Speaking with someone who can explain the legal implications of marriage or divorce can help make the transition easier. An attorney in our network can provide guidance on relevant issues, such as the role of a prenuptial agreement, division of property, child custody/support disputes, and many other issues related to marriage and divorce.

What types of things can an attorney in the network help me with?

What types of things can an attorney in the network help me with?

LegalZoom provides access to independent attorneys and self-service tools. LegalZoom is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice, except where authorized through its subsidiary law firm LZ Legal Services, LLC. Use of our products and services is governed by our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .