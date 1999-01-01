Texas

Hi, I’m Kevin. As a highly experienced intellectual Property (IP) attorney, I specialize in discussing the nuances of trademark and copyright law to clients in a manner that is easily understandable. With a passion for brand protection, I enjoy helping clients develop solutions and strategies that help ensure registration of their trademarks with as few issues as possible. My expertise lies in all aspects of trademark law, from working with the client to determine if the trademark register is clear of any confusingly similar marks, to prosecuting trademark applications at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), to filing and defending any Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) oppositions and cancellations a client may encounter. With over 16 years of extensive experience in trademark and copyright law, I am well-versed in safeguarding client’s IP rights and ensuring the protection of their valuable brands for years to come. In my career, I am proud to have appeared at the TTAB in Washington, D.C. on multiple occasions, successfully arguing on behalf of my clients’ valuable IP interests. Whether you're a well-established company, a startup company, or even just an individual with a small business, let's work together to safeguard your brand and IP rights for continued success.

Why I practice law

I have always enjoyed helping people, and entering the practice of trademark/copyright law has given me the opportunity to help individuals and small businesses to be as successful in their endeavors as possible.

Fun fact

I am an avid music fan and music collector. I have a rather large collection of original records spanning almost every genre of music. An average night consists of me listening to something I have never heard before while preparing a meal, doing chores, or just sitting down after a long day.

Professional background

Education

University of Houston Law Center J.D. in Law, 2022

Baylor University B.B.A. in Management Information Systems, 1999

Experience

Fears Law PLLC Associate Attorney 2023 - Present

Egbert, McDaniel Swartz, PLLC Trademark Attorney 2006 - 2023

Beason Willingham, L.L.C. Attorney 2003 - 2005

Ireson & Wiezel, P.C. Associate Attorney 2002 - 2003

Associations

International Trademark Association Member 2007 - Present