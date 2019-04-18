Using an employee separation checklist to end your relationship with an employee

Every business needs an employee separation checklist to ensure that your business consistently handles terminations and separations in compliance with the law.
Find out more about business management
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: November 24, 2023 · 4 min read
Terminating an employee is never fun—nor is saying goodbye to a trusted employee who chooses to leave. There are steps your business should take to protect itself when either of these situations happens. Using an employee separation checklist can help ensure that you take care of all the business that's necessary when a person's employment ends.
Employee separation happens whenever someone who works for you leaves your business. The separation can be voluntary, such as when an employee quits, leaves, or retires. Separation can also be involuntary, such as when you have to let someone go, for poor performance or another reason.
A voluntary separation can take effect immediately, but most often the departing employee offers a notice period, such as two weeks. Depending on the circumstances, involuntary separation is often immediate, with the employee being asked to leave right away.
Your business's responsibilities to your employees should be specified in your employment agreement. This states your full and complete agreement about the employment and includes what your responsibilities are when employment ends.
Be sure to check this agreement when creating your employee separation checklist. If you do not use an employment agreement, you should work with an attorney to create one, to protect both your business and your employees.
When an employee leaves, there is a lot of paperwork that you and the employee need to complete. One of the most important is the employee separation notice or employee separation letter, which your company should generate.
This kind of notice is not required for at-will employees (it is required if the employee is under contract or belongs to a union), but it's considered good practice to provide a separation notice for all employees.
Make sure your legal team reviews your template or that you obtain legal advice when preparing it. The separation letter or notice should include the following:
In an exit interview, your HR representative sits down with the employee, talks about the circumstances that led to the separation, and gives the employee all the necessary paperwork to close out your relationship together. Whether the separation is voluntary or involuntary, an exit interview is an important step to include. In both situations, it allows you to gain insight into the employee's perspective about their employment situation and your company. HR should have a separation checklist they refer to, ensuring that all relevant steps are taken during the exit interview.
Your separation checklist is a complete list of all the steps your business needs to take when an employee leaves, including those described above. To be sure your employee separation checklist is complete and complies with all laws, you should work with an attorney or other legal professional to prepare it. The list should include:
An employee separation checklist is an important organizational tool to put in place for your business. With this checklist in hand, you can be sure any employee separation situation is handled legally and completely.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read