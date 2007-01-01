Ohio

Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions, Healthcare Directive, Last Will and Testament, Living Trust, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate

About

Hi, I’m Adam Doxsey. I am easy to talk to and always strive to ensure that my clients leave a meeting or consultation satisfied that they have received the best legal advice and information possible. Whether you need advice for your business, domestic relations issues, estate planning or criminal defense, my years of practice have allowed me to develop skills in a variety of areas.

Over the years, I have learned that a good attorney not only knows what steps to take to best represent their client, but also tries to minimize the stressful and emotional impact the legal process has on their client.

One of the best things about being a lawyer is being able to help the underdog. To ensure that people’s rights are respected and justice is afforded to every person.

My clients can count on me to be an advocate for them at all times. Whether providing them with suggestions and information, or litigating a case on their behalf, I have their best interest at heart.

Why I practice law

I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a lawyer. My grandfather was an attorney and I always wanted to follow in his footsteps.

Fun fact

When I am not working, I enjoy traveling and spending time with family, friends, and my many dogs.

Professional background

Education

J.D. in Law, 2007

B.A. in Political Science, 2003

Experience

Owner/Attorney

2012-Present

Attorney

2007-Present