David Trinnes

Senior Associate Attorney

Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC

David Trinnes

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Get advice

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Virginia, District of Columbia

Practice areas

Copyright, Trademark

About

Hi, I’m David. I know that the law can be confusing and I go to great lengths to explain all nuances in plain English for my clients. I practice commercial/business litigation, regulatory/government and intellectual property law in Virginia and the District of Columbia.

I have diverse experience as both a Plaintiff and Defense attorney. I recently obtained a dismissal of a case on summary judgment for a charity I was defending in Virginia Circuit Court.

Why I practice law

I participated in activism as a youth and wanted to utilize my passion for advocacy for my clients.

Fun fact

I have completed six marathons.

Professional background

Education

Valparaiso University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2010

Ohio University

BBA in Marketing & Business Pre-law, 2007

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

Senior Associate

2023 - Present

Jordan Coyne LLP

Associate Attorney

2018 - 2023

The Leiser Law Firm, PLLC

Associate Attorney

2013 - 2018

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.