About

Hi, I’m Kent. I practice law with the goal of helping people find common sense solutions to their legal issues.

My clients are individuals, small businesses, and real estate investors who I serve in the areas of basic estate planning, business formation, and document reviews. I also assist clients in avoiding, bringing and defending lawsuits. Recently, I successfully appealed a judgment against a small business, saving it tens of thousands of dollars.

My first job after law school was providing legal research and writing assistance to Connecticut trial level judges on pending matters throughout the state.

I take pride in being a general practioner with knowledge and experience in a variety of legal matters. In my spare time, I enjoy sailboat racing with my brother.

Why I practice law

Although I have represented the federal and local government, as well as large and small financial institutions, I especially enjoy helping people get answers to their everyday legal questions at a price they can afford.

Fun fact

I’m also a professional genealogist and have been researching family history for myself and for clients for over 25 years. I have used these skills to locate missing heirs of estates being administered by clients of my law practice.

Professional background

Education

Quinnipiac University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 1990

Ohio Wesleyan University

B.A. Psychology, 1985

Experience

Miller Law Group, LLC

Principal Attorney

1999 - Present

Mayor's Office, Town of Stratford

Assistant

2006 - 2007

Law Offices of Monte S. Klein, P.C.

Associate Attorney

1996 - 1999

Varrone & Varrone

Associate Attorney

1991 - 1996

Associations

Connecticut Bar Association

Member

1990 - Present

Executive Managing Editor

Connecticut Probate Law Journal

1989 - 1990

Associate Editor

Connecticut Probate Law Journal

1988 - 1989