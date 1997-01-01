Phillip Anderson

- All States
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
- All Practice Areas
- Estate Planning
- Healthcare Directive
- Living Trust
- Last Will and Testament
- Power of Attorney
- Family & Personal
- Bankruptcy
- Name Change
- Child Custody / Support
- Employment and Termination
- Landlord / Tenant
- Marriage and Divorce
- Personal Injury
- Real Estate
- Prenuptial Agreement
- Business
- Business Formation
- Business Licenses
- Business Litigation
- Business Management
- Collections and Debt Issues
- Corporate Ownership
- Employment and Termination
- Franchise Disclosure
- Landlord / Tenant
- Real Estate
- Website Terms and Conditions
- Intellectual Property
- Copyright
- Patent
- Trademark
Hi, I’m Phil Anderson. I practice estate planning law and have been a licensed attorney for twenty-seven years, focusing exclusively on estate planning for over a decade. I enjoy helping others and have drafted well over 1,000 estate plans for my clients, helping them to avoid probate and ensure that their wishes are followed and their legacy preserved to the fullest extent possible. I help clients avoid probate and protect their assets through estate planning, including revocable living trust, wills, powers of attorney, special needs trusts, and many other legal documents. I am currently licensed to practice law in both Missouri and Kansas, and I live in the Kansas City area.
University of Kansas School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1997
Kansas State University
B.S. in Secondary Education, 1992
Hutchens Law Firm, LLC
Of Counsel
2024 - Present
Anderson Estate Planning LLC
Attorney and Owner
2016 - Present
Creative Planning Legal
Attorney
2014 - 2016
Legal Language Services
Attorney
2010 - 2014
Stinson Morrison & Hecker LLP
Attorney
2003 - 2007
Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP
Attorney
1997 - 2003
Kansas Bar Association
Member
1998 - Present
Missouri Bar Association
Attorney
1997 - Present
Meet the Attorney
- Kansas ,
- Missouri
- Estate Planning
Hi, I’m Phil Anderson. I practice estate planning law and have been a licensed attorney for twenty-seven years, focusing exclusively on estate planning for over a decade. I enjoy helping others and have drafted well over 1,000 estate plans for my clients, helping them to avoid probate and ensure that their wishes are followed and their legacy preserved to the fullest extent possible. I help clients avoid probate and protect their assets through estate planning, including revocable living trust, wills, powers of attorney, special needs trusts, and many other legal documents. I am currently licensed to practice law in both Missouri and Kansas, and I live in the Kansas City area.
Professional background
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.