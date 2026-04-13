Satisfied with our living trust and other documents We were past due for a new will and opted for the living trust with pour over wills, power of attorneys and health care directives. The entire process was completed in a timely manner. We were able to obtain legal counsel on two occasions from a well rated attorney within our state. SFR April 13, 2026

I set up my Trust I set up my Trust, Will, Health Directive, and Power of Attorney all at the same time with their estate plan. Incredibly easy. Of course I had to dig out all the info, but the input was simple and straightforward, and the free consults were priceless. Had I used an attorney alone, it would easily have cost me 3k+. Thanks Legal Zoom! Michael D. McClish April 23, 2025

The trust process was simple and easy The trust process was simple and easy! We selected the plan that gave us access to an attorney and that experience was great as well. The attorney was on time, pleasant and patient and she answered all my questions and gave me things to think about as well as helping with language for minor revisions. DIAN M January 5, 2026

This was the best experience I could… This was the best experience I could have asked for a very complicated situation for me to set up a living. Trust they made it easy, understandable and unbelievably thorough. I recommend them all the time and then their legal associates go deed was unbelievably easy also and very thorough. Recommend them highly. William Johnson December 24, 2025

Wowie from Legal zoom was so helpful in… Bowie from Legal zoom was so helpful in correcting a mistake I had made and I required copies of forms. He assured me he would take care of it immediately and he did . He emailed me the next morning with all the order and I was so relieved. Thank you Legal zoom for taking care of my Living Trust. It has been great. Judy Beck December 23, 2025

Legal Zoom is affordable legal guidance. Legal Zoom has been a lesson in estate planning, living trusts, and wills. I'm glad for the service, it made taking on an essential procedure less daunting than imagined. Along with the help I received from my dear sister, and the legal advice provided by one of your attorneys, we were able to complete my living trust, will, and end of life instructions will little stress. I'm glad I took my friend's advice to look you up. All in all, yours is the choice for those of us on a budget. John Zane November 10, 2025

Grateful to Patti Green Patti Green helped me so much to finish my order. She was very patient and pleasant with me and guided me so well with my living trust. She made it clear and explained things that I could understand to finish this. She is an asset to your company and I would recommend her with excellence CU July 25, 2025

I had no Idea what to do to update my… I had no Idea what to do to update my Living Trust. They answered all my questions and they also helped me get info I did not know I needed. Bryan Q July 23, 2025

Living Trust Premium Our Representative, Stormy was fantastic! She stayed with us through the whole process. She was very helpful and thorough. sremeikis July 17, 2025

I spoke to the representative today about a Trust... I spoke to the representative today regarding a question about an existing Living Trust. She was very helpful - told me exactly what I needed to know and how to accomplish it. As a representative in the Financial field I guide clients all the time on where to get documents done right - and its always LegalZoom - easy and effecient! Gareth July 9, 2025

LegalZoom I was impressed by the user-friendly interface and the outstanding support I received while creating a Revocable Living Trust. The ability to connect with support representatives in real time to address my questions was incredibly valuable. For those looking to establish a straightforward trust, I can highly recommend LegalZoom. TDM July 7, 2025

Rida has been very helpful with respect… Rida has been very helpful with respect o guiding me through the process of properly revising the Living trust for my elderly parents. His patience has been exemplary. Frantz Michel July 1, 2025

Elizabeth Tisdale Elizabeth Tisdale, knowledgeable,been having problems with the forms in my living trust,for the past two weeks and had to pay every time, Elizabeth was patient with me and explained every detail until it was corrected,she get my 5 stars MARIA CORONA June 23, 2025

Taking the Initiative Taking the initiative to do the info. research on our living Trust...set up back in 2016..Made the call an efficient, as well as a pleasant experience. Very thorough and friendly. Set up our atty consultation Thanks for great service! Vicki Switzer June 23, 2025

Carmen was so patient with me Carmen was so patient with me! Thank you for all your direction and guidance with my living Trust! Great job! Tina Garcia June 16, 2025

Easy and Fast tool, plenty of online support. It was very easy to answer the questionnaire for creating Estate Planning documents; including our Last Will and Testament. It was also easy to arrange a review by an attorney via Legal Zoom who is located just 20 minutes away. We met on a phone call and validated everything was good. Chat support was also very helpful. gcaisse May 14, 2026

LegalZoom - Trust and Estate Planning Made Easy LegalZoom made amending my trust and estate documents extremely easy. The process took very little time and what can be, or is, an intimidating process was made simple and intuitive. The customer service team was able to assist me with a minor task that I did not understand. Overall a great experience and I highly recommend LegalZoom. David Piccerelli February 5, 2026

LEGAL ZOOM -Trust Planning Legal Zoom handled my estate TRUST planning for my two daughters and I am extremely pleased with the level of competency and professionalism I received. Sandhya Nagabhushan-Sharma April 15, 2026

I researched online Estate Planning and… I researched online Estate Planning and decided I would go with Legal Zoom. I had heard commercials and watched YouTube videos, so it seemed like the perfect choice. I decided to go with the couples Pro? Version. It’s really easy to follow the questions and I found it to be quite simple to understand. I finished completing my questions and when I got to the end, I was asked to verify the answers for the printing and mailing. I wasn’t sure if I should finish that step because I had not answered any questions regarding my husband’s Will. So I decided to ask a question in the live Chat. I had the pleasure of chatting with Quience today. I wasn’t sure if I should complete my will, print and mail it or wait until I have completed my husband’s will. Quience advised me to proceed with printing and mailing my Will, and once I have completed it then I will be able to complete my husband’s Will. Quience also waited until I answered and completed my husband’s Will in the Chat just in case I needed further assistance. I can’t say enough great things about Quience. Oftentimes you just don’t feel as though the person that you are chatting with actually cares or wants to help you. I am very happy with my entire experience with Legal Zoom. If you have been putting off important decisions for your Estate Planning, consider Legal Zoom. I am so glad that I did!!! Karen Barnes March 30, 2026

LegalZoom made it very easy to update… LegalZoom made it very easy to update my will, healthcare directive, and related documents. I highly recommend LegalZoom if you need straightforward documents prepared correctly and at a low cost. Perry March 29, 2026

Will/Trust It was so easy and convenient to re-accomplish my Legal Will/trust online. JAMES KATSIKIDES March 20, 2026

Easy and cost effective It was super easy to fill in the information as I updated my last will and testament. The money I saved by doing it with Legal zoom vs live with an attorney was significant. Thank you Legal Zoom. Mary February 25, 2026

We definitely recommend Legal Zoom for Estate planning. On February 15th my husband and I ordered the Will Estate plan from Legal Zoom. The forms were easy for us to understand and since we had gathered info before hand it took us less than 2 hours to complete. Brenda Duchesneau February 15, 2026

This was my first time dealing with… This was my first time dealing with Estate Planning. Everyone I called for support was helpful and happy to assist. Patty February 19, 2026

I set up my Trust I set up my Trust, Will, Health Directive, and Power of Attorney all at the same time with their estate plan. Incredibly easy. Of course I had to dig out all the info, but the input was simple and straightforward, and the free consults were priceless. Had I used an attorney alone, it would easily have cost me 3k+. Thanks Legal Zoom! Michael D. McClish April 23, 2025

Legal Zoom is affordable legal guidance. Legal Zoom has been a lesson in estate planning, living trusts, and wills. I'm glad for the service, it made taking on an essential procedure less daunting than imagined. Along with the help I received from my dear sister, and the legal advice provided by one of your attorneys, we were able to complete my living trust, will, and end of life instructions will little stress. I'm glad I took my friend's advice to look you up. All in all, yours is the choice for those of us on a budget. John Zane November 10, 2025

User-Friendly Will & Estate Plan Process The process to create a personal Will & Estate Plan, including a power of attorney and advanced medical directive was very user friendly and fast. The signing directions and explanatory documentation was also very helpful. The cost was reasonable and the on-line assistance chat feature allowed for quick resolution of a special request. COH October 7, 2025

First pass at Estate Plan, prior to receiving Documents Preparation of documents for an estate plan was quick and easy. Meeting with the attorney went well. He had reviewed my very straight forward documents and found no problems. Donald Heft September 8, 2025

LegalZoom.com…a company you can trust It’s just a great company to deal with. I am so glad I chose them to help me with my living will/estate plan! Joseph Austin August 8, 2025

Legal Zoom is very easy estate planning. This was very easy to do, and Beth was very patient and so helpful with the process. I appreciate the time she took to make sure I had everything covered. It is very reassuring to know I have my final wishes on paper. Glennis Hogan July 22, 2025

I spoke to the representative today about a Trust... I spoke to the representative today regarding a question about an existing Living Trust. She was very helpful - told me exactly what I needed to know and how to accomplish it. As a representative in the Financial field I guide clients all the time on where to get documents done right - and its always LegalZoom - easy and effecient! Gareth July 9, 2025

We could not be more Pleased with the… We could not be more Pleased with the help and service we had during the up dating of our Living Will and Advanced Directive Richard Poulton June 30, 2025

Legal Assistance for the rest of us Legal Zoom has made it easy and affordable for us to create an LLC, a Will, and a Trust for our families. K Chapman June 27, 2025

LegalZoom .com has exceptional, real, staff to help. I met one! I purchased multiple accounts to update both our Living Wills and Estate Plans. After utilizing LegalZoom.com’s user-friendly and intuitive platform for these legal documents, I found it necessary to call for clarification on some information within our account. I spoke with Sandra Balderas, who expertly addressed the mistakes I had inadvertently made. Her professionalism and friendliness greatly enhanced the experience. I realized that LegalZoom is not only a straightforward website to navigate for such complex matters, but it also boasts exceptional employees. Thank you, LegalZoom.com, and especially Sandra Balderas, for guiding me through the process. I’m thrilled to have discovered LegalZoom.com. Max -Phoenix, Arizona June 24, 2025

Easy and Fast tool, plenty of online support. It was very easy to answer the questionnaire for creating Estate Planning documents; including our Last Will and Testament. It was also easy to arrange a review by an attorney via Legal Zoom who is located just 20 minutes away. We met on a phone call and validated everything was good. Chat support was also very helpful. gcaisse May 14, 2026

Preparing your Last Will & Testament… Preparing your Last Will & Testament and other documents pertaining to your death can be emotionally draining. LegalZoom made it extremely easy for me to prepare the necessary documents so that my Executor will be crystal clear about my instructions. I prepared my first LW&T in 2010, and LegalZoom offered a FREE UPGRADE which I accepted and can now check this off my list of things to do! SlobbishHook9 April 4, 2026

Very easy to complete my last Will and… Very easy to complete my last Will and Testament. Michael Mosher February 28, 2026

Couldn't have been simpler... I recently moved to a different state and have a surgery scheduled in a few days. Therefore, I needed to update my Last Will and Testament that I originally created with Legal Zoom years ago. The process couldn't have been simpler! Thank you Legal Zoom! Jonathan Graham November 28, 2025

Last Will and Testament Sarah was very professional to my husband and I when we asked questions about our Last Will and Testament. We hope to speak with her again if we have anymore questions. Linda Green Linda Green September 19, 2025

Quality Service Reigns Supreme at Legal Zoom Your representative was so patient and courteous while assisting me with my revision of my Last Will and Testament. You don't get such quality of service these days but at most places...but at Legal Zoom quality of service is still valued and practiced. Regina Phyllis Watkins September 8, 2025

Last will and testament The experience was great. Very professional and she made it easy to understand my options. Thank you Susan Onson July 9, 2025

pleasant and willing representatives… pleasant and willing representatives ready to help me navigate through your system and supply attorney contact information for my legal questions for my last will & testament Mark Impink June 24, 2025

When You Need it Done Rights, Go to the Pros! I had a lot of moving parts in this P.O.A., helping a friend, changing e-mail addresses, phone numbers, etc., and I needed it expedited right away. I spoke to several of your highly skilled staff, and they all came through for this wonderful lady who needed everybody on board, A.K.A. All hands on deck! I want to thank each and every one of you involved. We got it done under the wire, and now she will be able to look after her family properly, as she has always done, but now legally without repercussions or reprisals! ¡Mucho Grassy Ass! William William Colvin March 22, 2026

Fast and easy to use Fast and easy to use. I had The Power of Attorney paperwork notarized at a bank and they told me this was the most up to date paperwork that they have seen for POA. Becdog March 12, 2026

I set up my Trust I set up my Trust, Will, Health Directive, and Power of Attorney all at the same time with their estate plan. Incredibly easy. Of course I had to dig out all the info, but the input was simple and straightforward, and the free consults were priceless. Had I used an attorney alone, it would easily have cost me 3k+. Thanks Legal Zoom! Michael D. McClish April 23, 2025

User-Friendly Will & Estate Plan Process The process to create a personal Will & Estate Plan, including a power of attorney and advanced medical directive was very user friendly and fast. The signing directions and explanatory documentation was also very helpful. The cost was reasonable and the on-line assistance chat feature allowed for quick resolution of a special request. COH October 7, 2025

Jona was amazing Jona was amazing! I chatted to find the best way to become power of attorney for my parents and she went above and beyond to help me complete the process. She emailed me her information and was soooo helpful. Above and beyond what I expected but much appreciated. Peggy Ward October 1, 2025

Incredible Service I called to ask about cost estimates for Power of Attorney. Sarah McLain was extremely helpful and considerate. She patiently explained the LegalZoom offerings, helped me re-establish my old account, and provided me with the exactly the forms I needed to fill out. She has a wonderful no-pressure disposition and made me feel she truly cared about my situation. Excellent, exceptional person. Shao-Cheng Lin September 25, 2025

Rey was very helpful Rey was very helpful as I went through the questions to create a power of attorney for my elderly father. Terry Kruschke September 19, 2025

Living Will and Durable POA changes I need to change the name of the primary contact for both my living will and durable power of attorney. Your representative walked me through the online process in about five minutes. Lorin R Wilson September 8, 2025

Tammy is my “go to” contact with all… Tammy is my “go to” contact with all things Legalzoom. Navigating power of attorney and living trusts for elderly parents is not easy, especially when decisions are now mine. She is so knowledgeable and caring every time I call, and never rushes me when I have questions. I will always use Legalzoom! Thank you again. Amy ONeal August 8, 2025

Impeccable customer service and great value! I initially purchased the legal zoom documents for just the basic will and power of attorney at what I thought to be a very fair price although I now do not remember the amount. I called customer service to ask how to make changes. After resetting my forgotten password, I was offered free updates where I completely changed my will and power of attorney and was given several other documents that I hadn't even requested. ALL AT NO CHARGE! I was totally blown away! I did pay $9.99 for an ID card that contained my request not to extend life support under my individual directives, organ-donor, etc. Anyway, how could I not recommend legal zoom? I had called customer support twice with questions.......immediately answered my call and stayed on line until all questions resolved. THOMAS SCHAEFER July 24, 2025

My experience was smooth My experience was smooth, The agent was able to respond quickly and professionally to all my questions. He was able to send me over a link, and he was very careful of making sure that I was able to receive the link right away, so I could start the process of the Living Will. Thank you!! NP Natalie P April 21, 2026

Living Will and Durable POA changes I need to change the name of the primary contact for both my living will and durable power of attorney. Your representative walked me through the online process in about five minutes. Lorin R Wilson September 8, 2025

Kindness, calmness and patience is most helpful when making changes to a sensitive document like a Will. When I called Legal Zoom to make changes to my Will and Living Will lines were busy so I left message and got a call back almost immediately. Richard De la Cruz was calm, kind and patient as he guided me to the place where I can make changes easily. He also told me there would be no charge. I was very pleased and relieved. Margaret August 5, 2025

LegalZoom.com…a company you can trust It’s just a great company to deal with. I am so glad I chose them to help me with my living will/estate plan! Joseph Austin August 8, 2025