Of Counsel
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Gregory Royston J.D.
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
California
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
15 years of legal experience, practicing since 2010.
About
Hi, I'm Greg Royston. I’m a 20+ year transactional/business attorney. My practice is in corporate, real estate, probate and cannabis. I have started and run many businesses, having started out in tax working for the Big 4 accounting firms and then going into law.
Why practice law
Having a sense of empathy and compassion and being able to share common experiences with clients is important. Helping a client make sense of complicated legal matters is not easy and not every lawyer can do that. I have those skill sets.
Fun fact
When I’m out of the office, I enjoy road trips, traveling abroad, skiing and my Peloton. Favorite places are Park City and the Colorado Rockies.
Professional background
Education
- Temple University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2000
- California State University Northridge
B.S. in Finance, 1990
Experience
- Arroyo Law Group, LLP Of Counsel
2021 - Present
- Law Office Of Gregory T. Royston Owner
2004 - Present
- LA Superior Court-Probate Court Appointed Fiduciary
2010 - Present
- US Bankruptcy Court-US Trustee Stalking Horse Bidder
2010 - Present
Associations
- Los Angeles County Bar Association Member
2002 - Present
- California Bar Association Member
2001 - Present
