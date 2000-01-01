Andrew Harker

Associate

Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.

Andrew Harker

Licensed in

Idaho

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

0 years of legal experience, practicing since 2025.

About

Hi, I'm Andrew. My greatest passion is helping people solve problems.

One of my greatest accomplishments thus far as a young attorney was the privilege to compete nationally for my law school for a law competition on taxation. My partner and I were awarded 2nd place in the United States because of our ability to condense complicated law into a cognizable written product, and our ability to orally communicate said law to accomplished practitioners. This shows that I can help my clients both solve and understand their legal issues and find a meaningful solution.

Why practice law

Prior to law practice, I worked in banking and bankruptcy. Since I was not an attorney, I was limited in what I could do to help people before I had to refer them to an attorney. My desire to help people mixed with intellectual curiosity pushed me to practice law.

Fun fact

I love music, particularly the guitar. I can play many different types of guitars. I will attend concerts whenever I can.

Professional background

Education

  • University of Nebraska College of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2025
  • University of Utah
    B.S. in Political Science, 2022

Experience

  • Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
    Associate
    2025 - Present
  • Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
    Law Clerk
    2024 - 2025
  • University of Nebraska Estate Planning Clinic
    Student Attorney
    January 2025 - May 2025
  • Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance
    Legal Extern
    January 2024 - May 2024

Associations

  • Idaho State Bar Association
    Member
    2025 - Present
