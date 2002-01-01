Of Counsel
Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
Amy Cafardi
Licensed in
Pennsylvania
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning
Years of Experience
About
Hi, my name is Amy Cafardi. I have a passion for assisting clients create estate plans to protect their families and give them long term peace of mind. I am also able to assist in the formation of new business entities.
I pride myself on the connection I establish with clients. I do this by actively listening to a client's goals and needs, and trying to accomplish my work for them as efficiently as possible. I do this while maintaining transparency and clear communication.
Why practice law
I practive law because I have seen firsthand the impact the legal system can have on families and individuals. I pride myself on being a capable guide through the process to people that may be new to it or scared of the perceived complexities involved.
Fun fact
In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my husband and children. I am also a dance mom who takes pride in sewing costumes for my daughter!
Professional background
Education
- Duquesne Law School
J.D. in Law, 2002
- University of Pittsburgh
B.A. in Criminal Law, 1999
Experience
- Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
Of Counsel
2024 - Present
- Allegheny County District Attorney
Assistant District Attorney
2003 - 2008
- Klett, Rooney, Lieber & Schorling
Associate Attorney
2002 - 2003
Associations
- Allegheny County Bar Association
Member
2002 - 2025