Dustin Chimento

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Dustin Chimento
Associate Attorney
Fears Law PLLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas
Practice Areas
Estate Planning, Family & Personal, Business
About

Hi, I’m Dustin Chimento. I have over 20 years of work experience in both legal and non-legal fields in various forms of customer service and client support.

I have practiced personal injury, real estate, criminal law, tax law, business law, and estates throughout my time as an attorney.

I have excelled at helping clients receive the answers and results they are seeking. I have utilized my experience working for various companies to provide good communication with clients and offering the best possible assistance necessary.

I am proud to state that I have a Master’s in Business Administration. I also have passed two bar exams (Louisiana and Texas) and am licensed in three states.

I enjoy helping clients in any way that I can.

Why I Practice Law
My time in customer service positions inspired me to become an attorney in order to help people that are facing complicated issues that affect their lives.
Fun Fact
I love to cook for my family. I specialize in Creole and Cajun cuisine, but since moving I have added the art of BBQ and smoking meats to my repertoire.
Professional background
Education

University of New Orleans

Business Administration

M.B.A. in Business Administration, 2016

Louisiana State University

J.D. in Law, 2013

Loyola University of New Orleans

B.S. in Computer Science, 2004

Experience

Fears Law PLLC

Associate Attorney

2023 - Present

McCormick Law Firm

Associate Attorney

2023

Thomas J Henry

Associate Attorney

2022

Capital Title Of Texas

Associate Attorney

2022

Morris Bart

Associate Attorney

2014 - 2015

Aramark

Director of Food and Nutrition

2018 - 2021

Lockheed-Martin

Computer Analyst/Programmer

2006 - 2010

Associations

Oklahoma Bar Association

Member

2022 - Present

Texas Bar Association

Member

2022 - Present

Louisiana Bar Association

Member

2014 - Present

