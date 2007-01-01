Senior Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Virginia, District of Columbia
Copyright, Trademark
Hi, I’m David. I know that the law can be confusing and I go to great lengths to explain all nuances in plain English for my clients. I practice commercial/business litigation, regulatory/government and intellectual property law in Virginia and the District of Columbia.
I have diverse experience as both a Plaintiff and Defense attorney. I recently obtained a dismissal of a case on summary judgment for a charity I was defending in Virginia Circuit Court.
I participated in activism as a youth and wanted to utilize my passion for advocacy for my clients.
I have completed six marathons.
Valparaiso University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2010
Ohio University
BBA in Marketing & Business Pre-law, 2007
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Senior Associate
2023 - Present
Jordan Coyne LLP
Associate Attorney
2018 - 2023
The Leiser Law Firm, PLLC
Associate Attorney
2013 - 2018