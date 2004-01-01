Hi, I’m Mariah. I believe that my ability to empathize with my clients makes me a very approachable lawyer.

I assist Washington residents create unique estate plans, wills, trusts, and family legacy building documents; I also represent Washingtonians in probate court and civil litigations. My previous career as a paralegal gave me the knowledge and skills to guide clients through litigation and court processes.

My proudest moments as a lawyer are when I win my client’s case and get them the results they wanted. I have a client who still calls me 10 years after we won his case because he is so grateful for the peace of mind that gave him.

I love providing peace of mind to my clients and their families, especially those with circumstances that need particular attention. One of the toughest decisions I have ever made as the pet parent of three big dogs was deciding who to name as their guardians.