Licensed in

Hawaii

Practice areas

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Steven. I am passionate about helping people with legal issues and understand that most times people are involved with legal matters concerning life-changing events.

I represent clients in various areas of the law, including: general civil litigation, real estate law, personal injury, employment law, estate planning, business and contract matters. I have worked as an associate attorney for law firms and been a solo-practitioner in Nevada and Hawaii.

In law school, I received the highest grade in my class for Wills Trusts and Estates and earned the book award.

Prior to law, I come from a retail sales background, so I understand the importance of customer service and how each customer/client’s matter is of the utmost importance to them

Why I practice law

After high school, I was involved in litigation through my parents’ business dealings and our neighbor attorney handled their matters. He became my mentor and inspired me to become an attorney.

Fun fact

I enjoy playing billiards. I won a junior pool tournament when I was 17 years old and even placed 9th in a professional pool tournament.

Professional background

Education

Barry University

J.D. in Law, 2010

University of Nevada Las Vegas

B.S. in Management, 2007

Experience

Hew and Bordenave LLLP, LLP

Of Counsel

2020 - Present

Arroyo Law Group, LLP 

Of Counsel 

2019 - Present

Law Office of Steven H. Burke

Attorney/Owner

2019 - Present

Law Office of Vernon Nelson

Associate Attorney

2018 - 2019

Gabroy Law Offices 

Associate Attorney

2018

Law Office of Steven H. Burke 

Attorney/Owner

2012 - 2018

Shook & Stone

Associate Attorney

2015

Associations

Nevada State Bar Association

Member 

2016 - Present

Hawaii State Bar Association

Member

2012 - Present

