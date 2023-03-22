Breck Murray
New Year, New Will
One of the least discussed, but most important part of everyone's life is the creation and maintenance of a final will. In the New Year, people prefer to focus on the opportunities ahead, and a will is an opportunity to ensure their final arrangements will be made according to their wishes.
· 2 min read
How to Choose an Executor
Choosing the right executor is a vital part of the estate planning process. And it's no simple task—you need someone you can trust to fulfill your final wishes and who will be willing and able to take on the task of distributing assets. So how do you decide?
· 2 min read
Copyright 101
Ever wonder what you can copyright? Or whether you really need to copyright your work to protect it? Copyright can be confusing, so we break it down and give you the basics you need to know.
· 3 min read