Why I practice law

Hi, I’m Kim. I pride myself in empathizing with my clients and providing practical advice. In addition to Arizona, I am also licensed to practice law in Texas and Georgia. I have represented all kinds of businesses from single-member LLCs to multi-million dollar publicly traded companies. An entrepreneur at heart, I most value helping small businesses get off the ground. My job is to deeply understand the business and give advice that helps clients reach their goals. Graduating from Harvard Law School was my proudest moment. With this powerful degree, I have a responsibility to improve the way law is practiced and advance the industry. Clients like me because I am relatable, knowledgeable, and genuinely care about the success of each business I serve. I love completing challenging adventure hikes, like the O circuit in Patagonia and the Narrows.

I enjoy practicing law because when created, understood, and applied correctly, it’s the great equalizer.

Fun fact

I was voted “loudest” in my senior class of high school, and I don’t think I’ve quieted down much since!

Professional background

Education

Harvard Law School

J.D. in Law, 2012

Texas Christian University

B.A. in International Communications, News/Editorial, 2006

Experience

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Co-Counsel

2023 - Present

LZ Legal Services

Lead Corporate Attorney

2022 - Present

Pulse Global Services

Lead Corporate Attorney

2017 - Present

Graves, Dougherty, Hearon & Moody

Associate Attorney

2015 - 2017

Andrews Kurth

Associate Attorney

2012 - 2015

Associations

State Bar of Arizona

Member

2021 - Present

State Bar of Texas

Member

2012 - Present

State Bar of Georgia

Member

2019 - Present