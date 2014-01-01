Iowa

Personal Injury, Business Formation, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Sean Paul. I am an associate attorney in Smith Pauley’s Corporate Law and Mergers & Acquisitions practice groups. I primarily focuses my practice on the representation of businesses, business owners and private equity sponsors for which I provides advice and counsel regarding corporate structuring and restructuring, corporate transactions, due diligence processes and negotiating the strategic acquisition and sale of businesses of diverse industries.

Before joining Smith Pauley, I served as Associate General Counsel for a national public adjusting and consulting firm located in Omaha, Nebraska. In my role as Associate Genera Counsel, I provided legal services in such areas as regulatory compliance, entity formation, litigation management, contract drafting, employment matters and policy review.

My diverse professional background which includes practicing in a number of different areas of the law has given me a unique perspective of the law and allows me to provide immense value to all of my clients.

Why I practice law

Understanding the legal aspects and ramifications of any given circumstance is imprecise and can be difficult at times and being able to help my clients better understand their situation and what might be in their best interests gives me both great pride and pleasure.

Fun fact

Outside of the office, I enjoying playing music with friends, golfing, cooking and spending time with his partner, Cait, and his dog, River.

Professional background

Education

Creighton University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2017

Loyola University of Chicago

B.A. in Political Science, 2014

Experience

Smith Pauley Slusky and Rogers LLP

Associate Attorney

2022 - Present

Premier Claims, LLC

General Counsel

2020 - 2022

Associations

Iowa Bar Association

Member

2021 - Present

Omaha Bar Association

Member

2021 - Present