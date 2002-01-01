Associate Attorney
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
California
Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Website Terms and Conditions, Copyright, Trademark
Hi, I’m Scott. I like to consider myself an expert in helping new and emerging businesses understand how best to understand and apply the law to help manage and grow their business.
I represent clients in the state of California and at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on a variety of business and personal legal matters, including intellectual property management, business formation, regulatory compliance, contracts, employment and dispute resolution. My previous work in big and small firms and in-house as general counsel for companies gave me a broad understanding of the range of issues people and businesses face on a regular basis.
A few of my proudest career moments include when I was able to successfully defend my client against a very big company in a patent infringement case and when I was able to successfully negotiate the end of a lawsuit that was very beneficial to my client.
My priorities are those of my client and I approach every consultation with the mindset of what would I do if I was in their position. I enjoy time with my family attending theater productions, sporting events or riding our horse and hiking in a nearby preserve.
I practice law because I enjoy solving problems. I was originally a research scientist/toxicologist because I am passionate about discovering ways to help people.
I have recently been very involved in the science and law of CBD and Industrial Hemp, particularly related to non-THC (intoxicating type) products. I have served on various Science and Law committees related to the development of cannabinoids for human and pet use.
USD College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2002
San Diego State University Graduate School of Public Health
M.S. in Public Health - Toxicology, 1999
University of California San Diego
B.A. in Biology & History, 1990
Arroyo Law Group
Associate Attorney
2022 - Present
Medterra CBD
General Counsel
2019 - 2021
McPherson Business and Legal Consulting
Fractional In-house Counsel, Founder, Attorney, Entrepreneur
2009 - 2021
Adli Law
Senior Counsel
2014 - 2016
DLA Piper
Senior Associate/Patent Attorney
2008 - 2009
Kilpatrick Townsend
Associate/Patent Attorney
2003 - 2008
California Bar Association
Member
2003 - Present
United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)
Registered Patent Attorney
2002 - Present