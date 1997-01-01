  • All States
Phillip Anderson

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Phillip Anderson
Of Counsel
Hutchen Law Firm, LLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Kansas, Missouri
Practice Areas
Estate Planning
About

Hi, I’m Phil Anderson. I practice estate planning law and have been a licensed attorney for twenty-seven years, focusing exclusively on estate planning for over a decade. I enjoy helping others and have drafted well over 1,000 estate plans for my clients, helping them to avoid probate and ensure that their wishes are followed and their legacy preserved to the fullest extent possible. I help clients avoid probate and protect their assets through estate planning, including revocable living trust, wills, powers of attorney, special needs trusts, and many other legal documents. I am currently licensed to practice law in both Missouri and Kansas, and I live in the Kansas City area.

Why I Practice Law
I have always enjoyed learning new things and thought about becoming an attorney from a very young age. I enjoy helping people achieve their goals, and I find that my role as an estate planning attorney fits my personality and my own career goals.
Fun Fact
I have been a musician for most of my life and have played guitar and bass professionally in several bands over the years. I also enjoy building and working on guitars in my spare time.
Professional background
Education

University of Kansas School of Law

J.D. in Law, 1997

Kansas State University

B.S. in Secondary Education, 1992

Experience

Hutchens Law Firm, LLC

Of Counsel

2024 - Present

Anderson Estate Planning LLC

Attorney and Owner

2016 - Present

Creative Planning Legal

Attorney

2014 - 2016

Legal Language Services

Attorney

2010 - 2014

Stinson Morrison & Hecker LLP

Attorney

2003 - 2007

Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP

Attorney

1997 - 2003

Associations

Kansas Bar Association

Member

1998 - Present

Missouri Bar Association

Attorney

1997 - Present

