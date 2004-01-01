- All States
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
- All Practice Areas
- Estate Planning
- Healthcare Directive
- Living Trust
- Last Will and Testament
- Power of Attorney
- Family & Personal
- Bankruptcy
- Name Change
- Child Custody / Support
- Employment and Termination
- Landlord / Tenant
- Marriage and Divorce
- Personal Injury
- Real Estate
- Prenuptial Agreement
- Business
- Business Formation
- Business Licenses
- Business Litigation
- Business Management
- Collections and Debt Issues
- Corporate Ownership
- Employment and Termination
- Franchise Disclosure
- Landlord / Tenant
- Real Estate
- Website Terms and Conditions
- Intellectual Property
- Copyright
- Patent
- Trademark
Hi, I’m Dustin Chimento. I have over 20 years of work experience in both legal and non-legal fields in various forms of customer service and client support.
I have practiced personal injury, real estate, criminal law, tax law, business law, and estates throughout my time as an attorney.
I have excelled at helping clients receive the answers and results they are seeking. I have utilized my experience working for various companies to provide good communication with clients and offering the best possible assistance necessary.
I am proud to state that I have a Master’s in Business Administration. I also have passed two bar exams (Louisiana and Texas) and am licensed in three states.
I enjoy helping clients in any way that I can.
University of New Orleans
Business Administration
M.B.A. in Business Administration, 2016
Louisiana State University
J.D. in Law, 2013
Loyola University of New Orleans
B.S. in Computer Science, 2004
Fears Law PLLC
Associate Attorney
2023 - Present
McCormick Law Firm
Associate Attorney
2023
Thomas J Henry
Associate Attorney
2022
Capital Title Of Texas
Associate Attorney
2022
Morris Bart
Associate Attorney
2014 - 2015
Aramark
Director of Food and Nutrition
2018 - 2021
Lockheed-Martin
Computer Analyst/Programmer
2006 - 2010
Oklahoma Bar Association
Member
2022 - Present
Texas Bar Association
Member
2022 - Present
Louisiana Bar Association
Member
2014 - Present
Meet the Attorney
- Arkansas,
- Oklahoma,
- Texas
- Estate Planning,
- Family & Personal,
- Business
Hi, I’m Dustin Chimento. I have over 20 years of work experience in both legal and non-legal fields in various forms of customer service and client support.
I have practiced personal injury, real estate, criminal law, tax law, business law, and estates throughout my time as an attorney.
I have excelled at helping clients receive the answers and results they are seeking. I have utilized my experience working for various companies to provide good communication with clients and offering the best possible assistance necessary.
I am proud to state that I have a Master’s in Business Administration. I also have passed two bar exams (Louisiana and Texas) and am licensed in three states.
I enjoy helping clients in any way that I can.
Professional background
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.