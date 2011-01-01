Virginia

About

Hi, I’m Leo. I like helping clients solve problems. I counsel clients on trademark, copyright, and corporate matters.

In addition to my law degree, I received a Master’s degree from a Korean educational institution where I increased my knowledge in managing intellectual property as a business asset.

I strive to provide practical and particular solutions to clients depending on their needs. In my free time, I like to read to stay up to date with business news. I also like to play basketball and go hiking.

Why I practice law

I like to solve disputes and issues for others in general, and practicing law allows me to do that effectively and efficiently.

Fun fact

I had the pleasure of filing a trademark application for one of my favorite fashion brands.

Professional background

Education

Syracuse University College of Law

J.D. in Law, 2017

Northwestern University School of Law

M.S.L. in Law, 2014

Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology

M.A. in Intellectual Property Management, 2014

College of William and Mary

B.A. in Economics, 2011

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC

Associate Attorney

2018-Present

Syracuse University College of Law

Research Assistant

2016-2017

Ministry of Justice, Republic of Korea

Intern

2012-2013

Honesty & JR Partners IP Law Group

Staff

2011-2012

Associations

Virginia State Bar

Member

2018