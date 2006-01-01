Minnesota, South Dakota

Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Patrick. I’m passionate about bringing usable, real world legal advice to my clients.

I represent clients in Minnesota on a variety of business and personal matters, including employment law, contracts, business formation, and real estate issues. As the former owner of a landscaping business, I understand how the law affects both small businesses and individuals.

As an attorney, I have learned to help clients with the big problems first. We can work on the little stuff once the big issues have been taken care of.

I am an Adjunct Law Professor and an Army Reserve Judge Advocate. Both of these experiences give me a broader perspective in aiding my clients.

I approach every consultation with the goal of making sure my clients are better off and more secure in their legal decision making process when the consultation is complete.

Why I practice law

I practice law to help people navigate the increasingly complex legal and regulatory environment that we live in.

Fun fact

I have traveled to 37 countries, completed 6 marathons, hiked to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro, and once competed as a Golden Gloves boxer.

Professional background

Education

Mitchell Hamline School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2006

University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire

B.A. in History, 2002

Experience

Zlimen & McGuiness, PLLC

Managing Partner

Present

US Army Reserve

Judge Advocate

2011-Present

Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Adjunct Law Professor

2009-Present

Associations

Hiway Federal Credit Union

Vice Chair, Board of Directors

2011-Present

Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association

Board of Directors, Volunteer

2008-Present

Minnesota State Bar Association

Member

2006-Present