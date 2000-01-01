Gregory Royston J.D.

Of Counsel

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Gregory Royston J.D.

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Get advice

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

California

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

15 years of legal experience, practicing since 2010.

About

Hi, I'm Greg Royston. I’m a 20+ year transactional/business attorney. My practice is in corporate, real estate, probate and cannabis. I have started and run many businesses, having started out in tax working for the Big 4 accounting firms and then going into law.

Why practice law

Having a sense of empathy and compassion and being able to share common experiences with clients is important. Helping a client make sense of complicated legal matters is not easy and not every lawyer can do that. I have those skill sets.

Fun fact

When I’m out of the office, I enjoy road trips, traveling abroad, skiing and my Peloton. Favorite places are Park City and the Colorado Rockies.

Professional background

Education

  • Temple University School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2000
  • California State University Northridge
    B.S. in Finance, 1990

Experience

  • Arroyo Law Group, LLP Of Counsel
    2021 - Present
     
  • Law Office Of Gregory T. Royston Owner
    2004 - Present
  • LA Superior Court-Probate Court Appointed Fiduciary
    2010 - Present
  • US Bankruptcy Court-US Trustee Stalking Horse Bidder
    2010 - Present

Associations

  • Los Angeles County Bar Association Member
    2002 - Present
  • California Bar Association Member
    2001 - Present
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.