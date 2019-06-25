Crafting a workable, livable cellphone usage policy

While cellphones are modern technological miracles, they can also be distracting to employees and even subject businesses to liability. Get tips and strategies for crafting a sensible cellphone policy for your business.
by Tim Peterson, Esq.
Updated on: February 10, 2023 · 3 min read
In the ancient days before cellphones, phone policies at work were simple and straightforward: use business phones only for business purposes, except for emergencies. After all, calls were paid for by employers, who paid employees to work and not be on the phone for personal business.
Today, cellphones and other wireless devices are vastly more powerful and useful than the phones and computers of not long ago. Phones don't merely communicate but also act as wondrous entertainment hubs and very capable cameras.
Because many cellphones belong to employees, bringing with them distractions and sometimes even danger, establishing a workable and livable cellphone policy can be a tricky task for employers, especially since wireless communication devices can also play a critical role in business success and employee productivity.
For this reason, many businesses have chosen to adopt policies regarding the use of cellphones in the workplace.
Before crafting a cellphone policy, first ask yourself who your employees are and what kind of business you run. A neurosurgeon might be distracted into a critical mistake by something as minor as an ill-timed reminder chirp, while reporters or salesmen might rely heavily on such alerts to perform their jobs. Most well-drafted policies include guidelines for the following:
Employees often have a lot of administrative paperwork to sort through, but getting the cellphone policy documented and presented to your staff is crucial. Once your policy is established, you may even wish to include the document in your orientation documents for new employees.
As with other employee policies, such as those regarding computer and internet use, you should enforce your cellphone policy on your employees strictly and consistently. Failure to do so may invalidate your written policy, leading to potential company liability where an employee's misuse of their device causes a mishap or accident. Develop a process by which infractions of the policy can lead to employee discipline, up to and including dismissal of the employee.
Whether you start with a cellphone policy template or develop one from scratch, following these guidelines will help you tailor guidelines that everyone can live with. In doing so, you'll be protecting your company while helping keep your employees connected, productive, and happy.
