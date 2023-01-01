Alexander Walton

Associate Attorney

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Alexander Walton

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Get advice

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Washington

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

1 years of legal experience, practicing since 2024.

About

Hi, I’m Alexander Walton. I am a committed advocate who thrives on crafting practical, strategic solutions for complex legal problems.

I practice primarily in litigation with a strong background in commercial and financial services.

Through my work, I’ve developed strong motion writing, negotiation, and case strategy skills with an emphasis on clear communication and procedural precision.

I take pride in being a responsive, results-driven attorney who helps clients feel confident and informed throughout their legal journey

Why practice law

What inspired me to practice law was the belief that well-crafted arguments and clear communication can change outcomes, and lives. That sense of responsibility combined with a love for logic, writing, and navigating complex systems led me to the legal profession.

Fun fact

Outside of law, I enjoy hiking around the Pacific Northwest, playing competitive esports, and spending time with my family.

Professional background

Education

  • University of Minnesota
    J.D. in Law, 2024
  • University of North Dakota
    B.S. in Philosophy, 2019

Experience

  • Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
    Associate Attorney
    2025 - Present
  • Albertelli Law
    Associate Attorney
    2024 - 2025
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.