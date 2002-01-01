Amy Cafardi

Pennsylvania

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning

Years of Experience

About

Hi, my name is Amy Cafardi. I have a passion for assisting clients create estate plans to protect their families and give them long term peace of mind. I am also able to assist in the formation of new business entities.

I pride myself on the connection I establish with clients. I do this by actively listening to a client's goals and needs, and trying to accomplish my work for them as efficiently as possible. I do this while maintaining transparency and clear communication.

Why practice law

I practive law because I have seen firsthand the impact the legal system can have on families and individuals. I pride myself on being a capable guide through the process to people that may be new to it or scared of the perceived complexities involved.

Fun fact

In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my husband and children. I am also a dance mom who takes pride in sewing costumes for my daughter!

Professional background

Education

  • Duquesne Law School
    J.D. in Law, 2002
  • University of Pittsburgh
    B.A. in Criminal Law, 1999

Experience

  • Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
    Of Counsel
    2024 - Present
  • Allegheny County District Attorney
    Assistant District Attorney
    2003 - 2008
  • Klett, Rooney, Lieber & Schorling
    Associate Attorney
    2002 - 2003

Associations

  • Allegheny County Bar Association
    Member
    2002 - 2025
