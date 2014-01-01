Montana

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Dillon. I genuinely enjoy speaking and interacting with people, which is a must for a great lawyer. I represent people throughout Southeastern Idaho in several areas of law including criminal defense, family law, and contract disputes.

There’s no substitute for passion, attention to detail, and dedication to finding the best result for my clients. Time and time again, these traits have helped me as I advise and represent my clients.

I’m a new attorney but I take pride in the fact that on multiple occasions, more experienced attorneys use the work I submitted to them in their own arguments at court hearings. I appreciate the value they place on my work and it gives me even more drive and passion to provide a high-quality work product.

I look for ways to inject my passion for the law in all my work. A legal matter might be a “small” thing, but to my client it might be very important. I want my clients to know that the things that are important to them are important to me too. Although I love being a lawyer, sometimes I feel like I’ve been sitting behind my desk too long. When that happens I seek refuge in the great outdoors fly fishing or mountain biking with my family.

Why I practice law

After high school, I met a number of retired lawyers and I was impressed with their ability to give back to their community. I knew I wanted to be able to do the same thing and practicing law was the route for me.

Fun fact

I love mountain biking, especially in dense forests far away from the hustle and bustle of civilization. While in the forests, I like to practice Shinrin-yoku Forest Therapy.

Professional background

Education

University of Idaho

J.D. in Law, 2017

Utah Valley University

B.A. in Political Science, 2014

Experience

Hopkins Roden Crockett Hansen & Hoopes, PLLC

Associate Attorney

2017-Current

Hopkins Roden Crockett Hansen & Hoopes, PLLC

Summer Intern

2016

Second Judicial District, Latah County

Judicial Extern

2015

Associations

State Bar of Montana

Member

2018-Current

Idaho State Bar

Member

2017-Current