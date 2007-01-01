Of Counsel
Hew and Bordenave LLLP, LLP
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
Hawaii
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Steven. I am passionate about helping people with legal issues and understand that most times people are involved with legal matters concerning life-changing events.
I represent clients in various areas of the law, including: general civil litigation, real estate law, personal injury, employment law, estate planning, business and contract matters. I have worked as an associate attorney for law firms and been a solo-practitioner in Nevada and Hawaii.
In law school, I received the highest grade in my class for Wills Trusts and Estates and earned the book award.
Prior to law, I come from a retail sales background, so I understand the importance of customer service and how each customer/client’s matter is of the utmost importance to them
After high school, I was involved in litigation through my parents’ business dealings and our neighbor attorney handled their matters. He became my mentor and inspired me to become an attorney.
I enjoy playing billiards. I won a junior pool tournament when I was 17 years old and even placed 9th in a professional pool tournament.
Barry University
J.D. in Law, 2010
University of Nevada Las Vegas
B.S. in Management, 2007
Hew and Bordenave LLLP, LLP
Of Counsel
2020 - Present
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Of Counsel
2019 - Present
Law Office of Steven H. Burke
Attorney/Owner
2019 - Present
Law Office of Vernon Nelson
Associate Attorney
2018 - 2019
Gabroy Law Offices
Associate Attorney
2018
Law Office of Steven H. Burke
Attorney/Owner
2012 - 2018
Shook & Stone
Associate Attorney
2015
Nevada State Bar Association
Member
2016 - Present
Hawaii State Bar Association
Member
2012 - Present