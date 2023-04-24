Make signing PDF documents easy with LegalZoom

Updated on: January 5, 2024 · 3 min read

LegalZoom now offers PDF eSignature services designed to simplify document signing and allow users to sign contracts, documents, and agreements electronically, eliminating the need for printing, mailing, or in-person meetings.

With a few clicks, documents can be signed from any device, saving users time and reducing the risk of errors. The senders can add multiple signers to a single document. Additionally, all documents are secure and encrypted to promote privacy and confidentiality in the signing process.

What can customers do with the eSignature service?

Get their document signed by one or more signers

Sign the document anywhere and anytime using their mobile device

Track the progress of their eSignature request with the help of email notifications

Keep their documents secure

Save their document's audit trail for compliance

How can LegalZoom customers get eSignature?

Customers can now easily send their documents for signatures by subscribing to LegalZoom's eSignature service. With our cost-effective and affordable pricing plan options, customers can even pay for a single document and get signatures on it with ease. People who want signatures on multiple documents can explore our monthly or annual plans, which offer unlimited e-signatures and real-time signature tracking features.

How to sign PDF documents using LegalZoom

Traditionally, if you needed to sign a PDF, you would print the document, sign it, scan it, and return it. This process takes time and energy that could be better spent doing other things, and the process is not totally secure.

This is why electronic signatures are so popular. An eSignature allows you to sign a document with a quick click. No paper is involved. No additional hardware is required, and it can be done from a computer or mobile device like an Android phone, iPhone, or iPad. This means signing a document is efficient and easy, which makes it more likely to be signed and returned.

LegalZoom offers a user-friendly solution to electronically sign documents online.

Instead of re-creating documents from scratch, LegalZoom users can take an existing PDF, upload it, add a signature block, and sign (or request signatures from others). Let's show you how.

1. Sign in to your account to use LegalZoom's eSignature service

First, sign in to your LegalZoom account or create one if you don't have one. After you log in, go to Documents in the left navigation bar and click eSignature under it.

2. Upload your PDF

Upload the .pdf file that needs signatures. Your existing PDF will remain intact. No one can modify it without your knowledge and permission, so the integrity of the document is secure. Once the file gets uploaded, the document will open automatically, and you can proceed with your e-signing process.

3. Add required signers

Use the Signature block on the right side of the page to add the required signers to your document. Each Signature block includes various tags, such as Signature, Name, Date, Text, and Checkbox, which can be conveniently placed anywhere on the document through simple drag and drop actions.

To simplify the self-signing, the default setting populates the first Signature block with the account owner's details. But if you're not the intended signer, simply delete your block and proceed to add the necessary signers by clicking the +Add another signer option. Once you add all the signers, drag and drop the required tags from each Signature block onto your document, where you need the signers to add their respective details.

4. Send for eSignature

Send your document to the signer. LegalZoom will keep you in the loop as the document is received, opened, signed, and returned, so you know when the signature is complete.

After adding the required signers, send your document for e-signature with just a few clicks. Once documents are sent for electronic signatures, keeping track of their status is also simple and straightforward. LegalZoom sends real-time email notifications alerting you when the document is sent, signed, and returned. You can also check the eSignature dashboard in your LegalZoom account or the Activities tracking feature within the document to know its progress.

You don't have to worry about security

Once your document has been signed and returned to you, it's stored in LegalZoom's secure cloud-based servers. This means it won't be damaged in a flood or fire, it won't get damaged by bugs or mildew, and you don't have to find space in a filing cabinet.