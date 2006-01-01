Co-Counsel

Hi, I’m Omaima. I’ve been advising small business owners for almost 10 years. My areas of practice are in corporate and trademark law.
In my time practicing law, I have learned a lot about the legal needs of small business owners and what it takes for them to launch, grow and maintain a successful business.
One of my proudest career moments was when I was able to successfully get over $500k returned to my client for a real estate deal that the opposing party had defaulted on. I had accounted for this scenario when drafting the purchase contract and was able to recover the money for him. I remember him saying he was so stressed out about losing his deposit that he couldn’t sleep at night.
Due to my extensive experience in corporate law, I am able to quickly and efficiently spot issues and can think outside the box in addressing solutions. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, baking and swimming with my kids!
I was inspired to practice law because I wanted to help others.
I was born and raised in Austin, Texas!
Suffolk University Law School
J.D. in Law, 2011
Southwestern University
B.A. in Psychology, 2006
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Co-Counsel
2023 - Present
LZ Legal Services LLC
Trademark Attorney
2022 - Present
LZ Legal Services LLC
Corporate Attorney
2018 - 2022
Edwards Sutarwalla PLLC
Of Counsel
2013 - 2018