Associate Attorney
Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
North Dakota
Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Real Estate
Hi, I'm Brittney. I guide individuals through their various business needs to unite both their individual goals and law to provide the right fit for for the client.
I have experience representing client both inside and outside of the courtroom on various matters.
One of my proudest moments was advocating for my low-income clients with the Internal Revenue Service during on of the most life-changing moments in their lives.
I value providing my clients with practical solutions to their corporate problems. In my free time, I enjoy running, cooking, and spending time at the lake.
I enjoy being my client's advocate and strategist to achieve their goals.
I would describe myself as an iced coffee aficionado.
University of Denver
LL.M. in Law, 2021
University of Denver
J.D. in Law, 2017
North Dakota State University
B.S. in Political Science, 2014
Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Associate Attorney
2023 - Present
KBH North Shore Properties
Corporate Counsel
2019 - 2021
U.S. Bank
Trust Officer
2018 - 2019
North Dakota Bar Association
Member
2019 - Present
American Bar Association
Member
2019 - Present