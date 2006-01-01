Managing Partner
Zlimen & McGuiness, PLLC
Minnesota, South Dakota
Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Patrick. I’m passionate about bringing usable, real world legal advice to my clients.
I represent clients in Minnesota on a variety of business and personal matters, including employment law, contracts, business formation, and real estate issues. As the former owner of a landscaping business, I understand how the law affects both small businesses and individuals.
As an attorney, I have learned to help clients with the big problems first. We can work on the little stuff once the big issues have been taken care of.
I am an Adjunct Law Professor and an Army Reserve Judge Advocate. Both of these experiences give me a broader perspective in aiding my clients.
I approach every consultation with the goal of making sure my clients are better off and more secure in their legal decision making process when the consultation is complete.
I practice law to help people navigate the increasingly complex legal and regulatory environment that we live in.
I have traveled to 37 countries, completed 6 marathons, hiked to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro, and once competed as a Golden Gloves boxer.
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2006
University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire
B.A. in History, 2002
Present
US Army Reserve
Judge Advocate
2011-Present
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Adjunct Law Professor
2009-Present
Hiway Federal Credit Union
Vice Chair, Board of Directors
2011-Present
Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association
Board of Directors, Volunteer
2008-Present
Minnesota State Bar Association
Member
2006-Present