Trusted by 5M+ businesses
LegalZoom vs. CorpNet:
More value for your business
LegalZoom vs. CorpNet:
More value for your business
LegalZoom vs. CorpNet
LegalZoom vs. CorpNet
LegalZoom has helped launch 5M+ businesses—nearly 50 times as many as CorpNet’s 100,000—and gives you more value for your money.
Form your LLC
Get the most out of your formation
Get the most out of your formation
CorpNet leads with registered agent service. LegalZoom leads with everything else—attorney access, legal documents, and business tools included. And when you add it all up, LegalZoom wins on value, too.
Get up to $574 in extra value from LegalZoom
Get up to $574 in extra value from LegalZoom
Get up to $775 in extra value from LegalZoom
Get up to $775 in extra value from LegalZoom
Pro Plan
Deluxe Plan
$249 + filing fees
|Base cost
$219 + filing fees
|EIN
|Operating agreement
$99
$249
|Registered agent (1 yr.)
|Attorney support (30 days)
~$754 (local attorney)*
|Legal doc library (1 yr.)
❌
|Website builder
❌
$498
|Total cost
$1,072
$574
|Extra value
-
Premium Plan
Complete Plan
$299 + filing fees
|Base cost
$269 + filing fees
|EIN
|Operating agreement
$249
|Registered agent (1 yr.)
|Attorney support (30 days)
~$754 (local attorney)*
|Legal doc library (1 yr.)
❌
|Website builder
❌
|Bookkeeping tools (6 mo.)
~$300**
$548
|Total cost
$1,323
$775
|Extra value
-
Support you can count on
LegalZoom and CorpNet include filing guarantees with every LLC plan, meaning they’ll correct any mistakes made on their end at no extra cost.
But if questions come up, LegalZoom is easier to reach. While both companies offer phone support Monday–Friday, LegalZoom also has chat, longer weekday hours, and weekend availability.
LegalZoom customer support:
Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. ET
Sat–Sun: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. ET
CorpNet customer support:
Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. ET
Sat–Sun: Unavailable
5M+ businesses served
Backed by 25+ years of experience
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We fix it for free if we make a mistake
30 days of attorney consultations
Included with Pro & Premium plans
Basic
View all plan featuresView fewer features
- Articles of organization
- Name check service
- Tax consult from 1-800Accountant
Pro
Best for those planning to start and operate a business or side hustle.
View all plan featuresView fewer features
Articles of organization
Name check service
Tax consult from 1-800Accountant
Operating agreement
Employer identification number (EIN)
One month of unlimited 30-minute attorney consults
Hands-on guidance
Legal document library
Unlimited eSignatures
Customizable website powered by .
Premium
Best for those who want to operate a business and easily manage cash flow.
View all plan featuresView fewer features
Articles of organization
Name check service
Tax consult from 1-800Accountant
Operating agreement
Employer identification number (EIN)
One month of unlimited 30-minute attorney consults
Hands-on guidance
Legal document library
Unlimited eSignatures
Bookkeeping tools
Customizable templates
Income and expense tracking software
Mileage tracking
Customizable website powered by .
Start your LLC with LegalZoom
If you’re looking for a simple way to start an LLC that gives you access to extensive legal templates, comprehensive customer support, and ongoing legal guidance from trusted business attorneys at a fraction of the price of hiring a lawyer, LegalZoom is a great choice.
When you use LegalZoom to form your LLC, you’ll be able to take advantage of the suite of services we’ve developed over our 25+ years of experience helping people form businesses. We offer a wide variety of options that let you tailor your experience to fit your unique needs and budget.
Real businesses. Real support. Real results.
VERY SATISFIED !!
I have had to contact a number of times since starting my new LLC and EVERY TIME has been a very positive experience, resulting in the resolution of whatever problem or question I had. I am very satisfied with Legal Zoom.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
VERY SATISFIED !!
I have had to contact a number of times since starting my new LLC and EVERY TIME has been a very positive experience, resulting in the resolution of whatever problem or question I had. I am very satisfied with Legal Zoom.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Why choose LegalZoom over CorpNet?
LegalZoom and CorpNet both handle core LLC formation tasks, including checking name availability and filing your articles of organization. But once your LLC is approved, LegalZoom gives you more ways to get your business organized, protected, and ready to operate.
Attorney guidance from day one
The first weeks of running an LLC come with no shortage of legal questions, from ownership and management structure to contracts, compliance, and next steps after formation.
LegalZoom gives you a direct path to attorney guidance when those questions come up, with unlimited 30-minute consultations on new topics included in the Pro and Premium plans for 30 days. You can choose from a network of vetted business attorneys and schedule a consultation at a convenient time, often within 24 to 48 hours.
CorpNet doesn't include attorney consultations in any of its LLC formation packages. When a legal question comes up, you’ll need to find an attorney and get on their schedule. And hiring one isn't cheap, with business attorney average rates around $377 per hour in the U.S.
150+ legal documents, ready to sign
LegalZoom Pro and Premium plans include access to 150+ attorney-drafted document templates and unlimited eSignatures for one year.
That gives you a head start on the documents your LLC may need after formation, including service agreements, NDAs, employment documents, and other paperwork that helps you run the business. Plus, you can even have a LegalZoom network attorney review the paperwork you create to help ensure it’s accurate and tailored to your needs.
CorpNet doesn't offer a legal template library, so you have to piece it together yourself through separate subscriptions, one-off templates, or attorney fees every time a new document comes up.
Long-term support as your business grows
LegalZoom lets you start with formation, then add the services your LLC needs as it grows, from registered agent and compliance support to business licenses, virtual mail, trademarks, and more.
CorpNet includes its registered agent service for one year and offers a free compliance tool for reminders and alerts. But reminders aren't filings. The tool won't submit anything on your behalf, so when deadlines arrive, the work still falls on you unless you pay for CorpNet’s filing service.
LegalZoom offers registered agent service separately, plus compliance support that goes beyond just reminders. Our Compliance Filings plan tracks your deadlines and prepares and submits required state filings on your behalf. And if your needs get more complex, higher-touch support is available as your business scales.
Faster standard processing
LegalZoom gives you clearer expectations for filing speed. Standard processing takes 5 to 14 business days, while expedited processing can get your formation documents submitted to the state in as little as one business day for $99.
CorpNet’s processing times are harder to pin down. Its express filing page quotes a standard processing time of 3 to 4 days, but that doesn't match what you'll see at checkout. In Texas and Florida, for example, standard filing runs 30 to 40 days, and 24-hour filing either isn't available or stretches to 2 to 3 days.
Speeding things up with CorpNet isn't cheap either, with express filing at $150 and 24-hour filing at $250. Either way, LegalZoom gives you clearer terms and a better deal, with one-day expedited filing for less than half the cost of CorpNet's 24-hour option.
A track record that speaks for itself
CorpNet has a strong 4.8-star average on Trustpilot, but that rating is based on just 1,000+ reviews. LegalZoom has a 4.6-star average with more than 31,000 Trustpilot reviews, giving business owners a much larger base of customer feedback to consider.
With more than 25 years in business and 5M+ businesses formed, LegalZoom also brings more real-world experience to the table. CorpNet has been around since 2009 and has formed more than 100,000 businesses, making LegalZoom the more tested choice from the start.
Attorney guidance from day one
The first weeks of running an LLC come with no shortage of legal questions, from ownership and management structure to contracts, compliance, and next steps after formation.
LegalZoom gives you a direct path to attorney guidance when those questions come up, with unlimited 30-minute consultations on new topics included in the Pro and Premium plans for 30 days. You can choose from a network of vetted business attorneys and schedule a consultation at a convenient time, often within 24 to 48 hours.
CorpNet doesn't include attorney consultations in any of its LLC formation packages. When a legal question comes up, you’ll need to find an attorney and get on their schedule. And hiring one isn't cheap, with business attorney average rates around $377 per hour in the U.S.
150+ legal documents, ready to sign
LegalZoom Pro and Premium plans include access to 150+ attorney-drafted document templates and unlimited eSignatures for one year.
That gives you a head start on the documents your LLC may need after formation, including service agreements, NDAs, employment documents, and other paperwork that helps you run the business. Plus, you can even have a LegalZoom network attorney review the paperwork you create to help ensure it’s accurate and tailored to your needs.
CorpNet doesn't offer a legal template library, so you have to piece it together yourself through separate subscriptions, one-off templates, or attorney fees every time a new document comes up.
Long-term support as your business grows
LegalZoom lets you start with formation, then add the services your LLC needs as it grows, from registered agent and compliance support to business licenses, virtual mail, trademarks, and more.
CorpNet includes its registered agent service for one year and offers a free compliance tool for reminders and alerts. But reminders aren't filings. The tool won't submit anything on your behalf, so when deadlines arrive, the work still falls on you unless you pay for CorpNet’s filing service.
LegalZoom offers registered agent service separately, plus compliance support that goes beyond just reminders. Our Compliance Filings plan tracks your deadlines and prepares and submits required state filings on your behalf. And if your needs get more complex, higher-touch support is available as your business scales.
Faster standard processing
LegalZoom gives you clearer expectations for filing speed. Standard processing takes 5 to 14 business days, while expedited processing can get your formation documents submitted to the state in as little as one business day for $99.
CorpNet’s processing times are harder to pin down. Its express filing page quotes a standard processing time of 3 to 4 days, but that doesn't match what you'll see at checkout. In Texas and Florida, for example, standard filing runs 30 to 40 days, and 24-hour filing either isn't available or stretches to 2 to 3 days.
Speeding things up with CorpNet isn't cheap either, with express filing at $150 and 24-hour filing at $250. Either way, LegalZoom gives you clearer terms and a better deal, with one-day expedited filing for less than half the cost of CorpNet's 24-hour option.
A track record that speaks for itself
CorpNet has a strong 4.8-star average on Trustpilot, but that rating is based on just 1,000+ reviews. LegalZoom has a 4.6-star average with more than 31,000 Trustpilot reviews, giving business owners a much larger base of customer feedback to consider.
With more than 25 years in business and 5M+ businesses formed, LegalZoom also brings more real-world experience to the table. CorpNet has been around since 2009 and has formed more than 100,000 businesses, making LegalZoom the more tested choice from the start.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
LegalZoom vs. CorpNet: Which service gives you more value?
CorpNet's packages may seem comparable in price, but the features tell a different story. Here's what it would actually cost to match what LegalZoom includes by default.
LegalZoom Pro
To match CorpNet Deluxe, LegalZoom Pro would need:
Base plan. $249 + state filing fees
Registered agent service for one year. $249
Feature-matched total: about $498
CorpNet Deluxe
To match LegalZoom Pro, CorpNet Deluxe would need:
Base plan. $219 + state filing fees
Operating agreement. $99
Attorney support. $754 (local attorney)*
Feature-matched total: about $1,072
LegalZoom Premium
To match CorpNet Complete, LegalZoom Premium would need:
Base plan. $299 + state filing fees
Registered agent service for one year. $249
Feature-matched total: about $548
CorpNet Complete
To match LegalZoom Premium, CorpNet Complete would need:
Base plan. $269 + state filing fees
Attorney support. $754 (local attorney)*
Comparable bookkeeping tools for six months. ~$300**
Feature-matched total: about $1,323
The difference in value is hard to ignore. CorpNet's packages leave out attorney access, legal documents, and key business tools—and adding them on your own costs far more than upgrading to LegalZoom from the start. For founders who want real support after the first filing, LegalZoom is the stronger choice.
LegalZoom vs. CorpNet: Which service gives you more value?
CorpNet's packages may seem comparable in price, but the features tell a different story. Here's what it would actually cost to match what LegalZoom includes by default.
LegalZoom Pro
To match CorpNet Deluxe, LegalZoom Pro would need:
Base plan. $249 + state filing fees
Registered agent service for one year. $249
Feature-matched total: about $498
CorpNet Deluxe
To match LegalZoom Pro, CorpNet Deluxe would need:
Base plan. $219 + state filing fees
Operating agreement. $99
Attorney support. $754 (local attorney)*
Feature-matched total: about $1,072
LegalZoom Premium
To match CorpNet Complete, LegalZoom Premium would need:
Base plan. $299 + state filing fees
Registered agent service for one year. $249
Feature-matched total: about $548
CorpNet Complete
To match LegalZoom Premium, CorpNet Complete would need:
Base plan. $269 + state filing fees
Attorney support. $754 (local attorney)*
Comparable bookkeeping tools for six months. ~$300**
Feature-matched total: about $1,323
The difference in value is hard to ignore. CorpNet's packages leave out attorney access, legal documents, and key business tools—and adding them on your own costs far more than upgrading to LegalZoom from the start. For founders who want real support after the first filing, LegalZoom is the stronger choice.
More than formation—build a business that lasts
More than formation—build a business that lasts
Experience matters. With over 25 years in business, we’ve helped 5M+ companies get started—and stay compliant.
Launch fast—with proven experience
We’ve seen it all. Our 25+ years of experience means we know the nuances of every business type and industry.
Personalized guidance—right from day one
We guide you through the process so you don’t miss the details that matter and avoid costly mistakes.
Real support—that grows with you
From filing to your first big milestone, our specialists and attorney network help you move forward with confidence.
Built for growth—a partner for the long run
From compliance to contracts, we offer the tools and services to help your business stay protected and growing for years.
Form my LLC
Launch fast—with proven experience
We’ve seen it all. Our 20+ years of experience mean we know the nuances of every business type and industry.
Personalized guidance—right from day one
We guide you through the process so you don’t miss the details that matter and avoid costly mistakes.
Real support that grows with you
From filing to your first big milestone, our specialists and attorney network help you move forward with confidence.
More than formation—a partner for the long run
From compliance to contracts, we offer the tools and services to help your business stay protected and growing for years.
Frequently asked questions
What's the difference between LegalZoom and CorpNet?
CorpNet is primarily a formation and compliance service. LegalZoom covers that ground and much more, offering attorney-backed LLC formation, compliance services with dedicated Business Manager support, virtual mail, intellectual property protection, ongoing attorney access, and more.
Does CorpNet offer attorney consultations or legal documents?
No. CorpNet doesn't include attorney consultations, document review, or a legal template library in any of its LLC formation packages. For legal support, you'd need to find and hire an attorney on your own. For documents, you'd need to source templates separately or pay for a third-party service. It's a workable path, but it adds cost and coordination that LegalZoom handles for you out of the box.
How long does LLC formation take with LegalZoom vs. CorpNet?
LegalZoom's standard processing takes 5 to 14 business days, while CorpNet's can run up to 30–40 days, depending on the state. Both services offer expedited filing that can get your paperwork submitted in as little as one business day—$99 with LegalZoom and $250 with CorpNet. That said, CorpNet doesn’t offer 1-day filing in every state.
Keep in mind that these are service processing times, not state approval times. Your state still needs to review and approve the filing, though a faster submission can certainly help move things along.
When would I actually need an attorney during LLC formation?
It's hard to say exactly when, but most business owners run into a legal question sooner than they expect. It might come up during formation when you're drafting an operating agreement, or later when you're bringing on a partner, signing a client contract, or figuring out your compliance obligations.
The question isn't really whether you'll need guidance. It's whether you'll have a fast, affordable way to get it. With LegalZoom, attorney access is already built in. You can schedule a consultation with an experienced business attorney, often within 24 to 48 hours, without the hassle of finding one on your own.
Get helpful tips and information
*Based on two hours of attorney time billed at the national average rate for business matters of $377 per hour.
**Based on a $50 monthly average cost for small business accounting software.
All registered trademarks used on this page are the property of the respective owner. All prices are accurate as of 6/18/2026.