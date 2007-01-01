Arizona, California

Hi, I’m Jeff. As an attorney, I believe I am in a unique position to help people. I have been practicing law for over ten years and have experience helping clients in many areas of the law.

I’ve worked in both criminal and civil litigation and for a financial company as an in-house attorney practicing estate planning. In my experience, most favorable resolutions come from being a creative problem solver and using a commonsense approach.

There are two moments that I can identify as the proudest of my career. The first was winning my first trial. I never intended on being a litigator, but after going into court questioning the State’s case and laying out my client’s defense, I knew I’d won before the judge even announced the verdict. That win vindicated my career at that point.

The second moment came after giving a presentation at a large continuing legal education conference. The room was packed full of attorneys, with people sitting on the floor in the back because the room was out of chairs. After finishing the presentation, the majority of the attendees wanted my PowerPoint Presentation to be sent out via email. It was too big for the organizer’s server, so the head organizer had to send it out directly. When I arranged it with him, he said, “Remind me what presentation you did again?” After I told him, he replied, “It shocked me how many people signed up for that one.” The entire experience made me realize that other attorneys cared about what I had to say as an attorney.

Why I practice law

When I was a kid, all my friends told me I should be a lawyer because I asked too many questions. It was just a joke back then, but it turned out to be great insight. I think I have a personality to question everything. If people can’t explain the way things work, maybe things don’t work the way people think they do. Back when I was a public defender, I questioned a lot of toxicology reports and psychological assessments. The experts couldn’t even explain the reports. I won a lot of cases by just by asking questions.

Fun fact

If I wasn’t an attorney, I’d probably work in finance. I read a lot. I used to read my son books on finance to put him to sleep as a baby. Hopefully he’ll end up way smarter than me. All I got was Dr. Seuss.

Professional background

Education

California Western School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2007

Purdue University

B.A. in Psychology, 2004

Experience

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Of Counsel

2020 - Present

Public Defender’s Office

Deputy Public Defender

2018 - 2020

Office of the Public Advocate

Deputy Public Advocate

2015 - 2018

SilverTree Special Needs Planning

Attorney

2013 - 2015

Superior Court, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands

Judicial Law Clerk

2008 - 2010

Law Office of Jeffrey B. Cloud

Attorney

2007-2008 & 2010-2013

Associations

State Bar of California

Member

2007 - Present