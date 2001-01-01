Mark L. Russakow

Managing Partner
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
California
Hi, I’m Mark. I like to think of myself as a problem solver for my clients.
I have been practicing law for approximately 25 years, focusing on business, employment, probate, personal injury, and civil litigation. During my time as an attorney, I have developed a sense of the real motivations behind lawsuits, which are often not apparent initially, but are the real keys to settling matters.
A high point in my career was a settlement which provided a large sum of money that enabled a mentally disabled individual to live a comfortable life without monetary concerns and finally move out of his very dilapidated living arrangements.
I give my clients a realistic, easy to understand, and practical solution to what they perceive as an overwhelming problem. In my spare time, I enjoy full contact Karate and competing in tournaments.
I was motivated to become a lawyer after watching Perry Mason with my Grandparents when I was young.
Through my work with LegalZoom, I have spoken and met with several TV and Movie personalities.
J.D. in Law, 1992University of California, Irvine
B.A. in Political Science, 1989
2011 - PresentRussakow, Greene & Tan, LLP
2010 - PresentRussakow, Ryan & Johnson
1992 - 2010
2009 - PresentPasadena Bar Association
2007 - PresentCancer Support Community Pasadena
2004 - PresentConsumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles
2001 - PresentLos Angeles County Bar Association
1993 - Present