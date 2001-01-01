Mark L. Russakow

Managing Partner

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Mark L. Russakow

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Get advice

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

California

Practice areas

About

Hi, I’m Mark.  I like to think of myself as a problem solver for my clients.

I have been practicing law for approximately 25 years, focusing on business, employment, probate, personal injury, and civil litigation.  During my time as an attorney, I have developed a sense of the real motivations behind lawsuits, which are often not apparent initially, but are the real keys to settling matters.

A high point in my career was a settlement which provided a large sum of money that enabled a mentally disabled individual to live a comfortable life without monetary concerns and finally move out of his very dilapidated living arrangements.

I give my clients a realistic, easy to understand, and practical solution to what they perceive as an overwhelming problem.  In my spare time, I enjoy full contact Karate and competing in tournaments.

Why I practice law

I was motivated to become a lawyer after watching Perry Mason with my Grandparents when I was young.

Fun fact

Through my work with LegalZoom, I have spoken and met with several TV and Movie personalities.

Professional background

Education

Loyola Law School

J.D. in Law, 1992

University of California, Irvine

B.A. in Political Science, 1989

Experience

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Managing Partner

2011 - Present

Russakow, Greene & Tan, LLP

Managing Partner

2010 - Present

Russakow, Ryan & Johnson

Managing Partner

1992 - 2010

Associations

Ronald McDonald House Charity

Board Member

2009 - Present

Pasadena Bar Association

Board Member

2007 - Present

Cancer Support Community Pasadena

Board Member

2004 - Present

Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles

Member

2001 - Present

Los Angeles County Bar Association

Member

1993 - Present

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.