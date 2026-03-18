Trusted by 5M+ businesses
LegalZoom vs. Swyft Filings:
More value for your business
LegalZoom vs. Swyft Filings:
More value for your business
LegalZoom vs. Swyft Filings
LegalZoom vs. Swyft Filings
LegalZoom has helped launch 5M+ businesses—over eight times as many as Swyft Filings—and gives you more value for your money.
Form your LLC
Get the most out of your formation
Get the most out of your formation
Both services can help you form your LLC, but LegalZoom helps you grow beyond that with transparent attorney access, business tools, and white-glove support available when you need it.
Get up to $680 in extra value from LegalZoom
Get up to $680 in extra value from LegalZoom
Get up to $755 in extra value from LegalZoom
Get up to $755 in extra value from LegalZoom
Pro Plan
Standard Plan
$249 + filing fees
|Base cost
$199 + filing fees
|EIN + operating agreement
|Attorney support (30 days)
|Legal doc library (1 yr.)
$759
|Unlimited eSigns (1 yr.)
❌
|Website builder
$29
|Virtual mailing address (1 mo.)
$278
|Total cost
$958
$680
|Extra value
-
Premium Plan
Premium Plan
$299 + filing fees
|Base cost
$299 + filing fees
|EIN + operating agreement
30 days included, then $49/mo
|Attorney support (60 days)
|Legal doc library (1 yr.)
$690
|Unlimited eSigns (1 yr.)
❌
|Website builder
$87
|Virtual mailing address (3 mo.)
|Bookkeeping tools (6 mo.)
~$300*
$99
|1-day processing
$534
|Total cost
$1,289
$755
|Extra value
-
Support you can count on
LegalZoom and Swyft Filings include filing guarantees with every LLC plan, meaning they’ll correct any mistakes made on their end at no extra cost.
But if questions come up, LegalZoom is easier to reach. While both companies offer phone support Monday–Friday, LegalZoom also has chat, longer weekday hours, and weekend availability.
LegalZoom customer support:
Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. ET
Sat–Sun: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. ET
Swyft Filings customer support:
Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. ET
Sat–Sun: Unavailable
5M+ businesses served
Backed by 25+ years of experience
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We fix it for free if we make a mistake
30 days of attorney consultations
Included with Pro & Premium plans
Basic
View all plan featuresView fewer features
- Articles of organization
- Name check service
- Tax consult from 1-800Accountant
Pro
Best for those planning to start and operate a business or side hustle.
View all plan featuresView fewer features
Articles of organization
Name check service
Tax consult from 1-800Accountant
Operating agreement
Employer identification number (EIN)
One month of unlimited 30-minute attorney consults
Hands-on guidance
Legal document library
Unlimited eSignatures
Customizable website powered by .
Premium
Best for those who want to operate a business and easily manage cash flow.
View all plan featuresView fewer features
Articles of organization
Name check service
Tax consult from 1-800Accountant
Operating agreement
Employer identification number (EIN)
One month of unlimited 30-minute attorney consults
Hands-on guidance
Legal document library
Unlimited eSignatures
Bookkeeping tools
Customizable templates
Income and expense tracking software
Mileage tracking
Customizable website powered by .
Start your LLC with LegalZoom
If you’re looking for a simple way to start an LLC that gives you access to extensive legal templates, comprehensive customer support, and ongoing legal guidance from trusted business attorneys at a fraction of the price of hiring a lawyer, LegalZoom is a great choice.
When you use LegalZoom to form your LLC, you’ll be able to take advantage of the suite of services we’ve developed over our 25+ years of experience helping people form businesses. We offer a wide variety of options that let you tailor your experience to fit your unique needs and budget.
Real businesses. Real support. Real results.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Showing selected reviews
Why choose LegalZoom over Swyft Filings?
Starting a new business comes with enough moving parts. The last thing you need is to hunt for the fine print when you’re choosing an LLC service. LegalZoom makes it easier to see what’s included, what renews, and what limits apply before you commit.
Attorney support with fewer question marks
LegalZoom’s Pro and Premium LLC packages include 30 days of Business Attorney Plan, with unlimited 30-minute consultations on new business legal topics, attorney guidance, and document review. Swyft Filings also includes attorney access through its Legal Suite for one or two months, but the details are much harder to evaluate before you buy.
Its main LLC page doesn’t cover the plan terms, limits, or renewal price. Instead, the $69/month renewal appears later during checkout in a small disclaimer, while important usage limits are buried in a separate Legal Plan Contract rather than in the package comparison itself. And even then, Swyft’s attorney assistance is only available in 19 states.
LegalZoom has a vetted attorney network across all 50 states, with attorneys averaging 15 years of experience. More than 1.7 million people have trusted LegalZoom for personal and business legal support. Swyft, by comparison, gives you much less visibility into who is providing the legal help, where that help is available, and what level of experience you’re getting.
150+ legal documents, ready to sign
LegalZoom Pro and Premium plans include unlimited eSignatures and 150+ customizable legal documents for one year. That gives you more room to handle the paperwork that comes with running a new business, from contracts and hiring documents to service agreements and other everyday legal forms.
The doc library also connects to LegalZoom’s broader attorney-support workflow, with legal guidance and document review available through the Business Attorney Plan. Swyft Filings includes access to its doc library, but only as a 1-month trial in Standard and a 2-month trial in Premium. After that, it renews at $69/month as part of the Legal Suite subscription unless canceled. Plus, Swyft’s library doesn’t have eSignatures, so you’ll need other tools to sign and execute your documents.
To get a full year of document access and legal support through Swyft, you’ll end up paying $690–$759. LegalZoom gives you a full year of doc library access, with clearer terms and a lower $49/mo renewal price to continue attorney support after the included 30 days.
Real compliance help, not just reminders
LegalZoom offers compliance support as a separate service, so you can choose it when you need it. Compliance Filings starts at $199/year and helps with practical compliance needs, from monitoring requirements to submitting state filings like annual reports on your behalf.
Swyft Filings includes a 14-day ComplianceGuard trial with its LLC packages, but the service itself is more limited. It’s a tracking tool, not a filing service. It can help monitor filing deadlines, but it does not handle the filings for you.
ComplianceGuard also follows the same pattern as Swyft’s other trial-based add-ons: the feature looks included upfront, but the renewal terms appear later. Swyft’s main LLC page doesn’t mention the trial length or renewal cost, and it’s automatically included in your cart unless you opt out. After 14 days, ComplianceGuard renews at $199/year unless canceled, making it a costly add-on that still leaves the filing work to you.
A track record that speaks for itself
Swyft Filings has a 4.7-star average with more than 8,000 reviews on Trustpilot. LegalZoom has a 4.6-star average with more than 31,000 reviews, giving founders a much larger base of customer feedback to consider.
LegalZoom also brings a longer track record overall: 25+ years of experience and more than 5 million businesses formed, compared to Swyft’s 600,000 businesses formed since 2015. That experience matters when you’re choosing who to trust with your LLC. LegalZoom has supported entrepreneurs through millions of legal milestones, giving new business owners a more established platform to rely on from launch to what comes next.
Attorney support with fewer question marks
LegalZoom’s Pro and Premium LLC packages include 30 days of Business Attorney Plan, with unlimited 30-minute consultations on new business legal topics, attorney guidance, and document review. Swyft Filings also includes attorney access through its Legal Suite for one or two months, but the details are much harder to evaluate before you buy.
Its main LLC page doesn’t cover the plan terms, limits, or renewal price. Instead, the $69/month renewal appears later during checkout in a small disclaimer, while important usage limits are buried in a separate Legal Plan Contract rather than in the package comparison itself. And even then, Swyft’s attorney assistance is only available in 19 states.
LegalZoom has a vetted attorney network across all 50 states, with attorneys averaging 15 years of experience. More than 1.7 million people have trusted LegalZoom for personal and business legal support. Swyft, by comparison, gives you much less visibility into who is providing the legal help, where that help is available, and what level of experience you’re getting.
150+ legal documents, ready to sign
LegalZoom Pro and Premium plans include unlimited eSignatures and 150+ customizable legal documents for one year. That gives you more room to handle the paperwork that comes with running a new business, from contracts and hiring documents to service agreements and other everyday legal forms.
The doc library also connects to LegalZoom’s broader attorney-support workflow, with legal guidance and document review available through the Business Attorney Plan. Swyft Filings includes access to its doc library, but only as a 1-month trial in Standard and a 2-month trial in Premium. After that, it renews at $69/month as part of the Legal Suite subscription unless canceled. Plus, Swyft’s library doesn’t have eSignatures, so you’ll need other tools to sign and execute your documents.
To get a full year of document access and legal support through Swyft, you’ll end up paying $690–$759. LegalZoom gives you a full year of doc library access, with clearer terms and a lower $49/mo renewal price to continue attorney support after the included 30 days.
Real compliance help, not just reminders
LegalZoom offers compliance support as a separate service, so you can choose it when you need it. Compliance Filings starts at $199/year and helps with practical compliance needs, from monitoring requirements to submitting state filings like annual reports on your behalf.
Swyft Filings includes a 14-day ComplianceGuard trial with its LLC packages, but the service itself is more limited. It’s a tracking tool, not a filing service. It can help monitor filing deadlines, but it does not handle the filings for you.
ComplianceGuard also follows the same pattern as Swyft’s other trial-based add-ons: the feature looks included upfront, but the renewal terms appear later. Swyft’s main LLC page doesn’t mention the trial length or renewal cost, and it’s automatically included in your cart unless you opt out. After 14 days, ComplianceGuard renews at $199/year unless canceled, making it a costly add-on that still leaves the filing work to you.
A track record that speaks for itself
Swyft Filings has a 4.7-star average with more than 8,000 reviews on Trustpilot. LegalZoom has a 4.6-star average with more than 31,000 reviews, giving founders a much larger base of customer feedback to consider.
LegalZoom also brings a longer track record overall: 25+ years of experience and more than 5 million businesses formed, compared to Swyft’s 600,000 businesses formed since 2015. That experience matters when you’re choosing who to trust with your LLC. LegalZoom has supported entrepreneurs through millions of legal milestones, giving new business owners a more established platform to rely on from launch to what comes next.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
LegalZoom vs. Swyft Filings: Which service gives you more value?
Swyft Filings may look more affordable at first glance, but the comparison changes when you factor in how the features are actually packaged. LegalZoom includes longer access to key tools like legal documents and eSignatures, while Swyft bundles several trial features that renew unless canceled.
LegalZoom Pro
LegalZoom Pro
To match Swyft Filings Standard, LegalZoom Pro would need:
Base plan. $249 + state filing fees
LZ Virtual Mail for one month. $29
Feature-matched total: about $278
Swyft Filings Standard
Swyft Filings Standard
To match LegalZoom Pro, Swyft Filings Standard would need:
Base plan. $199 + state filing fees
Legal Suite for one year. $759
Feature-matched total: about $958
LegalZoom Premium
LegalZoom Premium
To match Swyft Filings Premium, LegalZoom Premium would need:
Base plan. $299 + state filing fees
One additional month of Business Attorney Plan. $49
LZ Virtual Mail for three months. $87
1-day processing. $99
Feature-matched total: about $534
Swyft Filings Premium
Swyft Filings Premium
To match LegalZoom Premium, Swyft Filings Premium would need:
Base plan. $299 + state filing fees
Legal Suite for a full year. $690
Comparable bookkeeping tools for six months. ~$300*
Feature-matched total: about $1,289
Swyft Filings can look competitive at the package level, but LegalZoom is clearly the better value once you compare the features side by side. For founders who want fewer surprises and more built-in utility after formation, LegalZoom is the stronger choice.
LegalZoom vs. Swyft Filings: Which service gives you more value?
Swyft Filings may look more affordable at first glance, but the comparison changes when you factor in how the features are actually packaged. LegalZoom includes longer access to key tools like legal documents and eSignatures, while Swyft bundles several trial features that renew unless canceled.
LegalZoom Pro
LegalZoom Pro
To match Swyft Filings Standard, LegalZoom Pro would need:
Base plan. $249 + state filing fees
LZ Virtual Mail for one month. $29
Feature-matched total: about $278
Swyft Filings Standard
Swyft Filings Standard
To match LegalZoom Pro, Swyft Filings Standard would need:
Base plan. $199 + state filing fees
Legal Suite for one year. $759
Feature-matched total: about $958
LegalZoom Premium
LegalZoom Premium
To match Swyft Filings Premium, LegalZoom Premium would need:
Base plan. $299 + state filing fees
One additional month of Business Attorney Plan. $49
LZ Virtual Mail for three months. $87
1-day processing. $99
Feature-matched total: about $534
Swyft Filings Premium
Swyft Filings Premium
To match LegalZoom Premium, Swyft Filings Premium would need:
Base plan. $299 + state filing fees
Legal Suite for a full year. $690
Comparable bookkeeping tools for six months. ~$300*
Feature-matched total: about $1,289
Swyft Filings can look competitive at the package level, but LegalZoom is clearly the better value once you compare the features side by side. For founders who want fewer surprises and more built-in utility after formation, LegalZoom is the stronger choice.
More than formation—build a business that lasts
More than formation—build a business that lasts
Experience matters. With over 25 years in business, we’ve helped 5M+ companies get started—and stay compliant.
Launch fast—with proven experience
We’ve seen it all. Our 25+ years of experience means we know the nuances of every business type and industry.
Personalized guidance—right from day one
We guide you through the process so you don’t miss the details that matter and avoid costly mistakes.
Real support—that grows with you
From filing to your first big milestone, our specialists and attorney network help you move forward with confidence.
Built for growth—a partner for the long run
From compliance to contracts, we offer the tools and services to help your business stay protected and growing for years.
Form my LLC
Launch fast—with proven experience
We’ve seen it all. Our 20+ years of experience mean we know the nuances of every business type and industry.
Personalized guidance—right from day one
We guide you through the process so you don’t miss the details that matter and avoid costly mistakes.
Real support that grows with you
From filing to your first big milestone, our specialists and attorney network help you move forward with confidence.
More than formation—a partner for the long run
From compliance to contracts, we offer the tools and services to help your business stay protected and growing for years.
Frequently asked questions
Does Swyft Filings offer attorney consultations?
Technically, yes. Swyft Filings offers attorney consultations through its Legal Suite, but the details are hard to find. Swyft’s legal assistance is only available in a limited number of states, and its website doesn’t clearly explain who the attorneys are, what experience they have, or which areas of law they focus on.
LegalZoom gives customers access to a vetted attorney network across all 50 states, with attorneys averaging 15 years of experience. Our Business and Personal Attorney Plans also explain key limits upfront, including unlimited 30-minute consultations on new legal matters and document review up to 10 pages, whereas Swyft makes you dig through the fine print in its Legal Plan Contract.
Does LegalZoom include compliance support with LLC formation?
LegalZoom doesn’t automatically include compliance support in every LLC formation package, and that is partly by design. Many compliance needs, such as annual report filings, may not apply until months after formation, depending on your state and business.
When those needs do arise, LegalZoom offers compliance support as a separate service so you can choose the level of help that's right for you. LegalZoom’s Compliance Filings can help monitor requirements and submit state filings on your behalf, with additional options for licenses, permits, and white-glove support when compliance needs become more complex.
What is ComplianceGuard?
ComplianceGuard is Swyft Filings’ $199/year compliance monitoring tool. The important distinction is what ComplianceGuard actually does. It can help track compliance deadlines, but it does not file annual reports or other state filings for you.
That may be helpful for some business owners, but it’s a steep price just to keep track of deadlines. For the same $199/year starting cost, LegalZoom’s Compliance Filings submits state filings—whether annual reports, initial reports, or amendments—on your behalf, not just remind you they’re due.
What happens after Swyft Filings’ free trials end?
If you don’t cancel before the trial ends, Swyft’s services renew at their regular rates:
ComplianceGuard renews at $199/year after its 14-day trial
Swyft Legal Suite renews at $69/month after the included trial period (1 or 2 months)
Swyft’s professional business address and virtual mailbox renew at $29/month after the trial period (1 or 3 months)
Swyft says ComplianceGuard can be canceled through your online account. For Legal Suite, Swyft’s Legal Plan Contract says you can cancel at any time by contacting info@swyftlegal.com. However, Swyft says its physical address and virtual mail services are provided by Snapmailbox.com, LLC or another third-party, so you may need to cancel through that provider instead.
Get helpful tips and information
*Based on a $50 monthly average cost for small business accounting software
All registered trademarks used on this page are the property of the respective owner. All prices are accurate as of 6/5/2026.