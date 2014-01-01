North Dakota

Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Real Estate

About

Hi, I'm Brittney. I guide individuals through their various business needs to unite both their individual goals and law to provide the right fit for for the client.

I have experience representing client both inside and outside of the courtroom on various matters.

One of my proudest moments was advocating for my low-income clients with the Internal Revenue Service during on of the most life-changing moments in their lives.

I value providing my clients with practical solutions to their corporate problems. In my free time, I enjoy running, cooking, and spending time at the lake.

Why I practice law

I enjoy being my client's advocate and strategist to achieve their goals.

Fun fact

I would describe myself as an iced coffee aficionado.

Professional background

Education

University of Denver

LL.M. in Law, 2021

University of Denver

J.D. in Law, 2017

North Dakota State University

B.S. in Political Science, 2014

Experience

Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.

Associate Attorney

2023 - Present

KBH North Shore Properties

Corporate Counsel

2019 - 2021

U.S. Bank

Trust Officer

2018 - 2019

Associations

North Dakota Bar Association

Member

2019 - Present

American Bar Association

Member

2019 - Present