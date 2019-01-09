The basics of sales commission agreements

Do you pay your sales representatives through commissions? Read more to learn about the basics of drafting a sales commission agreement.
Updated on: December 14, 2023
A sales agent commission agreement sets out the details of the commission to be paid by your small business to your sales representative. Having such a document in place may help protect your business from liability.
The type of sales commission agreement you use depends on the legal relationship between the business and your sales representative. If your sales rep is your employee, you must use an employer-employee sales commission agreement, while an independent contractor sales commission agreement should be used if your sales rep is an independent contractor .
Using the correct agreement is important from an income tax perspective. For example, employers are responsible for withholding income tax from amounts paid to employees but not for amounts paid to an independent contractor.
If you are giving the sales representative the exclusive right to sell your product, you should use an exclusive sales agreement. Otherwise, a nonexclusive sales representative agreement should suit your purposes.
Your business's commission plan forms the foundation of the sales commission agreement. You want the final contract to be comprehensive enough to cover a number of potential scenarios that could arise during the course of the relationship between you and your sales representative.
To this end, a properly drafted agreement should provide detail about all the features of your sales commission plan, including:
Your agreement also needs to account for if the sales rep's employment with you ends, particularly if any of your sales are generated by ongoing or continuous commissions. In such cases, your agreement needs to address who receives continuing commissions from an original sale.
For example, a business selling a machine that needs regular maintenance offers commission for these maintenance services to the representative who made the original sale. If that sales rep leaves their employment with the company, the agreement needs to set out what happens to any future commission that is earned as a result of the initial sale.
If you employ a sales agent or are using an independent sales representative to help market your goods or services, it's prudent to use a properly drafted sales commission agreement. Such an agreement goes a long way to protecting both you and your representative in the event of any misunderstandings about how commissions are to be paid.
