Adrienne Davis

Associate Attorney

Vyzas & Associates, P.C.

Adrienne Davis

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Get advice

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

New Jersey

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

14 years of legal experience, practicing since 2011.

About

Hi, I'm Adrienne. I take pride in making the law understandable and the process less stressful for my clients.

﻿I’m proud that my clients see me as both an advocate and a guide. That trust has been the foundation of my career and the reason I strive to deliver practical, meaningful results.

Why practice law

I practice law because guiding clients through challenging moments gives me a deep sense of satisfaction and purpose.

Fun fact

As a huge sports fan, one of my bucket list moments was sitting front row at two Super Bowl's.

Professional background

Education

  • George Washington University
    J.D. in Law, 2003
  • University of Maryland, College Park
    B.A. in Communications, 1998

Experience

  • Vyzas & Associates, P.C.
    Associate Attorney
    2025 - Present
  • Spector Foerst & Associate
    Of Counsel
    2024 - Present
  • The Law Office of Adrienne L. Davis
    Attorney
    2011 - 2024
  • BlackRock, Inc.
    Vice President, Legal & Compliance
    2008 – 2009
  • BlackRock, Inc.
    Associate, Legal & Compliance
    2005 – 2008

Associations

  • New Jersey State Bar Association
    Member
    2011
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.