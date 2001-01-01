Mark L. Russakow

California

About

Hi, I’m Mark. I like to think of myself as a problem solver for my clients.

I have been practicing law for approximately 25 years, focusing on business, employment, probate, personal injury, and civil litigation. During my time as an attorney, I have developed a sense of the real motivations behind lawsuits, which are often not apparent initially, but are the real keys to settling matters.

A high point in my career was a settlement which provided a large sum of money that enabled a mentally disabled individual to live a comfortable life without monetary concerns and finally move out of his very dilapidated living arrangements.

I give my clients a realistic, easy to understand, and practical solution to what they perceive as an overwhelming problem. In my spare time, I enjoy full contact Karate and competing in tournaments.

Why I practice law

I was motivated to become a lawyer after watching Perry Mason with my Grandparents when I was young.

Fun fact

Through my work with LegalZoom, I have spoken and met with several TV and Movie personalities.

Professional background

Education

J.D. in Law, 1992

B.A. in Political Science, 1989

Experience

Managing Partner

2011 - Present

Managing Partner

2010 - Present

Managing Partner

1992 - 2010

Associations

Board Member

2009 - Present

Board Member

2007 - Present

Board Member

2004 - Present

Member

2001 - Present

Member

1993 - Present