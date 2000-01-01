Hi, I'm Andrew. I work with clients to find the best way to solve whatever problem they are facing. Some problems are best solved in advance by planning, while others are best solved by negotiation, and some require litigation. I look for the best solution to help my clients achieve their goals.

I am proud of the clients that I have helped - a few with cases that have gone to appellate courts, but many more in situations where we found a resolution that has not needed litigation.