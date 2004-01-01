Managing Attorney
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Mariah Lynge
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Washington
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning
Years of Experience
4 years of legal experience, practicing since 2021.
About
Hi, I’m Mariah. I believe that my ability to empathize with my clients makes me a very approachable lawyer.
I assist Washington residents create unique estate plans, wills, trusts, and family legacy building documents; I also represent Washingtonians in probate court and civil litigations. My previous career as a paralegal gave me the knowledge and skills to guide clients through litigation and court processes.
My proudest moments as a lawyer are when I win my client’s case and get them the results they wanted. I have a client who still calls me 10 years after we won his case because he is so grateful for the peace of mind that gave him.
I love providing peace of mind to my clients and their families, especially those with circumstances that need particular attention. One of the toughest decisions I have ever made as the pet parent of three big dogs was deciding who to name as their guardians.
Why practice law
My father was accepted into law school while I was in high school, but family obligations prevented him from attending, so I practice law to honor him and my brother both of whom I lost too soon.
Fun fact
I enjoy listening to (and singing along with) ’80-‘90 music and opera.
Professional background
Education
- University Of Phoenix
B.S. in Business Administration, 2004
- Abraham Lincoln University School Of Law
J.D. in Law, 2010
Experience
- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Associate Attorney
2025 - Present
- Morgan & Morgan
Attorney
2023 - 2024
- Merrick Hofstedt & Lindsey
Attorney
2021 - 2022
Associations
- Washington State Bar Association
Member
2021 - Present
- California State Bar Association
Member
2013 - Present