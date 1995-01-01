  • All States
Mark E. Mueller

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Mark E. Mueller
Managing Member
Lex Novus PLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Michigan
Practice Areas
Estate Planning, Family & Personal, Business
About

Hi, I’m Mark Mueller. I love giving advice that is realistic and practical and providing solutions that clients can put to use right away.

The best thing about practicing business law, real estate, and “trusts & estates” is that the work is mostly about planning for the future, rather than fighting over something that has already happened.

The most important skills as an attorney are listening to your client, being dedicated to doing the very best work possible and learning to ask the right questions. 

I’m proud that early in my career, I took on a huge project for a large foreign auto supplier, to establish a new US company and build a factory to make auto parts. I met with state governors and negotiated business incentives, and handled all the legal aspects of acquiring real estate, financing and construction. The plant has grown and now employs hundreds of US workers.

I try to provide real value to clients by explaining my advice without resorting to a lot of legal jargon. When I’m not working in my law practice, I can be found in the grouse woods with my dogs or on one of the many beautiful blue-ribbon trout streams here in Michigan.

Why I Practice Law
Practicing law lets me share three things that I really enjoy every single day: reading, writing and problem-solving.
Fun Fact
Some of my ancestors were among the first Europeans to explore and settle in the Great Lakes region in the late 1600’s.
Professional background
Education

Wayne Law School

J.D. in Law, 1992

Wayne State University

B.A. in Philosophy, 1986

Experience

Lex Novus PLC

Managing Member

2020 - Present

Driggers, Schultz & Herbst, P.C.

Director and Principal

2012 - 2020

Driggers, Schultz & Herbst, P.C.

Attorney

1997 - 2012

Law Office of Mark E. Mueller, P.C.

Principal

1996

Law Offices of Paul Arslanian, P.C.

Attorney

1994 - 1995

Abbott, Nicholson, Quilter, Esshaki & Youngblood

Attorney

1992 - 1994

Associations

State Bar of Michigan

Member

1992 - Present

Financial and Estate Planning Council of Metro Detroit

Member

2010 - 2017

Detroit Public TV Planned Giving Advisory Council

Member

2014 - 2017

Meet the Attorney

