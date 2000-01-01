Attorney
Lyda Law Firm
Richard Turpen
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Colorado
Practice areas
Business
Years of Experience
6 years of legal experience, practicing since 2019.
About
Hi, I'm Richard. I help people and small businesses untangle legal problems and find practical solutions.
Why practice law
I became an attorney to help businesses and nonprofits handle legal issues with confidence. With a background in operations and management, I understand the practical side of running an organization. My goal is to provide clear, straightforward advice so you can focus on your mission and growth.
One of my greatest accomplishments was successfully transitioning from a career in operations into practicing law. It required balancing law school with family and professional responsibilities, and it shaped how I approach challenges with persistence and creativity. That experience fuels my commitment to helping businesses and nonprofits overcome obstacles with practical legal solutions.
Fun fact
I lived at the beach for a decade but still can't swim.
Professional background
Education
- University of Denver Sturm College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2022
- Purdue Global
B.A. in Political Science, 2014
Experience
- Lyda Law Firm
Attorney
2025 -Present
Associations
- Denver Bar Association
Member
2019 - Present
- Colorado Bar Association
Member
2019 - Present