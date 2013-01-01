Of Counsel
Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
Pennsylvania
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Child Custody / Support, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Katie. I’m a great problem-solver, and I often come up with creative, practical solutions to legal problems.
I’m licensed in Pennsylvania, and I handle many issues, including estates, elder law, and small business law.
I’m proud of my ability to listen, and I’ve seen that careful listening can dramatically reduce the time it takes to resolve a case.
I was honored to be chosen by the faculty of Pitt Law School as a Distinguished Public Interest Scholar, in recognition of my volunteer work in a local high school.
An important part of my job as an attorney is to reduce the stress legal issues cause my clients. In my free time. I love to cook, spend time outdoors, and explore various meditation techniques.
I love to help people solve complex problems.
My most memorable travel experience was paddling a row boat across a Norwegian fjord at 2:00 a.m. under the “Midnight Sun.” It was the most beautiful place I’ve ever seen!
University of Pittsburgh School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2014
University of Texas at Austin
B.A. in American Studies, 2010
Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
Associate Attorney
2024 - Present
Goldblum Sablowsky, LLC
Associate Attorney
2017 - 2023
Olds Russ & Associates
Associate Attorney
2014 - 2016
Neighborhood Legal Services Association
Certified Legal Intern
2013 - 2014
Elder Law Clinic, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
Certified Legal Intern
2013
Allegheny County Bar Association
Member
2014 - Present