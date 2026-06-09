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Trusted by 5M+ businesses

LegalZoom vs. CorpNet:

More value for your business 

LegalZoom vs. CorpNet

LegalZoom has helped launch 5M+ businesses—nearly 50 times as many as CorpNet’s 100,000—and gives you more value for your money.

Form your LLC

Excellent
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Read our Trustpilot reviews
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Get the most out of your formation

CorpNet leads with registered agent service. LegalZoom leads with everything else—attorney access, legal documents, and business tools included. And when you add it all up, LegalZoom wins on value, too.

Get up to $775﻿ in extra value from LegalZoom

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Premium Plan

Swyft Filings logo

Complete Plan

$299 + filing fees
Base cost

$269 + filing fees

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EIN
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Operating agreement
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$249

Registered agent (1 yr.)
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Attorney support (30 days)

~$754 (local attorney)*

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Legal doc library (1 yr.)

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Website builder

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Bookkeeping tools (6 mo.)

~$300**

$548

Total cost

$1,323

$775

Extra value
-

Start My LLC

Man stands at his desk talking on the phone and taking notes.

Support you can count on

LegalZoom and CorpNet include filing guarantees with every LLC plan, meaning they’ll correct any mistakes made on their end at no extra cost.


But if questions come up, LegalZoom is easier to reach. While both companies offer phone support Monday–Friday, LegalZoom also has chat, longer weekday hours, and weekend availability.

LegalZoom customer support:

  • Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. ET

  • Sat–Sun: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. ET

CorpNet customer support:

  • Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. ET

  • Sat–Sun: Unavailable

5M+ businesses served

Backed by 25+ years of experience

100% Accurate Filing Guarantee

We fix it for free if we make a mistake

30 days of attorney consultations 

Included with Pro & Premium plans

More built in. More long-term value.
Self-Guided Tools

Basic

$0
+ state filing fees
Only articles of organization filed with the state.
Form My LLC
View all plan features
  • Checkmark icon
    Articles of organization
  • Checkmark icon
    Name check service
  • Checkmark icon
    Tax consult from 1-800Accountant
Recommended
Attorney Access

Pro

Avatar
$249
+ state filing fees

Best for those planning to start and operate a business or side hustle.

Form My LLC
View all plan features
Info icon
Includes Basic package, plus:
  • Checkmark icon

    Articles of organization

  • Checkmark icon

    Name check service

  • Checkmark icon

    Tax consult from 1-800Accountant

  • Checkmark icon

    Operating agreement

  • Checkmark icon

    Employer identification number (EIN)

  • Checkmark icon

    One month of unlimited 30-minute attorney consults

  • Checkmark icon

    Hands-on guidance

  • Checkmark icon

    Legal document library

  • Checkmark icon

    Unlimited eSignatures

  • Checkmark icon

    Customizable website powered by Wix logo.

Attorney Access

Premium

Avatar
$299
+ state filing fees

Best for those who want to operate a business and easily manage cash flow.

Form My LLC
View all plan features
Info icon
Includes Basic package, plus:
  • Checkmark icon

    Articles of organization

  • Checkmark icon

    Name check service

  • Checkmark icon

    Tax consult from 1-800Accountant

  • Checkmark icon

    Operating agreement

  • Checkmark icon

    Employer identification number (EIN)

  • Checkmark icon

    One month of unlimited 30-minute attorney consults

  • Checkmark icon

    Hands-on guidance

  • Checkmark icon

    Legal document library

  • Checkmark icon

    Unlimited eSignatures

  • Checkmark icon

    Bookkeeping tools

  • Checkmark icon

    Customizable templates

  • Checkmark icon

    Income and expense tracking software

  • Checkmark icon

    Mileage tracking

  • Checkmark icon

    Customizable website powered by Wix logo.

A woman sits at her desk in a plant nursery typing on her computer.

Start your LLC with LegalZoom

If you’re looking for a simple way to start an LLC that gives you access to extensive legal templates, comprehensive customer support, and ongoing legal guidance from trusted business attorneys at a fraction of the price of hiring a lawyer, LegalZoom is a great choice. 


When you use LegalZoom to form your LLC, you’ll be able to take advantage of the suite of services we’ve developed over our 25+ years of experience helping people form businesses. We offer a wide variety of options that let you tailor your experience to fit your unique needs and budget.

Real businesses. Real support. Real results.

VERY SATISFIED !!

I have had to contact a number of times since starting my new LLC and EVERY TIME has been a very positive experience, resulting in the resolution of whatever problem or question I had. I am very satisfied with Legal Zoom.

Trustpilot star rating bar
William Lawrence
June 9, 2026

I was so nervous about my lack of…

I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!

Trustpilot star rating bar
Samuel Dean Horne Jr
March 18, 2026

The process to form an LLC was easy

The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.

Trustpilot star rating bar
Paul Albert Paredes
March 16, 2026

Filing for an LLC was a breeze

Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.

Trustpilot star rating bar
Daniel Rodriguez
March 7, 2026

They made starting a business easy

They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.

Trustpilot star rating bar
Emily Marie Doyle
March 4, 2025

I really appreciate the really easy…

I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.

Trustpilot star rating bar
Robert
February 23, 2026

Such an easy process helping us set up…

Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.

Trustpilot star rating bar
K & R
February 25, 2026

Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…

Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!

Trustpilot star rating bar
Brandy Rogers
February 22, 2026

Fast process and very easy steps

Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!

Trustpilot star rating bar
David Nicole
February 20, 2026

The experience of setting up my own LLC…

The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple

Trustpilot star rating bar
Brian Pannebecker
February 12, 2026

Efficient and professional assistance…

Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.

Trustpilot star rating bar
Jeanne Gamba
December 30, 2025

BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025

Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!

Trustpilot star rating bar
Shirley Hester
December 25, 2025

Super easy to navigate

Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.

Trustpilot star rating bar
John Chambers
December 17, 2025

My LLC setup

My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.

Trustpilot star rating bar
customer
December 12, 2025

Starting a new LLC

Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!

Trustpilot star rating bar
Christopher Eggert
December 12, 2025

Piece of Cake!

Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!

Trustpilot star rating bar
Lori Ann Farrell
October 16, 2025

Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…

Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC

Trustpilot star rating bar
Sarah Collins
October 12, 2025

They made creating my llc such an easy…

They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.

Trustpilot star rating bar
Cassaundra Eckleberry
October 11, 2025

Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom

Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.

Trustpilot star rating bar
Cassandra E
October 8, 2025

LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC

LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience

Trustpilot star rating bar
Bruce. M
September 27, 2025
Rated4.6out of 5based on31,208+ reviewson

Showing selected reviews

VERY SATISFIED !!

I have had to contact a number of times since starting my new LLC and EVERY TIME has been a very positive experience, resulting in the resolution of whatever problem or question I had. I am very satisfied with Legal Zoom.

Trustpilot star rating bar
William Lawrence
June 9, 2026

I was so nervous about my lack of…

I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!

Trustpilot star rating bar
Samuel Dean Horne Jr
March 18, 2026

The process to form an LLC was easy

The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.

Trustpilot star rating bar
Paul Albert Paredes
March 16, 2026

Filing for an LLC was a breeze

Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.

Trustpilot star rating bar
Daniel Rodriguez
March 7, 2026

They made starting a business easy

They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.

Trustpilot star rating bar
Emily Marie Doyle
March 4, 2025

I really appreciate the really easy…

I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.

Trustpilot star rating bar
Robert
February 23, 2026

Such an easy process helping us set up…

Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.

Trustpilot star rating bar
K & R
February 25, 2026

Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…

Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!

Trustpilot star rating bar
Brandy Rogers
February 22, 2026

Fast process and very easy steps

Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!

Trustpilot star rating bar
David Nicole
February 20, 2026

The experience of setting up my own LLC…

The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple

Trustpilot star rating bar
Brian Pannebecker
February 12, 2026

Efficient and professional assistance…

Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.

Trustpilot star rating bar
Jeanne Gamba
December 30, 2025

BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025

Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!

Trustpilot star rating bar
Shirley Hester
December 25, 2025

Super easy to navigate

Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.

Trustpilot star rating bar
John Chambers
December 17, 2025

My LLC setup

My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.

Trustpilot star rating bar
customer
December 12, 2025

Starting a new LLC

Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!

Trustpilot star rating bar
Christopher Eggert
December 12, 2025

Piece of Cake!

Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!

Trustpilot star rating bar
Lori Ann Farrell
October 16, 2025

Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…

Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC

Trustpilot star rating bar
Sarah Collins
October 12, 2025

They made creating my llc such an easy…

They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.

Trustpilot star rating bar
Cassaundra Eckleberry
October 11, 2025

Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom

Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.

Trustpilot star rating bar
Cassandra E
October 8, 2025

LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC

LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience

Trustpilot star rating bar
Bruce. M
September 27, 2025
Rated4.6out of 5based on31,208+ reviewson

Showing selected reviews

Why choose LegalZoom over CorpNet?

LegalZoom and CorpNet both handle core LLC formation tasks, including checking name availability and filing your articles of organization. But once your LLC is approved, LegalZoom gives you more ways to get your business organized, protected, and ready to operate.

A attorney with a warm smile sits in her well-appointed office

Attorney guidance from day one

The first weeks of running an LLC come with no shortage of legal questions, from ownership and management structure to contracts, compliance, and next steps after formation.


LegalZoom gives you a direct path to attorney guidance when those questions come up, with unlimited 30-minute consultations on new topics included in the Pro and Premium plans for 30 days. You can choose from a network of vetted business attorneys and schedule a consultation at a convenient time, often within 24 to 48 hours.


CorpNet doesn't include attorney consultations in any of its LLC formation packages. When a legal question comes up, you’ll need to find an attorney and get on their schedule. And hiring one isn't cheap, with business attorney average rates around $377 per hour in the U.S.

A woman smiles and uses a tablet in her cozy, light-filled living room

150+ legal documents, ready to sign

LegalZoom Pro and Premium plans include access to 150+ attorney-drafted document templates and unlimited eSignatures for one year. 


That gives you a head start on the documents your LLC may need after formation, including service agreements, NDAs, employment documents, and other paperwork that helps you run the business. Plus, you can even have a LegalZoom network attorney review the paperwork you create to help ensure it’s accurate and tailored to your needs. 


CorpNet doesn't offer a legal template library, so you have to piece it together yourself through separate subscriptions, one-off templates, or attorney fees every time a new document comes up.

A man sits in his well-lit office and uses a laptop

Long-term support as your business grows

LegalZoom lets you start with formation, then add the services your LLC needs as it grows, from registered agent and compliance support to business licenses, virtual mail, trademarks, and more.


CorpNet includes its registered agent service for one year and offers a free compliance tool for reminders and alerts. But reminders aren't filings. The tool won't submit anything on your behalf, so when deadlines arrive, the work still falls on you unless you pay for CorpNet’s filing service. 


LegalZoom offers registered agent service separately, plus compliance support that goes beyond just reminders. Our Compliance Filings plan tracks your deadlines and prepares and submits required state filings on your behalf. And if your needs get more complex, higher-touch support is available as your business scales.

A woman in a business suit and glasses using her laptop in a glass conference room

Faster standard processing

LegalZoom gives you clearer expectations for filing speed. Standard processing takes 5 to 14 business days, while expedited processing can get your formation documents submitted to the state in as little as one business day for $99.


CorpNet’s processing times are harder to pin down. Its express filing page quotes a standard processing time of 3 to 4 days, but that doesn't match what you'll see at checkout. In Texas and Florida, for example, standard filing runs 30 to 40 days, and 24-hour filing either isn't available or stretches to 2 to 3 days.


Speeding things up with CorpNet isn't cheap either, with express filing at $150 and 24-hour filing at $250. Either way, LegalZoom gives you clearer terms and a better deal, with one-day expedited filing for less than half the cost of CorpNet's 24-hour option.

A woman sits at her desk and flips through documents, reading carefully

A track record that speaks for itself

CorpNet has a strong 4.8-star average on Trustpilot, but that rating is based on just 1,000+ reviews. LegalZoom has a 4.6-star average with more than 31,000 Trustpilot reviews, giving business owners a much larger base of customer feedback to consider. 


With more than 25 years in business and 5M+ businesses formed, LegalZoom also brings more real-world experience to the table. CorpNet has been around since 2009 and has formed more than 100,000 businesses, making LegalZoom the more tested choice from the start.

A attorney with a warm smile sits in her well-appointed office

Attorney guidance from day one

The first weeks of running an LLC come with no shortage of legal questions, from ownership and management structure to contracts, compliance, and next steps after formation.


LegalZoom gives you a direct path to attorney guidance when those questions come up, with unlimited 30-minute consultations on new topics included in the Pro and Premium plans for 30 days. You can choose from a network of vetted business attorneys and schedule a consultation at a convenient time, often within 24 to 48 hours.


CorpNet doesn't include attorney consultations in any of its LLC formation packages. When a legal question comes up, you’ll need to find an attorney and get on their schedule. And hiring one isn't cheap, with business attorney average rates around $377 per hour in the U.S.

150+ legal documents, ready to sign

LegalZoom Pro and Premium plans include access to 150+ attorney-drafted document templates and unlimited eSignatures for one year. 


That gives you a head start on the documents your LLC may need after formation, including service agreements, NDAs, employment documents, and other paperwork that helps you run the business. Plus, you can even have a LegalZoom network attorney review the paperwork you create to help ensure it’s accurate and tailored to your needs. 


CorpNet doesn't offer a legal template library, so you have to piece it together yourself through separate subscriptions, one-off templates, or attorney fees every time a new document comes up.

A woman smiles and uses a tablet in her cozy, light-filled living room
A man sits in his well-lit office and uses a laptop

Long-term support as your business grows

LegalZoom lets you start with formation, then add the services your LLC needs as it grows, from registered agent and compliance support to business licenses, virtual mail, trademarks, and more.


CorpNet includes its registered agent service for one year and offers a free compliance tool for reminders and alerts. But reminders aren't filings. The tool won't submit anything on your behalf, so when deadlines arrive, the work still falls on you unless you pay for CorpNet’s filing service. 


LegalZoom offers registered agent service separately, plus compliance support that goes beyond just reminders. Our Compliance Filings plan tracks your deadlines and prepares and submits required state filings on your behalf. And if your needs get more complex, higher-touch support is available as your business scales.

Faster standard processing

LegalZoom gives you clearer expectations for filing speed. Standard processing takes 5 to 14 business days, while expedited processing can get your formation documents submitted to the state in as little as one business day for $99.


CorpNet’s processing times are harder to pin down. Its express filing page quotes a standard processing time of 3 to 4 days, but that doesn't match what you'll see at checkout. In Texas and Florida, for example, standard filing runs 30 to 40 days, and 24-hour filing either isn't available or stretches to 2 to 3 days.


Speeding things up with CorpNet isn't cheap either, with express filing at $150 and 24-hour filing at $250. Either way, LegalZoom gives you clearer terms and a better deal, with one-day expedited filing for less than half the cost of CorpNet's 24-hour option.

A woman in a business suit and glasses using her laptop in a glass conference room
A lawyer smiles during a jovial conversation with his client

A track record that speaks for itself

CorpNet has a strong 4.8-star average on Trustpilot, but that rating is based on just 1,000+ reviews. LegalZoom has a 4.6-star average with more than 31,000 Trustpilot reviews, giving business owners a much larger base of customer feedback to consider. 


With more than 25 years in business and 5M+ businesses formed, LegalZoom also brings more real-world experience to the table. CorpNet has been around since 2009 and has formed more than 100,000 businesses, making LegalZoom the more tested choice from the start.

Ready to start your business with confidence?

Form My LLC

100% Accurate Filing Guarantee

100% Accurate Filing Guarantee

We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect 

due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.

We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.

LegalZoom vs. CorpNet: Which service gives you more value?

CorpNet's packages may seem comparable in price, but the features tell a different story. Here's what it would actually cost to match what LegalZoom includes by default.

LegalZoom Pro

To match CorpNet Deluxe, LegalZoom Pro would need:

checkmark

Base plan. $249 + state filing fees

checkmark

Registered agent service for one year. $249

Feature-matched total: about $498

CorpNet Deluxe

To match LegalZoom Pro, CorpNet Deluxe would need:

checkmark

Base plan. $219 + state filing fees

checkmark

Operating agreement. $99

checkmark

Attorney support. $754 (local attorney)*

Feature-matched total: about $1,072

LegalZoom Premium

To match CorpNet Complete, LegalZoom Premium would need:

checkmark

Base plan. $299 + state filing fees

checkmark

Registered agent service for one year. $249

Feature-matched total: about $548

CorpNet Complete

To match LegalZoom Premium, CorpNet Complete would need:

checkmark

Base plan. $269 + state filing fees

checkmark

Attorney support. $754 (local attorney)*

checkmark

Comparable bookkeeping tools for six months. ~$300**

Feature-matched total: about $1,323

The difference in value is hard to ignore. CorpNet's packages leave out attorney access, legal documents, and key business tools—and adding them on your own costs far more than upgrading to LegalZoom from the start. For founders who want real support after the first filing, LegalZoom is the stronger choice.

Updated on: June 18, 2026
Miles Almadrones
by

Miles Almadrones

Allison DeSantis, J.D.
Legally reviewed by

Allison DeSantis, J.D.

LegalZoom vs. CorpNet: Which service gives you more value?

CorpNet's packages may seem comparable in price, but the features tell a different story. Here's what it would actually cost to match what LegalZoom includes by default.

LegalZoom Pro

To match CorpNet Deluxe, LegalZoom Pro would need:

checkmark

Base plan. $249 + state filing fees

checkmark

Registered agent service for one year. $249

Feature-matched total: about $498

CorpNet Deluxe

To match LegalZoom Pro, CorpNet Deluxe would need:

checkmark

Base plan. $219 + state filing fees

checkmark

Operating agreement. $99

checkmark

Attorney support. $754 (local attorney)*

Feature-matched total: about $1,072

LegalZoom Premium

To match CorpNet Complete, LegalZoom Premium would need:

checkmark

Base plan. $299 + state filing fees

checkmark

Registered agent service for one year. $249

Feature-matched total: about $548

CorpNet Complete

To match LegalZoom Premium, CorpNet Complete would need:

checkmark

Base plan. $269 + state filing fees

checkmark

Attorney support. $754 (local attorney)*

checkmark

Comparable bookkeeping tools for six months. ~$300**

Feature-matched total: about $1,323

The difference in value is hard to ignore. CorpNet's packages leave out attorney access, legal documents, and key business tools—and adding them on your own costs far more than upgrading to LegalZoom from the start. For founders who want real support after the first filing, LegalZoom is the stronger choice.

Updated on: June 10, 2026
Miles Almadrones
by

Miles Almadrones

Allison DeSantis, J.D.
Legally reviewed by

Allison DeSantis, J.D.

More than formation—build a business that lasts 

More than formation—build a business that lasts

Experience matters. With over 25 years in business, we’ve helped 5M+ companies get started—and stay compliant.

Two women discuss plans to create an LLC
Jovial employees pose for a photo outside of restaurant
Rocket

Launch fast—with proven experience

We’ve seen it all. Our 25+ years of experience means we know the nuances of every business type and industry.

Scale

Personalized guidance—right from day one

We guide you through the process so you don’t miss the details that matter and avoid costly mistakes.

Care

Real support—that grows with you

From filing to your first big milestone, our specialists and attorney network help you move forward with confidence.

Home

Built for growth—a partner for the long run

From compliance to contracts, we offer the tools and services to help your business stay protected and growing for years.

Form my LLC

Care

Launch fast—with proven experience

We’ve seen it all. Our 20+ years of experience mean we know the nuances of every business type and industry.

Care

Personalized guidance—right from day one

We guide you through the process so you don’t miss the details that matter and avoid costly mistakes.

Care

Real support that grows with you

From filing to your first big milestone, our specialists and attorney network help you move forward with confidence.

Care

More than formation—a partner for the long run

From compliance to contracts, we offer the tools and services to help your business stay protected and growing for years.

Form my LLC

Two women discuss plans to create an LLC
Jovial employees pose for a photo outside of restaurant
Jovial employees pose for a photo outside of restaurant
Two women discuss plans to create an LLC

Frequently asked questions

What's the difference between LegalZoom and CorpNet?

CorpNet is primarily a formation and compliance service. LegalZoom covers that ground and much more, offering attorney-backed LLC formation, compliance services with dedicated Business Manager support, virtual mail, intellectual property protection, ongoing attorney access, and more.

Does CorpNet offer attorney consultations or legal documents?

No. CorpNet doesn't include attorney consultations, document review, or a legal template library in any of its LLC formation packages. For legal support, you'd need to find and hire an attorney on your own. For documents, you'd need to source templates separately or pay for a third-party service. It's a workable path, but it adds cost and coordination that LegalZoom handles for you out of the box.

How long does LLC formation take with LegalZoom vs. CorpNet?

LegalZoom's standard processing takes 5 to 14 business days, while CorpNet's can run up to 30–40 days, depending on the state. Both services offer expedited filing that can get your paperwork submitted in as little as one business day—$99 with LegalZoom and $250 with CorpNet. That said, CorpNet doesn’t offer 1-day filing in every state. 


Keep in mind that these are service processing times, not state approval times. Your state still needs to review and approve the filing, though a faster submission can certainly help move things along.

When would I actually need an attorney during LLC formation?

It's hard to say exactly when, but most business owners run into a legal question sooner than they expect. It might come up during formation when you're drafting an operating agreement, or later when you're bringing on a partner, signing a client contract, or figuring out your compliance obligations. 


The question isn't really whether you'll need guidance. It's whether you'll have a fast, affordable way to get it. With LegalZoom, attorney access is already built in. You can schedule a consultation with an experienced business attorney, often within 24 to 48 hours, without the hassle of finding one on your own.

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*Based on two hours of attorney time billed at the national average rate for business matters of $377 per hour.


**Based on a $50 monthly average cost for small business accounting software.


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