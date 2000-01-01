Nicole Miller is LegalZoom's Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. Prior to joining LegalZoom, Ms. Miller served in many roles, most recently as General Counsel at The Honest Company, an American consumer goods company. Prior to The Honest Company, Ms. Miller practiced corporate law at the law offices of Cooley LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Ms. Miller was a Senate Fellow in the California State Senate. Ms. Miller serves on the governing board of Defy Ventures, Inc. Ms. Miller holds a B.A. in humanities from Stanford University and a J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law.