Hi, I’m Mark Mueller. I love giving advice that is realistic and practical and providing solutions that clients can put to use right away.
The best thing about practicing business law, real estate, and “trusts & estates” is that the work is mostly about planning for the future, rather than fighting over something that has already happened.
The most important skills as an attorney are listening to your client, being dedicated to doing the very best work possible and learning to ask the right questions.
I’m proud that early in my career, I took on a huge project for a large foreign auto supplier, to establish a new US company and build a factory to make auto parts. I met with state governors and negotiated business incentives, and handled all the legal aspects of acquiring real estate, financing and construction. The plant has grown and now employs hundreds of US workers.
I try to provide real value to clients by explaining my advice without resorting to a lot of legal jargon. When I’m not working in my law practice, I can be found in the grouse woods with my dogs or on one of the many beautiful blue-ribbon trout streams here in Michigan.
Wayne Law School
J.D. in Law, 1992
Wayne State University
B.A. in Philosophy, 1986
Lex Novus PLC
Managing Member
2020 - Present
Driggers, Schultz & Herbst, P.C.
Director and Principal
2012 - 2020
Driggers, Schultz & Herbst, P.C.
Attorney
1997 - 2012
Law Office of Mark E. Mueller, P.C.
Principal
1996
Law Offices of Paul Arslanian, P.C.
Attorney
1994 - 1995
Abbott, Nicholson, Quilter, Esshaki & Youngblood
Attorney
1992 - 1994
State Bar of Michigan
Member
1992 - Present
Financial and Estate Planning Council of Metro Detroit
Member
2010 - 2017
Detroit Public TV Planned Giving Advisory Council
Member
2014 - 2017
Professional background
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.