figuring out what comes next, there's more to it than first appears. LegalZoom is there for everything, not just the filing.
Which path is better for LLC formation:
DIY or LegalZoom?
Both options can get your LLC filed with the state. The better choice depends on how much of the process you want to handle yourself—and how much support you want before and after your filing is submitted.
Filing yourself makes sense if…
You've formed LLCs before
You know your state's filing portal and requirements
You only need your articles of organization filed
You're comfortable handling errors and responding to the state directly
Filing through LegalZoom makes sense if…
You'd rather have a guided process than figure out the portal on your own
You want your business name checked before you file
You need help preparing, reviewing, and submitting your documents
You want support if something needs correction after filing
You're thinking beyond formation—attorney support, compliance, and business tools for what comes next
It’s not impossible to start an LLC yourself. Plenty of people do it. But between the state portal, making sure everything is right, and figuring out what comes next, there's more to it than first appears. LegalZoom is there for everything, not just the filing.
More than formation—build a business that lasts
More than formation—build a business that lasts
Experience matters. With over 25 years in business, we’ve helped 5M+ companies get started—and stay compliant.
Launch fast—with proven experience
We’ve seen it all. Our 25+ years of experience means we know the nuances of every business type and industry.
Personalized guidance—right from day one
We guide you through the process so you don’t miss the details that matter and avoid costly mistakes.
Real support—that grows with you
From filing to your first big milestone, our specialists and attorney network help you move forward with confidence.
Built for growth—a partner for the long run
From compliance to contracts, we offer the tools and services to help your business stay protected and growing for years.
Form my LLC
Launch fast—with proven experience
We’ve seen it all. Our 20+ years of experience mean we know the nuances of every business type and industry.
Personalized guidance—right from day one
We guide you through the process so you don’t miss the details that matter and avoid costly mistakes.
Real support that grows with you
From filing to your first big milestone, our specialists and attorney network help you move forward with confidence.
More than formation—a partner for the long run
From compliance to contracts, we offer the tools and services to help your business stay protected and growing for years.
Frequently asked questions
Do I really need LegalZoom to form an LLC?
No, you can form an LLC yourself, hire an attorney, or use another filing service. No matter which path you choose, the state is still the agency that processes and approves your filing. The difference is the help you receive before your paperwork gets there. LegalZoom gives you a guided filing process, helps prepare and submit your formation documents, and brings the experience of the #1 online business formation service, with more than 5 million businesses formed over 25+ years.
Is paying for an LLC filing service worth the money?
It can certainly be worth the money, and with some services, you may not even pay additional fees. LegalZoom Basic starts at $0 plus state filing fees, so you can get guided formation help without adding to the cost of the state filing itself.
Paid plans can be worth it if you want more than the filing. If you need an operating agreement, an EIN, attorney guidance, legal documents, eSignatures, or business tools, LegalZoom bundles a lot of the services you’d otherwise have to patch together piece by piece.
What does LegalZoom do that my state filing website does not?
A state filing website lets you submit formation paperwork. The state’s job is to process your filing, not help you decide what your LLC needs before or after approval.
LegalZoom gives you a guided process for filing, including business name check support, filing review, access to formation documents, post-formation guidance, and more. Put simply, the state processes your documents, while LegalZoom helps you get them right.
Can I form my LLC myself and use LegalZoom later?
Yes. You can form your LLC yourself and use LegalZoom later for other business needs, such as an operating agreement, EIN, registered agent service, compliance support, legal documents, attorney guidance, intellectual property protection, and more.
The advantage of using LegalZoom from the start is that your filing and next steps can stay connected. Instead of coming back later to patch together the pieces, you can start with a guided formation process and keep building from there.
What state fees will I pay?
State filing fees vary by state and apply whether you file directly or use LegalZoom. In many states, LLC filing fees range from about $35 to $500.
LegalZoom separates state filing fees from its plan pricing, so it’s clear what goes to the state and what goes toward LegalZoom services. And with LegalZoom Basic, the LegalZoom formation service fee starts at $0 plus state filing fees, so you can get guided filing help without paying extra for the formation service.
What happens if my LLC filing is rejected?
If your LLC filing is rejected, the state will usually explain what needs to be fixed. If you filed on your own, the next step is on you: figure out the issue, correct the paperwork, and resubmit it.
With LegalZoom, you have help. We can guide you through corrections, and if the rejection or error was caused by us, you’re covered by our 100% Accurate Filing Guarantee.
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