Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Virginia
Copyright, Trademark
Hi, I’m Leo. I like helping clients solve problems. I counsel clients on trademark, copyright, and corporate matters.
In addition to my law degree, I received a Master’s degree from a Korean educational institution where I increased my knowledge in managing intellectual property as a business asset.
I strive to provide practical and particular solutions to clients depending on their needs. In my free time, I like to read to stay up to date with business news. I also like to play basketball and go hiking.
I like to solve disputes and issues for others in general, and practicing law allows me to do that effectively and efficiently.
I had the pleasure of filing a trademark application for one of my favorite fashion brands.
Syracuse University College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2017
Northwestern University School of Law
M.S.L. in Law, 2014
Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology
M.A. in Intellectual Property Management, 2014
College of William and Mary
B.A. in Economics, 2011
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC
Associate Attorney
2018-Present
Syracuse University College of Law
Research Assistant
2016-2017
Ministry of Justice, Republic of Korea
Intern
2012-2013
Honesty & JR Partners IP Law Group
Staff
2011-2012
Virginia State Bar
Member
2018