Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Alexander Walton
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Washington
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
1 years of legal experience, practicing since 2024.
About
Hi, I’m Alexander Walton. I am a committed advocate who thrives on crafting practical, strategic solutions for complex legal problems.
I practice primarily in litigation with a strong background in commercial and financial services.
Through my work, I’ve developed strong motion writing, negotiation, and case strategy skills with an emphasis on clear communication and procedural precision.
I take pride in being a responsive, results-driven attorney who helps clients feel confident and informed throughout their legal journey
Why practice law
What inspired me to practice law was the belief that well-crafted arguments and clear communication can change outcomes, and lives. That sense of responsibility combined with a love for logic, writing, and navigating complex systems led me to the legal profession.
Fun fact
Outside of law, I enjoy hiking around the Pacific Northwest, playing competitive esports, and spending time with my family.
Professional background
Education
- University of Minnesota
J.D. in Law, 2024
- University of North Dakota
B.S. in Philosophy, 2019
Experience
- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Associate Attorney
2025 - Present
- Albertelli Law
Associate Attorney
2024 - 2025