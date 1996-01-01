Arkansas

About

Hi, I’m Gina. I have been practicing law in Arkansas since 1996 representing individuals and businesses in a broad range of legal matters. I strive to provide my clients with all options to protect your legal interests or help your business achieve its potential.

I love talking to people and helping them with their issues. In 2023, I won the Administrative Office of the Courts Arkansas Public Defender of the Year Award for my work in helping clients in the 22nd Judicial District Drug Court. That team experience along with counselors, prosecutors, judges, and probation officers allowed me to utilize my problem-solving skills in a collaborative situation.

My legal experience has taught me how to actively listen to people to help them understand their legal issues and what their options are to move forward in solving their problem.

Why I practice law

I grew up in a family of civil servants who taught me to serve my community and provide support wherever I can. The best way I can do that is by providing legal advice or services to those who need them.

Fun fact

I live on a farm where I ride mules, raise livestock, guard dogs and chickens, and enjoy bush hogging the pasture on my tractor with my earphones in, jamming to ‘70s music.

Professional background

Education

UALR William H. Bowen School of Law

J.D. in Law, 1996

Henderson State University

MBA in Business, 1989

University of Arkansas-Fayetteville

BSBA in Finance, 1980

Experience

Fears Law PLLC

Associate Attorney

2023 - Present

22nd Judicial District Public Defender’s Office

Deputy Public Defender

2018 - 2023

Arkansas Public Defender Commission

Deputy Public Defender

2014 - 2018

Pulaski County Public Defender’s Office

Deputy Public Defender

2011 - 2014

Reynolds Law Firm, PLLC

Managing Attorney/Owner

2003 - 2011

22nd Judicial District Public Defender's Office

Deputy Public Defender

2004 - 2011

Pulaski County Public Defender's Office

Deputy Public Defender

1999 - 2003

Arkansas Department of Human Services: Division of Youth Services

Attorney

1996 - 1999

Associations

National Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys

Member

2011 - Present

Arkansas Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys

Member

2001 - Present