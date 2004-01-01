About

Hi, I’m Dustin Chimento. I have over 20 years of work experience in both legal and non-legal fields in various forms of customer service and client support.

I have practiced personal injury, real estate, criminal law, tax law, business law, and estates throughout my time as an attorney.

I have excelled at helping clients receive the answers and results they are seeking. I have utilized my experience working for various companies to provide good communication with clients and offering the best possible assistance necessary.

I am proud to state that I have a Master’s in Business Administration. I also have passed two bar exams (Louisiana and Texas) and am licensed in three states.

I enjoy helping clients in any way that I can.