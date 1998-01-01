Associate Attorney
Vyzas & Associates, P.C.
Adrienne Davis
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
New Jersey
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
14 years of legal experience, practicing since 2011.
About
Hi, I'm Adrienne. I take pride in making the law understandable and the process less stressful for my clients.
I’m proud that my clients see me as both an advocate and a guide. That trust has been the foundation of my career and the reason I strive to deliver practical, meaningful results.
Why practice law
I practice law because guiding clients through challenging moments gives me a deep sense of satisfaction and purpose.
Fun fact
As a huge sports fan, one of my bucket list moments was sitting front row at two Super Bowl's.
Professional background
Education
- George Washington University
J.D. in Law, 2003
- University of Maryland, College Park
B.A. in Communications, 1998
Experience
- Vyzas & Associates, P.C.
Associate Attorney
2025 - Present
- Spector Foerst & Associate
Of Counsel
2024 - Present
- The Law Office of Adrienne L. Davis
Attorney
2011 - 2024
- BlackRock, Inc.
Vice President, Legal & Compliance
2008 – 2009
- BlackRock, Inc.
Associate, Legal & Compliance
2005 – 2008
Associations
- New Jersey State Bar Association
Member
2011
