Associate Attorney
Smith Pauley Slusky and Rogers LLP
Iowa
Personal Injury, Business Formation, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Sean Paul. I am an associate attorney in Smith Pauley’s Corporate Law and Mergers & Acquisitions practice groups. I primarily focuses my practice on the representation of businesses, business owners and private equity sponsors for which I provides advice and counsel regarding corporate structuring and restructuring, corporate transactions, due diligence processes and negotiating the strategic acquisition and sale of businesses of diverse industries.
Before joining Smith Pauley, I served as Associate General Counsel for a national public adjusting and consulting firm located in Omaha, Nebraska. In my role as Associate Genera Counsel, I provided legal services in such areas as regulatory compliance, entity formation, litigation management, contract drafting, employment matters and policy review.
My diverse professional background which includes practicing in a number of different areas of the law has given me a unique perspective of the law and allows me to provide immense value to all of my clients.
Understanding the legal aspects and ramifications of any given circumstance is imprecise and can be difficult at times and being able to help my clients better understand their situation and what might be in their best interests gives me both great pride and pleasure.
Outside of the office, I enjoying playing music with friends, golfing, cooking and spending time with his partner, Cait, and his dog, River.
Creighton University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2017
Loyola University of Chicago
B.A. in Political Science, 2014
Smith Pauley Slusky and Rogers LLP
Associate Attorney
2022 - Present
Premier Claims, LLC
General Counsel
2020 - 2022
Iowa Bar Association
Member
2021 - Present
Omaha Bar Association
Member
2021 - Present