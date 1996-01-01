Principal Attorney
Miller Law Group, LLC
Connecticut
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Kent. I practice law with the goal of helping people find common sense solutions to their legal issues.
My clients are individuals, small businesses, and real estate investors who I serve in the areas of basic estate planning, business formation, and document reviews. I also assist clients in avoiding, bringing and defending lawsuits. Recently, I successfully appealed a judgment against a small business, saving it tens of thousands of dollars.
My first job after law school was providing legal research and writing assistance to Connecticut trial level judges on pending matters throughout the state.
I take pride in being a general practioner with knowledge and experience in a variety of legal matters. In my spare time, I enjoy sailboat racing with my brother.
Although I have represented the federal and local government, as well as large and small financial institutions, I especially enjoy helping people get answers to their everyday legal questions at a price they can afford.
I’m also a professional genealogist and have been researching family history for myself and for clients for over 25 years. I have used these skills to locate missing heirs of estates being administered by clients of my law practice.
Quinnipiac University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1990
Ohio Wesleyan University
B.A. Psychology, 1985
Miller Law Group, LLC
Principal Attorney
1999 - Present
Mayor's Office, Town of Stratford
Assistant
2006 - 2007
Law Offices of Monte S. Klein, P.C.
Associate Attorney
1996 - 1999
Varrone & Varrone
Associate Attorney
1991 - 1996
Connecticut Bar Association
Member
1990 - Present
Executive Managing Editor
Connecticut Probate Law Journal
1989 - 1990
Associate Editor
Connecticut Probate Law Journal
1988 - 1989