Associate Attorney
Fears Law PLLC
Arkansas
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Gina. I have been practicing law in Arkansas since 1996 representing individuals and businesses in a broad range of legal matters. I strive to provide my clients with all options to protect your legal interests or help your business achieve its potential.
I love talking to people and helping them with their issues. In 2023, I won the Administrative Office of the Courts Arkansas Public Defender of the Year Award for my work in helping clients in the 22nd Judicial District Drug Court. That team experience along with counselors, prosecutors, judges, and probation officers allowed me to utilize my problem-solving skills in a collaborative situation.
My legal experience has taught me how to actively listen to people to help them understand their legal issues and what their options are to move forward in solving their problem.
I grew up in a family of civil servants who taught me to serve my community and provide support wherever I can. The best way I can do that is by providing legal advice or services to those who need them.
I live on a farm where I ride mules, raise livestock, guard dogs and chickens, and enjoy bush hogging the pasture on my tractor with my earphones in, jamming to ‘70s music.
UALR William H. Bowen School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1996
Henderson State University
MBA in Business, 1989
University of Arkansas-Fayetteville
BSBA in Finance, 1980
Fears Law PLLC
Associate Attorney
2023 - Present
22nd Judicial District Public Defender’s Office
Deputy Public Defender
2018 - 2023
Arkansas Public Defender Commission
Deputy Public Defender
2014 - 2018
Pulaski County Public Defender’s Office
Deputy Public Defender
2011 - 2014
Reynolds Law Firm, PLLC
Managing Attorney/Owner
2003 - 2011
22nd Judicial District Public Defender's Office
Deputy Public Defender
2004 - 2011
Pulaski County Public Defender's Office
Deputy Public Defender
1999 - 2003
Arkansas Department of Human Services: Division of Youth Services
Attorney
1996 - 1999
National Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys
Member
2011 - Present
Arkansas Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys
Member
2001 - Present