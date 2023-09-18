Jennifer Nelson
Jennifer Nelson is a Florida-based writer and small business owner who writes about all things work and workplace-related for a number of outlets including AARP, Next Avenue, Business Insider and Fast Company. Having WFH long before it was de rigueur, Nelson is usually found with her dog at her feet in her home office.
More From This Author
-
Ways to Support Black-Owned Businesses
For consumers and businesses, the decision to increase support of Black-owned businesses is often a no-brainer. Knowing where to start can be a little more difficult.
· 2 min read