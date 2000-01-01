I became an attorney to help businesses and nonprofits handle legal issues with confidence. With a background in operations and management, I understand the practical side of running an organization. My goal is to provide clear, straightforward advice so you can focus on your mission and growth.

﻿One of my greatest accomplishments was successfully transitioning from a career in operations into practicing law. It required balancing law school with family and professional responsibilities, and it shaped how I approach challenges with persistence and creativity. That experience fuels my commitment to helping businesses and nonprofits overcome obstacles with practical legal solutions.