Pennsylvania

About

Hi, I’m Katie. I’m a great problem-solver, and I often come up with creative, practical solutions to legal problems.

I’m licensed in Pennsylvania, and I handle many issues, including estates, elder law, and small business law.

I’m proud of my ability to listen, and I’ve seen that careful listening can dramatically reduce the time it takes to resolve a case.

I was honored to be chosen by the faculty of Pitt Law School as a Distinguished Public Interest Scholar, in recognition of my volunteer work in a local high school.

An important part of my job as an attorney is to reduce the stress legal issues cause my clients. In my free time. I love to cook, spend time outdoors, and explore various meditation techniques.

Why I practice law

I love to help people solve complex problems.

Fun fact

My most memorable travel experience was paddling a row boat across a Norwegian fjord at 2:00 a.m. under the “Midnight Sun.” It was the most beautiful place I’ve ever seen!

Professional background

Education

University of Pittsburgh School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2014

University of Texas at Austin

B.A. in American Studies, 2010

Experience

Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC

Associate Attorney

2024 - Present

Goldblum Sablowsky, LLC

Associate Attorney

2017 - 2023

Olds Russ & Associates

Associate Attorney

2014 - 2016

Neighborhood Legal Services Association

Certified Legal Intern

2013 - 2014

Elder Law Clinic, University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Certified Legal Intern

2013

Associations

Allegheny County Bar Association

Member

2014 - Present