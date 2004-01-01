Mariah Lynge

Managing Attorney

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Mariah Lynge

Licensed in

Washington

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning

Years of Experience

4 years of legal experience, practicing since 2021.

About

Hi, I’m Mariah. I believe that my ability to empathize with my clients makes me a very approachable lawyer.

I assist Washington residents create unique estate plans, wills, trusts, and family legacy building documents; I also represent Washingtonians in probate court and civil litigations. My previous career as a paralegal gave me the knowledge and skills to guide clients through litigation and court processes.

My proudest moments as a lawyer are when I win my client’s case and get them the results they wanted. I have a client who still calls me 10 years after we won his case because he is so grateful for the peace of mind that gave him.

I love providing peace of mind to my clients and their families, especially those with circumstances that need particular attention. One of the toughest decisions I have ever made as the pet parent of three big dogs was deciding who to name as their guardians.

Why practice law

My father was accepted into law school while I was in high school, but family obligations prevented him from attending, so I practice law to honor him and my brother both of whom I lost too soon.

Fun fact

I enjoy listening to (and singing along with) ’80-‘90 music and opera.

Professional background

Education

  • University Of Phoenix
    B.S. in Business Administration, 2004
  • Abraham Lincoln University School Of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2010

Experience

  • Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
    Associate Attorney
    2025 - Present
  • Morgan & Morgan
    Attorney
    2023 - 2024
  • Merrick Hofstedt & Lindsey
    Attorney
    2021 - 2022

Associations

  • Washington State Bar Association
    Member
    2021 - Present
  • California State Bar Association
    Member
    2013 - Present

