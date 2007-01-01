Virginia, District of Columbia

Copyright, Trademark

About

Hi, I’m David. I know that the law can be confusing and I go to great lengths to explain all nuances in plain English for my clients. I practice commercial/business litigation, regulatory/government and intellectual property law in Virginia and the District of Columbia.

I have diverse experience as both a Plaintiff and Defense attorney. I recently obtained a dismissal of a case on summary judgment for a charity I was defending in Virginia Circuit Court.

Why I practice law

I participated in activism as a youth and wanted to utilize my passion for advocacy for my clients.

Fun fact

I have completed six marathons.

Professional background

Education

Valparaiso University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2010

Ohio University

BBA in Marketing & Business Pre-law, 2007

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

Senior Associate

2023 - Present

Jordan Coyne LLP

Associate Attorney

2018 - 2023

The Leiser Law Firm, PLLC

Associate Attorney

2013 - 2018