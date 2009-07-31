Top 5 intellectual property disputes

Intellectual property disputes are incredibly common. Find out what intellectual property is and what your rights are.
Find out more about intellectual property basics
Excellent
by Michelle Kaminsky, J.D.
Writer and editor Michelle earned a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University's Beasley School of Law in Philad...
Updated on: April 5, 2024 · 3 min read
Intellectual property disputes have become increasingly common in the digital age. We are all exposed to more content than ever before, and sourcing is often murky.
Although intellectual-property infringement can be unintentional, it still unacceptable under the eyes of the law. The most common examples of intellectual property disputes include using another's words, images, or logo without the property owner's permission.
There are four main types of intellectual property: copyright, trademark, patent, and trade secret. The term "intellectual property (sometimes called “IP" for short) covers all types of intangible creations, but the type of protection that applies depends on the specific type of work:
Note that some creations may be protected by more than one type of intellectual property. A musical artist's body of work, for example, may included copyrighted musical works as well as a trademark logo or design.
The most common types of intellectual property disputes are likely to be related to either copyright infringement, trademark infringement, or patent infringement. These arise when individuals or businesses, including small businesses, discover that others are using their intellectual property without permission:
Trade secrets may also be the subject of an intellectual property dispute, although these tend to arise in corporate contexts. That said, even small businesses can keep trade secrets, so you shouldn't ignore this possibility if you are a business owner.
If you are concerned that someone is infringing on your intellectual property, address it as soon as possible. While you don't necessarily need a lawyer to do so, legal advice can be extremely helpful to ensure you are protecting your intellectual property rights effectively. Remedies for intellectual property infringement may include injunctions (stopping the infringer's behavior) and monetary damages.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read