Hi, I'm Andrew. My greatest passion is helping people solve problems.

One of my greatest accomplishments thus far as a young attorney was the privilege to compete nationally for my law school for a law competition on taxation. My partner and I were awarded 2nd place in the United States because of our ability to condense complicated law into a cognizable written product, and our ability to orally communicate said law to accomplished practitioners. This shows that I can help my clients both solve and understand their legal issues and find a meaningful solution.