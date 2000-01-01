Andrew Rawlings

Associate Attorney

Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.

Licensed in

Idaho

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

11 years of legal experience, practicing since 2014.

About

Hi, I'm Andrew. I work with clients to find the best way to solve whatever problem they are facing. Some problems are best solved in advance by planning, while others are best solved by negotiation, and some require litigation. I look for the best solution to help my clients achieve their goals.

I am proud of the clients that I have helped - a few with cases that have gone to appellate courts, but many more in situations where we found a resolution that has not needed litigation.

Why practice law

I still have the pamphlet copy of the U.S. Constitution that I was given in my tenth grade history class. Since then, I have been interested in the law and how it interacts with so much of what people do.

Fun fact

I enjoy playing and watching soccer! The Arsenal Football Club (in London) is my favorite team, but I'm happy to discuss almost anything soccer-related.

Professional background

Education

  • University of Idaho College of Law
    J.D., Magna Cum Laude, in Law, 2014
  • University of Idaho College of Business & Economics
    M.Acc. in Accounting, 2014
  • University of Washington
    B.A. in International Relations (European Studies), 2009

Experience

  • Hopkins, Roden, Crockett, Hansen and Hoopes, P.L.L.C.
    Associate Attorney
    2025 - Present
  • Holden, Kidwell, Hahn & Crapo, P.L.L.C.
    Associate Attorney
    2019 - 2025
  • Holden, Kidwell, Hahn & Crapo, P.L.L.C.
    Associate Attorney
    2015 - 2019
  • Judge John R. Stegner
    Law Clerk
    2014 - 2015

Associations

  • Eagle Rock Inns of Court
    Vice President
    2025 - 2026
  • Eastern Idaho Estate Planning Council
    Vice President
    2018
  • Eastern Idaho Estate Planning Council
    President
    2019
