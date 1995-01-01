Mark E. Mueller

About

Hi, I’m Mark Mueller. I love giving advice that is realistic and practical and providing solutions that clients can put to use right away.

The best thing about practicing business law, real estate, and “trusts & estates” is that the work is mostly about planning for the future, rather than fighting over something that has already happened.

The most important skills as an attorney are listening to your client, being dedicated to doing the very best work possible and learning to ask the right questions.

I’m proud that early in my career, I took on a huge project for a large foreign auto supplier, to establish a new US company and build a factory to make auto parts. I met with state governors and negotiated business incentives, and handled all the legal aspects of acquiring real estate, financing and construction. The plant has grown and now employs hundreds of US workers.

I try to provide real value to clients by explaining my advice without resorting to a lot of legal jargon. When I’m not working in my law practice, I can be found in the grouse woods with my dogs or on one of the many beautiful blue-ribbon trout streams here in Michigan.