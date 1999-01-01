Associate Attorney
Fears Law PLLC
Texas
Copyright, Trademark
Hi, I’m Kevin. As a highly experienced intellectual Property (IP) attorney, I specialize in discussing the nuances of trademark and copyright law to clients in a manner that is easily understandable. With a passion for brand protection, I enjoy helping clients develop solutions and strategies that help ensure registration of their trademarks with as few issues as possible. My expertise lies in all aspects of trademark law, from working with the client to determine if the trademark register is clear of any confusingly similar marks, to prosecuting trademark applications at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), to filing and defending any Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) oppositions and cancellations a client may encounter. With over 16 years of extensive experience in trademark and copyright law, I am well-versed in safeguarding client’s IP rights and ensuring the protection of their valuable brands for years to come. In my career, I am proud to have appeared at the TTAB in Washington, D.C. on multiple occasions, successfully arguing on behalf of my clients’ valuable IP interests. Whether you're a well-established company, a startup company, or even just an individual with a small business, let's work together to safeguard your brand and IP rights for continued success.
I have always enjoyed helping people, and entering the practice of trademark/copyright law has given me the opportunity to help individuals and small businesses to be as successful in their endeavors as possible.
I am an avid music fan and music collector. I have a rather large collection of original records spanning almost every genre of music. An average night consists of me listening to something I have never heard before while preparing a meal, doing chores, or just sitting down after a long day.
University of Houston Law Center J.D. in Law, 2022
Baylor University B.B.A. in Management Information Systems, 1999
Fears Law PLLC Associate Attorney 2023 - Present
Egbert, McDaniel Swartz, PLLC Trademark Attorney 2006 - 2023
Beason Willingham, L.L.C. Attorney 2003 - 2005
Ireson & Wiezel, P.C. Associate Attorney 2002 - 2003
International Trademark Association Member 2007 - Present