Associate
Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
Andrew Harker
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Idaho
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
0 years of legal experience, practicing since 2025.
About
Hi, I'm Andrew. My greatest passion is helping people solve problems.
One of my greatest accomplishments thus far as a young attorney was the privilege to compete nationally for my law school for a law competition on taxation. My partner and I were awarded 2nd place in the United States because of our ability to condense complicated law into a cognizable written product, and our ability to orally communicate said law to accomplished practitioners. This shows that I can help my clients both solve and understand their legal issues and find a meaningful solution.
Why practice law
Prior to law practice, I worked in banking and bankruptcy. Since I was not an attorney, I was limited in what I could do to help people before I had to refer them to an attorney. My desire to help people mixed with intellectual curiosity pushed me to practice law.
Fun fact
I love music, particularly the guitar. I can play many different types of guitars. I will attend concerts whenever I can.
Professional background
Education
- University of Nebraska College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2025
- University of Utah
B.S. in Political Science, 2022
Experience
- Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
Associate
2025 - Present
- Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
Law Clerk
2024 - 2025
- University of Nebraska Estate Planning Clinic
Student Attorney
January 2025 - May 2025
- Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance
Legal Extern
January 2024 - May 2024
Associations
- Idaho State Bar Association
Member
2025 - Present